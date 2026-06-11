MVPW06 Features Pound-For-Pound Showdown on August 29

What To Know

Most Valuable Promotions will take MVPW-06 to Birmingham, England on August 29, with all eight bouts on the card featuring UK vs USA fighter matchups.

with all eight bouts on the card featuring UK vs USA fighter matchups. The main event features two pound-for-pound champions, American Mikaela Mayer vs England’s Chantelle Cameron.

vs England’s In the co-main event, lightweight champion Caroline Dubois of England faces American Amelia Moore.

Most Valuable Promotions announced this week that its upcoming card for MVPW06 would feature UK vs USA bouts, headlined by two pound-for-pound list champions, Mikaela Mayer and Chantelle Cameron. The card will take place at the bp Pulse arena in Birmingham, England, on Saturday, August 29, airing on ESPN and Sky Sports.

Unified WBA and WBC World Super Welterweight world champion Mikaela Mayer of Colorado Springs (22-2, 5 KOs) faces WBO World Super Welterweight world champion Chantelle Cameron of Northhampton, England (22-1, 8 KOs). The 10-round title unification bout will be contested with two-minute rounds.

Mayer, named Female Fighter of the Year and ranked seventh pound-for-pound, will fight Cameron, who is ranked fifth pound-for-pound, with the WBO, WBA, and WBC super welterweight titles on the line.

Mayer took a chance on herself by moving up to super welterweight, dominating Mary Spencer of Canada in Montreal to capture the WBA, WBC, and WBO titles for her third division championship. Mayer is the top-ranked super welterweight by ESPN, and is ranked third by Ring and seventh by ESPN on their pound-for-pound women’s list.

“Chantelle Cameron has always been a name I’ve hoped to add to my resume and a fight I feel the sport of boxing deserves,” said Mayer. “With our come-forward, aggressive styles, I have no doubt that it will be one of the most exciting fights of our generation. Giving the fans the fights they wanna see is what I do best. So here you go. Again.”

Cameron is the fifth-ranked pound-for-pound boxer in the world, and a former undisputed super lightweight champion when she handed Katie Taylor her only professional loss in May 2023. Taylor took her belts back in the rematch, Cameron’s only professional loss.

Cameron won the WBO World Super Welterweight title with a dominant performance in April against Michaela Kotaskova, a belt Mayer had won and then vacated just a few months earlier. Mayer now looks to reclaim it alongside her WBA and WBC hardware.

“I am over the moon this fight has been made,” said Cameron. “I asked MVP for this fight, and they have delivered. I’ve always said I want the biggest fights in women’s boxing, and there isn’t a bigger fight right now than me against Mikaela Mayer. We’re both top-five pound-for-pound fighters, we’re both world champions, and we’re both coming to win.

“I’ve been vocal about wanting to compete under equal rules and fight three-minute rounds, and that’s still something I strongly believe in. But Mikaela is the unified champion at 154 pounds and has made it clear she wants this fight over two-minute rounds, so I respect that.

“For me, the most important thing was making the biggest fight possible for the sport and giving the fans the matchup they’ve been asking for. Thanks to my team, MVP, and Sky Sports for this huge opportunity. Saturday, August 29th. Let’s go.”

Caroline Dubois Returns in Co-Main Event

Unified lightweight champion Caroline Dubois called out Stephanie Han after her recent victory over Holly Holm in El Paso. But she’ll put that challenge on hold and defend her WBC and WBO titles against American Amelia Moore in the MVPW06 co-main event.

“Sweet” Caroline Dubois of London (13-0-1, 5 KOs), younger sister of heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, put together an impressive amateur career, with a gold medal at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, becoming England’s first World Youth Champion, and winning four European Youth Championship titles between 2016 and 2019. She represented Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, reaching the quarter-finals.

Dubois made her professional debut in February 2022 and quickly established herself in the lightweight division. She won the WBC Interim World Lightweight title a year later and was elevated to full champion in December 2024. The 25-year-old southpaw made two title defenses in 2025. In the first-ever main event of the MVPW series in April 2025, Dubois successfully unified titles with Terri Harper, becoming the new unified WBC and WBO world champion.

“I’m excited to be fighting in the UK at home again,” said Dubois. “The crowd in London last time was incredible. I am looking forward to representing the UK on this card and defending my unified titles.

“The goal is to fight for more belts at the end of the year, so I need to focus and take care of business with a big win in Birmingham. Forever blessed and happy! Most Valuable Promotions are keeping me active.”

Amelia Moore of Colorado Springs (4-0, 1 KO) may have a limited professional resume, but she is no newbie. She is a two-time national amateur champion and former member of Team USA. At age 36, she’s not wasting any time by taking this title fight with Dubois.

Moore began training as a boxer in high school, continuing to train during two years at the United States Naval Academy, where she was recruited to run track. A member of USA Boxing since 2011, Moore built an impressive amateur and professional career highlighted by national titles at the National Golden Gloves Championships and the USA Boxing National Championships. She also captured gold medals at the Elite National Championships and National PAL Championships, earned a bronze medal at the 2022 Continental Championships in Ecuador, and represented Team USA in international competition around the world.

Moore qualified for the 2016 Olympic Trials and served as an alternate for Team USA during the Tokyo Olympic cycle. Moore made her pro debut in November 2024. In March 2026, just her fourth pro fight, she captured the NABF lightweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Bonnie Hunter, She is currently ranked the #5 WBO and #14 WBC contender at lightweight. She is trained by the well regarded Javiel Centeno.

“I’ve spent most of my life pursuing this sport,” observed Moore. “Three Olympic cycles, countless international tournaments, years of learning, growing, and preparing for moments like this.

“I respect Caroline and the path she’s taken to become world champion. That’s what makes this opportunity so meaningful. When the best are willing to face the best, everybody wins. August 29th is bigger than a title fight. It’s another step forward for women’s boxing, and I’m honored to be part of it.”

MVPW06 Offers UK vs USA, Pound-For-Pound Battle

“MVPW-06 UK vs. USA delivers one of the most important fights that can be made in boxing. A pound-for-pound matchup of this magnitude is nearly impossible to make; two of the world’s top ten fighters meeting in their prime, Saturday, August 29, live on Sky Sports in the UK and ESPN+ in the U.S.,” said Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions.

“Mikaela Mayer and Chantelle Cameron have consistently sought out the toughest challenges available, and this fight is no different.

“Chantelle is one of the GOATs of women’s boxing, bar none. She went to Ireland and defeated Katie Taylor and almost did it a second time. Mikaela is one of the sport’s biggest faces who has delivered big fights and big ratings. This will be a fight of the year contender.

“The co-main event features the return of Caroline Dubois, defending her unified titles for the first time against top American contender Amelia Moore as we bring MVP back to the UK and deliver the brand to Birmingham. On the heels of MVPW-05: Johnson vs. Thorslund on Saturday, August 8, MVP is putting together a remarkable month for boxing and continuing to deliver the elite matchups fans deserve.”

Tickets for MVPW-06 UK vs. USA at the bp pulse, will go on sale Friday, June 19 at 10 a.m. BST / 5 a.m. ET on AXS.com.