Boxing Briefs: Eubank Jr vs Benn 2 Confirmed, Ennis Opponent Chatter, Boxxer to BBC

Boxing fans have hit the dog days of summer when few fights are booked. It won’t hurt anyone to get away from the screen and give your family and friends (or your pets!) some attention. But there is always boxing news to catch up with. The latest from the world of boxing includes speculation about future matchups, the return of boxing to the BBC, and no boxing card for Tank Davis – the collectible kind.

Eubank Jr vs Benn 2 Confirmed

The highly anticipated rematch between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn is officially scheduled for November 15, 2025, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Negotiations nearly went sideways over the date, as Eubank Jr. objected to coming back in September. Eubank Jr. felt it was too early after their Fight of the Year matchup in April.

Fortunately, Eubank Jr vs Benn 2 was salvaged with a new date, which will be staged by Riyadh Season and its promotional arm Sela. The rematch will reportedly take place at the same catchweight of 162 pounds as the first bout, won by Eubank Jr. The rivalry mirrors that of their legendary fathers from the 1990s.

Japanese Boxer Shigetoshi Kotari Dies After Title Fight

Japanese super flyweight Shigetoshi Kotari (8-2-2, 5 KOs) died on Friday, August 8, six days after suffering a subdural hematoma during a regional championship fight on August 2 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo against Yamato Haga (17-2-1, 16 KOs) for the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation title.

Kotari was transported to the hospital after the 12-round draw after he lost consciousness. He underwent emergency brain surgery but never recovered. Tributes are pouring in from fellow athletes and fans around the world. His death was publicly announced by the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

The Japan Boxing Commission has responded by reducing OPBF title bouts from 12 to 10 rounds to prioritize fighter safety.

Who Will Line Up Against Boots Ennis?

Speculation continues about an opponent for Jaron “Boots” Ennis of Philadelphia as he plans his first fight in the super welterweight division.

It’s NOT Vergil Ortiz, Jr., as Ennis and promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing have made it clear they want a ‘tune-up’ fight for Ennis, saying they plan to schedule a fight with Ortiz Jr. of Grand Prairie, Texas (23-0, 21 KOs) in early 2026, likely in Saudi Arabia.

The short list now appears to be Rashidi Ellis and Charles Conwell, both signed with Golden Boy Promotions, the same stable as Ortiz Jr.

Ellis of Lynn, Massachusetts (27-1, 18 KOs) fights mostly at welterweight but has fought at 154 pounds. He is coming off a third-round TKO in June. His only loss was a draw to Roiman Villa.

Conwell of Cleveland (21-1, 16 KOs) was on a fast track to a title fight until a shocking upset split decision loss to Jorge Garcia Perez of Mexico (33-5, 26 KOs). Perez lost a decision to Xander Zayas on July 26.

Meanwhile, Ortiz Jr. seems headed for a fight with Keith “One Time” Thurman of Clearwater, Florida (31-1, 23 KOs). Thurman has been jonesing for a fight since his solid knockout win over Brock Jarvis in Australia last March. We’re not mad at this matchup. Thurman brings a solid if faded resume.

Perhaps even more valuable, Thurman is a big personality who loves the spotlight and knows how to sell a fight. The low-key Ortiz Jr. could use some help there.

BBC Brings Boxing Back to Primetime

Reversing the recent exit of boxing from broadcast networks to streaming platforms, Boxxer Promotions secured a new deal to bring boxing back to the BBC’s Saturday night primetime TV lineup. It will be the first time the Beeb has aired boxing in 20 years.

Boxxer announced the landmark deal on its social channels and its website.

Boxxer founder and CEO Ben Shalom said, “Partnering with the BBC to deliver big-time British boxing on Saturday night TV is a historic moment. We’re proud to bring the most entertaining British fighters to the biggest possible audience. This huge platform will give our fights the exposure they deserve and helps us take the sport to huge new audiences.”

According to reports about the deal, the BBC will also air highlights, undercard bouts, and behind-the-scenes content on BBC digital platforms, with the goal of expanding access and appealing to younger audiences.

There is a far bigger appetite for boxing as a mainstream sport in the UK than in the United States. Boxing is still a hot ticket on broadcast networks around the world, including in Mexico, Japan, and most of Latin and South America.

J arrell “Big Baby” Miller Calls Out Oleksandr Usyk

Seriously, Jarrell? Polarizing American heavyweight Jarrell Miller of Brooklyn (26-1-2, 22 KOs) publicly challenged undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine. Miller, never shy on the bombast, claims he can exploit Usyk’s weaknesses.

Get in line, Big Baby, and bring a chair because you are far down the line. There is only one name on the shortlist, and that’s WBO Interim champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand, who’s earned his opportunity with three solid victories in a row and a lot of patience.

Usyk may pursue a crossover MMA with Jake Paul (don’t discount this!) long before Miller gets the call. Miller barely survived a draw with former champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2-1, 22 KOs) one year ago Friday in Los Angeles. Ruiz Jr. held off Miller despite having a broken thumb.