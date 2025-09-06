Parker vs Wardley Confirmed in Showdown Oct 25 in London

The heavyweight showdown between Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley is now official. Parker vs Wardley is on the boxing calendar for Saturday, October 25, at the O2 Arena in London.

The event is being called ‘All or Nothing’ and will air live worldwide on DAZN PPV.

Top Heavyweights Go F2F For First Time Tuesday

‘All or Nothing’, promoted by Queensberry and co-promoted with Platform Sport, is a battle of two of the best heavyweights on the planet.

Parker and Wardley will come face-to-face for the first time as opponents at during the launch news conference scheduled on Tuesday, September 9. Fans around the world can watch on both the Queensberry and DAZN YouTube Channels.

Joseph Parker Looking For A Fight

Parker of New Zealand (36-3, 24 KOs), age 33, was supposed to fight Daniel Dubois for the IBF title in February. When Dubois withdrew due to injury, Parker ultimately faced and demolished late replacement Martin Bakole in two rounds for the first successful defense of his WBO Interim Heavyweight title. Parker won the title in his upset defeat of Zhilei Zhang in 2024.

The victories represent a career resurgence for the former WBO world champion. Parker lost his original interim title opportunity against Joe Joyce in 2022. Parker lost his WBO World Heavyweight title to Anthony Joshua in March 2018, and then lost a decision to Dillian Whyte four months later.

Fabio Wardley Building His Resume

Wardley of London (19-0-1, 18 KOs) comes into this fight off the back of a sensational stoppage of Justis Huni in June at the home of his local football club, Ipswich Town. Wardley became British champion at the end of 2022 with a defeat of Nathan Gorman before making a successful defense against David Adeleye in Riyadh in 2023.

Wardley made a statement and rose in stature after his two fights with fellow British boxer Frazer Clarke. Their first fight became a Fight of the Year candidate in March 2024, a bloody battle ending in a draw.

In the rematch in Riyadh, the 30-year-old Wardley didn’t leave it to the judges, scoring a shocking first-round knockdown with a blow to the right head of Clarke, and forcing a referee stoppage at 2:28 of the first round.

Parker vs Wardley “Corker Of A Heavyweight Clash”

“This will be a corker of a heavyweight clash and one which will shine a huge light on the division,” said Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions. “Fights like this one are as good as it can get outside of the champion defending his belts and the sort we want to see happen.

“Neither Joe or Fabio wanted to wait about and protect their positions, and credit to them both for this. I believe this is a genuine even-money fight with a mesh of styles that I am sure will be eye-catching and highly crowd-pleasing.

“We promised to keep firing up this heavyweight division and we intend to keep all the contenders jockeying for position until the time comes to fight for the ultimate prize,” added Warren, who promised the ‘All or Nothing’ card would feature some “extremely competitive and meaningful fights on the undercard. This event will be the hottest ticket in town.”

“DAZN is the broadcast home of the heavyweights,” said Michael Ridout, DAZN EVP, Combat Sports & New Business. “On October 25th, we’ll be delivering another world-class clash between two of the top names in the division.

“Joe is coming off three brilliant wins and is looking to cement his position at the top of the rankings, whilst Fabio continues to prove all his doubters wrong and will want to leave the O2 with his unblemished record intact.

“All the drama will unfold on another special night, live and exclusive, worldwide on DAZN,” concluded Ridout.

