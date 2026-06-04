Montreal Midweek Boxing Thursday: Ramirez vs Richards, DAZN

Who doesn’t love midweek boxing? WBA interim light heavyweight world champion Albert Ramirez and former British world champion Lerrone Richards will settle their score on Thursday night in the main event of an Eye of the Tiger card at the Casino de Montreal. The card airs on DAZN Boxing at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

All fighters made weight on Wednesday

In the competitive and shifting light heavyweight division, this main event fight will confer challenger status to the winner.

“Albert Ramirez holds the interim world title, but Lerrone Richards has the notoriety and reputation of being one of the most avoided boxers in England. Both have a lot to gain and a lot to lose, but we are confident that with a victory, Albert Ramirez’s name will be in all discussions for major fights with Bivol, Beterbiev, or Benavidez,” said EOTTM president Camille Estephan.

Albert Ramirez Seeking Title Fight

Ramirez (22-0, 19 KOs) won the WBA interim title in August by stopping top-10 contender Jerome Papellone in the seventh round of a bout held in front of more than ten thousand spectators in Libya and broadcast globally on DAZN.

Ramirez was then scheduled to defend his title on February 5 against Richards before being hospitalized on an emergency basis just 24 hours before the fight. The fight is now back on track.

Ramirez is ranked second and fourth in his division by Ring Magazine. Now back at full strength, he intends to make up for lost time by finally settling matters with Richards.

If you aren’t familiar with Richards, watch his sensational knockout win against Michael Flannery.

“Being a champion isn’t just about fighting. It’s also about knowing how to handle the moments when you can’t. Not being able to step into the ring in February was difficult, but it now allows me to come back even stronger.

“On June 4, there’s no more waiting. I am the champion, and I’m coming to show it to everyone, Richards first,” said Ramirez.

Lerrone Richards Likes Spoiling Undefeated Records

Richards (19-1, 4 KOs) has patiently waited for his opportunity tonight. The former IBO super middleweight world champion handed the first defeat to both former world champion Carlos Góngora and Giovanni De Carolis. Richard says he is more motivated than ever to pull off an upset and spoil a third undefeated record.

“The cancellation of the fight was unfortunate, but I’m glad it has been rescheduled and looking forward to the encounter. The date has changed, but the goal stays the same. Albert Ramirez is a top opponent, and I know what I bring to the table. It’s two of the best in the world at 175 pounds facing each other.

“The goal is about becoming interim champion and putting myself in position to become a WBA world champion, said Richards, who is the WBA’s ninth-ranked contender.

It’s a tall order for Richards, moving up a division to take on the heavy-handed Ramirez. But Richards has proven he’s able to fight up to the level of his opposition. He may not have enough power to keep Ramirez off him through the entire fight, but he’s crafty enough to make it frustrating for Ramirez, and that’s where mistakes can happen.

Undercard Action from Montreal

In the co-main event, NABF light heavyweight champion and Tokyo Olympic medalist Imam Khataev of Russia (11-1, 10 KOs), one of many Chechen fighters living and training in Montreal, will defend his title against Mickael “Le Bombardier” Diallo of France (21-2-2, 18 KOs). It’s all but guaranteed this fight will not need all ten scheduled rounds.

Two-time Olympian Dzmitry Asanau of Belarus (12-0, 6 KOs), currently WBC Continental and IBF Intercontinental lightweight champion, will face former world champion Roger Guitierrez of Venezuela (29-7-1, 22 KOs).

WBC Continental Super Lightweight champion Jhon Orobio of Colombia (17-0, 15 KOs) will take on his fifth fight in 12 months against Jonathan Montrel of New Orleans (19-4, 13 KOs).

Undefeated prospect Avery Martin Duval (15-0-1, 8 KOs) and Canada’s only Olympic medalist in nearly 30 years, Wyatt Sanford (6-0, 2 KOs), plus EOTTM’s latest recruit Keven Beausejour (2-0, 2 KO) will also be in action.

If you’ve never taken in an Eye of the Tiger fight card from Quebec, take in the party atmosphere ringside and enjoy the enthusiasm of the devoted Montreal fight fans. Eye of the Tiger is the stable of Artur Beterbiev and Christian Mbilli, and tonight’s prospects are eager to follow them into title contention and world championship status.