Pitbull vs Roach Jr. Intend to Impress Fans On December 6

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr. have Tank Davis to thank (or to blame) for their upcoming fight on Saturday, December 6. Pitbull vs Roach Jr. was formally announced on Wednesday in San Antonio as the main event of a PBC pay-per-view on Prime Video scheduled on Saturday, December 6, at the Front Bank Center.

When Davis signed on to a lucrative exhibition fight with Jake Paul set for November 14, he denied reigning WBA Super Featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. the opportunity for a rematch after narrowly avoiding a loss to Roach Jr. in their showdown on March 1 with a hotly disputed draw. It left Roach Jr. of Washington DC (25-1-2, 10 KOs) hanging and looking for another opportunity.

Enter Cruz of Mexico City (28-3-1, 18 KOs), an all-action fighter and former 140-pound world champion with a huge Mexican fan base looking for his own path back to a title opportunity. Cruz has also crossed paths with Davis, giving him the toughest outing on his resume in 2021 in a narrow loss on the scorecards until Roach Jr. gave Davis hell. The two are the only opponents to go the distance with Davis.

Voila – it’s Cruz vs Roach Jr. in a showdown for the interim WBC Lightweight belt. And I’m not mad at it.

High Stakes for Pitbull vs Roach Jr.

“Pitbull was always on our radar,” said Roach Jr. “We weren’t surprised when it came together. I’m trying to be one of the best fighters in the world. So going up and beating a champion like Cruz is a testament to what I can do in the ring.”

Considering their shared history with Davis, their fan-friendly styles, and the potential for the winner to advance in the division, including a potential rematch with Davis should he decide not to retire with his fat bank account after the Jake Paul fight, it’s the next best outcome and a creative solution for everyone involved with real stakes involved.

At Wednesday’s announcement news conference, Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions, had no need to oversell it.

“Cruz has developed a huge fanbase with his unrelenting, come-forward style, but will have to be at his best to go through the all-around boxing acumen that Roach has displayed in recent years,” said Brown. “San Antonio is a great fight town and this is the perfect fight for those fans.”

Road to the Matchup

Cruz became a world champion in March 2024 with an eighth-round TKO win over Rolly Romero to claim the WBA title. Cruz recently bounced back from a loss to Jose Valenzuela by out-slugging countryman Angel Fierro in February, then getting a decision over Omar Salcido in July.

Cruz delivered an electrifying first-round knockout over veteran Diego Magdaleno in 2020 to announce himself as a serious contender. A year later, Cruz challenged undefeated superstar Davis and performed better against the undefeated star than expected. Cruz is trained by his father, Isaac Cruz Sr.

Roach earned his WBA Super Featherweight championship in November 2023 with a decision win over Hector Luis Garcia, scoring a clutch knockdown in the final round to take the victory. He defended his belt in June 2024 with an eighth-round TKO win over previously unbeaten Feargal McCrory of Ireland. Roach was looking to become a two-division champion with a 135-pound title in his bout against Davis.

Pitbull Cruz: ‘Unfriendly Welcome to the Division’

“People can expect to see the birth of a new Mexican superstar and Isaac Cruz taking that WBC belt home,” said the popular Cruz.

“There’s really nothing for me to say because I’m used to fighters talking trash before they step into the ring. I’m gonna show him the same way that I showed Rolly. That trash talk means nothing because I’m gonna come out on top,” declared Cruz.

“I told everyone what I’m here to do,” said Roach Jr. “I want to bring old-school boxing back. Me accepting this fight with Cruz proves that I’m like that. I’m definitely gonna give you guys a banger.

“I’m confident in my work like any other fight. It’s not just ‘Pitbull’. I’m always looking to hurt, demolish and stop every opponent. I look for that opportunity every time.

“Cruz is a hell of a fighter. He’s explosive and he’s the kind of guy the fans love to see. I’m definitely a great dance partner to complement his style. Just be tuned in. It’s gonna be what you guys expect. I’m gonna win and it’s gonna be a great show.”

No disagreements on this. Cruz said Roach Jr. will regret taking the step up against him.

“We’re definitely gonna give him an unfriendly welcome to the 140-pound division. I’m experienced in this division, but I’m not overlooking him just because he’s moving up in weight. I’m not gonna underestimate what he can do at this weight class.

“I’m preparing to be the best version of ‘Pitbull’ Cruz that there is and make sure that the fans who spend their money get the best show possible and leave enjoying it as much as I will,” said Cruz, adding that he’s confident of a knockout win.

“Roach gave Gervonta Davis a good fight, but I’m just focused on my work. The only thing on my mind is what I can do in the ring against Lamont Roach.”

Lamont Roach Jr.: ‘It’s Gonna Be a Long Night For You’

“If you can’t withstand what I’ve got, then it’s gonna be a long night for you,” Roach Jr told Cruz. “If you’re ready, then it’s gonna be a great fight.

“I’m gonna be strong as hell. I have less weight to cut and more room to work with. I’m in my physical prime right now and moving up in weight is another notch for me.

“I love facing his style, because it plays right into my strengths. It’s gonna show on December 6. All I have to do is do what I know how to do and I’ll be victorious for sure,” said Roach Jr.

Both fighters are trained by their fathers. Issac Cruz Sr. called the matchup a great honor. “ Thank you to Lamont Roach for accepting this fight. We can’t wait to put on a show. We’re definitely gonna make the most out of this opportunity.”

Lamont Roach Sr. said he’s excited about the matchup and coming to San Antonio. “We’ve fought here before and had a good outing and loved the fans. I’ve got some roots here in Texas, so I love to be here. Everything’s bigger in Texas, and we’re here to have a big matchup of champion against champion.

“We know ‘Pitbull’ is coming, but we’re gonna be ready. My son said he’s ready to go on his legacy run, and we’re showing it by coming up here to 140. We’re here to make noise and make a statement.”

What all parties agree on: they will deliver a great show for the fans. “That’s what I want. I want to give fans the best fights and prove I’m one of the best fighters in the world,” said Roach Jr.

“The goal in this fight is to make the fans the true winners of the night. This is my opportunity to stamp my legacy even more. I can’t wait,” said Cruz. “You won’t want to miss it.”

The sweetest revenge for both Cruz and Roach Jr. is outshining (if not out-earning) Paul vs. Tank in the ring a few weeks earlier, and that’s no small motivator and moral victory.