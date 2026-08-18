Fight Week Schedule: Amanda Serrano Chasing History

What To Know

Unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano will attempt to write women’s boxing history in the main event on Friday, August 21 in Temecula, California.

Fight Week Activities begin Wednesday, August 19 and are open to the public.

The fight takes place at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, and airs on TikTok LIVE, with prelims at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and the main card at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Fight Week activities give boxing fans a chance to engage with their favorite fighters, teams, and even the boxing media they follow, all without paying for a ticket.

Southern California boxing fans get the chance to enjoy Fight Week events close to home leading up to the Most Valuable Promotions card on Friday, August 21 at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California. They may get to witness boxing history being made.

WBO/WBA unified World Featherweight champion Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico (49-4-1, 32 KOs) can break that record of 32 all-time knockouts for a women’s professional boxer with a stoppage win over top WBO contender Lucrecia Manzur of Argentina (14-4, 7 KOs).

The record was set in 2011 by Hall of Fame trailblazer Christy Martin in her second-to-last fight.

Serrano vs Manzur First Boxing Card on TikTok Live

Serrano vs Manzur also represents additional milestones. It will be contested over 12 scheduled two-minute rounds, the first women’s unified championship fight at 12 rounds.

The Serrano vs Manzur card will also become the first boxing card to be streamed on TikTok LIVE to a worldwide audience.

Fans can register on TikTok and get a notice for viewing at this link: https://www.tiktok.com/live/event/7673899064609472525

What’s At Stake for Amanda Serrano?

Serrano has a chance to add even more historic accomplishments to her impressive resume on Friday before she retires from boxing.

Serrano is already a seven-division world champion, the first Puerto Rican undisputed world champion, and the first woman to headline Madison Square Garden. Her many accomplishments assure Serrano a first-ballot vote into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Serrano vowed she would not retire until she won 50 fights, and until she broke Christy Martin’s knockout record. Serrano has a chance to do both on Friday. In her most recent bout on MVPW-03 in May 2026, Serrano tied the all-time women’s boxing record as she earned her 32nd professional KO against Cheyenne Hanson on ESPN.

“I’ve dedicated my career to creating opportunities for women’s boxing and bringing our sport to the biggest stages possible, so to headline the first-ever championship boxing event on TikTok is incredibly meaningful,” said Serrano.

“Women’s boxing deserves to be seen by as many people around the world as possible, and this partnership gives us the chance to introduce our sport to a massive global audience in a completely new way.

“Every time I step into the ring, I’m fighting for Puerto Rico, and on Friday, August 21, I have the opportunity to make history for my island, break the all-time women’s knockout record, and defend my world titles. This will be a night to remember for Temecula and boxing fans around the world.”

Lucrecia Manzur Has Goals, Too

Manzur, age 27, is the woman standing in the way with her own dreams and goals. The number two ranked WBO contender at featherweight says she has been asking for an opportunity like this one for a long time.

“Ever since I started boxing, I’ve dreamed of fighting for a world title, and now I have the chance to do it against one of the sport’s true icons and someone I’ve always admired, Amanda Serrano,” said Manzur.

“I have tremendous respect for everything Amanda has accomplished and for the legacy she has built. But once we step into the ring, my focus is on winning. I’m confident in my preparation, my abilities, and the work we’ve put in together. I believe Tucumán and all of Argentina will be celebrating a new world champion.”

In addition to Serrano vs Manzur, fans will enjoy a full card on Friday night with 12 fights featuring MVP prospects and contenders, both men and women.

Most Valuable Promotions Amanda Serrano Fight Week Schedule

Make sure your phone battery is fully charged for your selfies and bring a Sharpie for signatures. At Fight Week events you’ll not only get to see the boxers on Friday night’s card, you will also see their trainers, teams, gym stablemates and notable figures in boxing up close.

Keep your eyes open for Hall of Famer Christy Martin and her dog Champ, and promoter Jake Paul.

Wednesday, August 19, 6 p.m. PT

Final Pre-Fight News Conference – Open to the Public

Pechanga Casino Resort – Temecula, California

Thursday, August 20, 6 p.m. PT

Serrano vs Manzur Full Card Weigh-In

Pechanga Casino Resort – Temecula, California

News conference will be streamed live via YouTube and TikTok

Serrano vs Manzur Fight Card

Friday, August 21, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Serrano vs Manzur will be streamed via TikTok LIVE in a first-time collaboration. Register for free to get a notice of the event at https://www.tiktok.com/live/event/7673899064609472525

“Partnering with TikTok to deliver the first-ever championship boxing event on TikTok LIVE is another example of that vision to grow the audience for boxing and make world championship fights more accessible than ever. This event will also further activate MVP’s loyal fanbase among hard-to-reach Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences, demographics that MVP has consistently reached better than anyone else in the sport,” said Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions.

In addition to Serrano vs Manzur, the card features:

American Olympian Jahmal Harvey (3-0, 2 KO) vs Mexico’s Hammet Keb of Mexico (7-2-1, 6 KOs), scheduled for six rounds at lightweight.

Undefeated featherweight contender Roxy Verduzco of Los Angeles (7-0, 1 KO) vs Miguelina Hernandez of Mexico (4-0, 3 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Olympic bronze medalist, European champion, and five-time German national champion Nelvie Tiafack (4-0, 3 KOs) vs Salvador Zavala of Mexico (7-0, 5 KOs), six rounds at heavyweight.

Jocelyn Camarillo of Indio, California (6-0, 1 KO) vs Ashley Felix of Mexico (7-4, 1 KO), six rounds at minimumweight.