6 Biggest Boxing Events Still Happening This Year

The number of people who participated in some form of boxing reached 8.9 million in the US last year, showing how much the sport has truly penetrated the hearts of boxers, fans, and punters. Meanwhile, fight fans know that the final quarter of a boxing calendar typically delivers the ultimate fireworks, and 2025 has just entered that exciting period. Some of the best matchups are yet to happen this year.

Dozens of tune-ups and undercards have flown by during the first three quarters of the year, and there are still a few high-profile boxing matches remaining, all of which promise to cement legacies, redefine pecking orders, and spark media frenzy. Discover the upcoming boxing events you can’t miss, including who will challenge who, what’s at stake, and why the event matters.

The next must-see event will be in London as Parker challenges the local favorite, Wardley, aiming to achieve the interim WBO heavyweight title. Parker is the favorite with odds sitting at -500, while Wardley comes in as the underdog at +350. Those odds aren’t set in stone, but punters looking to make some money off Wardley’s underdog status at the best bitcoin sportsbooks will currently receive $140 for a $100 wager.

The modern sportsbooks that accept crypto for added privacy and speed also update their odds in real-time, and they may stake more on the underdog or less on the favorite as the match unfolds today. These bookmakers also consider other factors that may influence both men’s odds as the match draws closer.

Parker is better traveled and has faced more challenging battles. However, Wardley is an upcoming boxer with tougher and more heavy-handed hits. He will drive the crowd’s energy. British fans will, undoubtedly, see the homecoming clash as an opportunity to rattle heavyweight rankings across Europe. Still, the match carries real stakes, upset or not.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. versus Erickson Lubin (8 November)

Fight fans will shift their attention to Fort Worth in Texas, this November as Ortiz defends his interim WBC junior middleweight title against Erickson Lubin. The match promises to deliver drama, heat, and absolute passion from two men devoted to taking the interim title home. Ortiz is the hot favorite with odds currently sitting at -650, while Lubin joins the underdogs at +410 at opening.

Ortiz Jr. has the kind of momentum that feels electric. He’s well-known for aggression and power, but Lubin combines urgency with boxing chops to chase a comeback. This fight may redefine the 154-lbs title because Lubin will force contenders to reconsider if he wins, while Ortiz Jr. will cement his legacy of being the man to defeat.

London will see another brutal battle between two rife and rancorous contenders who have a ton of controversy and accusations behind their first fight. Eubank and Benn II will meet again for 12 rounds, settling what some call unfinished business. The two are closer in odds compared to other showdowns, with the current odds for Eubank Jr. sitting at -190 or 8/15 and Benn’s odds at +150 or 3/2.

What makes this fight worth watching is that emotions are baked into the match. Eubank is a polished boxer, while Benn is believed to be far more aggressive, albeit Benn lacked aggression when facing Eubank earlier in the year. The UK media are sure to spin every jab, route, and momentum shift, whether Benn shows his aggression or not. While it may be a close fight that could split fans, the odds for a draw sit at +1600 or 16/1. However, a knockout will certainly change either boxer’s career.

David Benavidez versus Anthony Yarde (22 November)

The next boxing event to add to fight fan calendars is the matchup between Benavidez and Yarde in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Champion Benavidez will defend his WBC light heavyweight title against Yarde, an up-and-coming boxer who hasn’t quite struck his legacy yet. The odds also highlight how Benavidez claims the favorite spot, with various bookmakers placing him at -800 to -1200. Meanwhile, Yarde is a clear outsider with odds between +550 and +700.

Benavidez certainly commands a power like no other, but Yarde has some potential for an upset. Saudi Arabia often hosts high-profile boxing cards, and this event is sure to gather tons of international viewership. Imagine Yarde pulling off an upset. Punters would go wild as the light heavyweight division would shake. However, Benavidez has a good chance of dominating and maintaining his title.

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz versus Lamont Roach Jr. (6 December)

The upcoming showdown between Pitbull and Roach Jr is set to light the boxing ring on fire. The clash between the two legends will happen in San Antonio as Cruz aims to hold onto his WBC interim super lightweight title against Roach, who remains a controversial figure after his unexpected draw against Gervonta Davis. Surprisingly, the odds moderately favor Roach at -240 and put Pitbull at a slight disadvantage with odds of +180.

Roach is slick, resilient, and highly technical, while Cruz often comes out aggressive and relentless. For fight fans who enjoy the 140-lb weight range, this will be one of the few major fights left this year. A clean win for Cruz would help him claim the full title, but a Roach victory could draw scrutiny to the fight, with every punch and round being assessed closely.

Naoya Inoue versus Alan Picasso Romero (27 December)

Another match will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, closing the calendar year as Inoue faces off against Romero. Inoue will defend his undisputed junior featherweight belt. Current odds have Inoue as a massive favorite, sitting at -4500. Meanwhile, Romero is the underdog with odds of +1600, showing how much faith bookmakers have in Inoue, the elite boxer.

Inoue is tactical, powerful, and skilled. Romero is dangerous and ambitious at the right time, but Inoue has shown dominance across weight classes. A win for Inoue is expected, and Romero will act like a test that expands his experience.

Conclusion

The year is far from done, and these upcoming events that span weights, styles, and narratives will deliver. Some will test legacies like the Canelo vs. Crawford matches, while others will provide redemption like the Eubank vs. Benn showdown. Some are regional fights that will attract international viewership, and others will offer a good opportunity to catch one more match while placing bets on the right man.