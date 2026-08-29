MVPW06 Results: Chantelle Cameron Win UD, Owes Mikaela Mayer A Rematch

What To Know

Chantelle Cameron is the new unified super welterweight champion, defeating Mikaela Mayer of Colorado Springs by decision in the MVPW06 Most Valuable Promotions main event Saturday. A rematch is ahead.

is the new unified super welterweight champion, defeating by decision in the MVPW06 Most Valuable Promotions main event Saturday. A rematch is ahead. WBC and WBO World Lightweight champion Caroline Dubois won in her first fight working with Manny Robles over Amelia Moore, then traded words with her foe Alycia Baumgardner.

won in her first fight working with Manny Robles over then traded words with her foe Terri Harper is off to a good start in her quest to become a four-division champion with a second-round knockout win.

Chantelle Cameron said she wanted to humble Mikaela Mayer in their unification fight Saturday in Birmingham, England.

Cameron and Mayer briefly touched gloves after a close fight over ten hard-fought rounds, but with a clear winner. Cameron prevailed on the cards 97-93, 97-93, and 96-94, with the British fans roaring as Cameron raised her hands. She is now the unified WBA/WBC/WBO World Super Welterweight champion.

For a third time, Mayer took a loss on British soil. But as with her two previous losses, Mayer again insisted she won the fight. A rematch was in the contract. Immediately after Cameron was announced as the winner, the spicy talk continued between the two, even hotter than before the fight.

Cameron: ‘I Really Turn Into A Dog’

“I’m absolutely buzzing, but obviously I knew Mikaela was a great fighter,” said Cameron. “Don’t play with me like that because you switch me on, and I really turn into a dog, and no one’s coming through me. So don’t ever get in my face like that,” she said to Mayer.

Cameron said she just wanted to play with Mayer to demonstrate her dominance. “Don’t say you’re going to say stop me, beat me easy, all of that. Talk is so cheap, and I showed that tonight. Don’t talk a good game. You got to back it.”

Chantelle Cameron and Mikaela Mayer left it all in the ring 😳🇬🇧🇺🇸 what a WAR 🤯#chantellecameron #mikaelamayer #boxing #mvpw06 pic.twitter.com/TnG2LrrAYa — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) August 29, 2026

Mayer (22-3, 5 KOs) did her best work on her toes using her boxing skills. But she didn’t stick with it. Cameron (23-1, 8 KOs) was successful in drawing Mayer into a firefight, and it was game on to the delight of the Birmingham fans.

Cameron took the fight to Mayer, and the inside roughhousing is where she shines. She didn’t seriously hurt Mayer, but Mayer wasn’t able to keep the British fighter off her. It was a similar game plan as Cameron’s victory over Katie Taylor, which prepped her perfectly for Mayer.

By the end of the fight, both women had cuts over the eye, but neither was a serious factor.

The Bell Rang, The Beefing Continued

Cameron said she’s game for a rematch, if Mayer is willing. But she wants it to take place with three-minute rounds.

“Was she saying he was going to beat me so bad that I wouldn’t want the rematch?” said Cameron.

“I did beat you, Chantelle. I did beat you. We’re lucky in your little backyard. I did beat you, and we can have the rematch. Three-minute fucking rounds,” spat back Mayer, pointing out the WBC title won’t be in play with three-minute rounds.

“It’s your prerogative. You can do that. I’ll just take your ass even harder, but it won’t be back here. It won’t be back here in the UK. If you want to come to the U.S., you can. I outboxed you,” insisted Mayer.

“You know what? I’ll go back, and I’ll watch it, and I’ll give an honest evaluation,” said Mayer. “Go have a reality check because you got beat. I was literally playing with you,” said Cameron.

Things finally cooled a bit, but Mayer kept insisting she had outboxed Cameron, saying she expected her to put on more pressure.

Cameron vs Mayer 2: Count On It for 2027

Mayer said the rematch is fine by her. “It’s in our contract. I’m going to honor that. I’ve never shied away from the rematch. It was a good fight. At the end of the day, fans like it and they want it again. We’ll give it to them.”

Cameron decided to rub a little more salt in the wound of the loss.

“When she was talking, I just switched off because you’re talking so much nonsense. So, I actually fell asleep for a second,” needled Cameron.

Cameron said three-minute rounds are fine by her. “Get back to the gym. Work on your fitness. Work on your power. Work on your speed. Work on your boxing, and yeah, we’ll go for three-minute rounds. But make some improvements because your team ain’t doing a great job.”

As she had throughout fight week, Mayer claimed to not understand Cameron’s accent. “I don’t understand what the hell you’re saying, telling her to post her response to Instagram and she would read it later.

Cameron got in the last word. “Why do I do that for you? That’s pathetic. Why would I do that? That’s your kind of like little play,” telling Mayer she was boring and should go home.

Mayer will indeed return to the U.S., where she and her team will rest, let her cut heal as will Cameron, and strategize how the rematch might go.

From The Co-Main To The Rest on MVPW06

The super welterweight title unification fight headlined the Most Valuable Promotions MVPW06 card full of impressive female boxing firepower. The UK fighters got the better of their USA counterparts, with only Reina Tellez of San Antonio coming home with a win.

Dubois Gets Clear Decision Over Moore

Unified WBC/WBO World Lightweight champion Caroline Dubois of London (14-0-1, 5 KOs) breezed through a decision with a knockdown over two-time national champion and reigning NABF lightweight champion Amelia Moore of Colorado Springs (4-1, 1 KO) for her first loss as a pro. Scores were 99-91 and 98-92.

Dubois dropped Moore halfway through the fight in round five. Moore complained she went down from a follow-up headbutt. It didn’t affect the outcome. Dubois is simply too slick and experienced, with more firepower than Moore and more confidence

Dubois and trainer Manny Robles worked seamlessly as a team. It’s early to see any notable changes, but the positive corner chemistry is a good start.

Caroline Dubois and Alycia Baumgardner just WENT AT IT 😳🤯 Peep @jakepaul & Elif Turhan reaction 👀🔥#MVPW06 | LIVE NOW | Main Card 7PM BST | Prelims 4PM BST | Sky Sports 🇬🇧 | ESPN+ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SUDvRVDadx — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) August 29, 2026

Alycia Baumgardner was ringside. The two women got into it after the fight. If Baumgardner wins her upcoming fight, the first at 135 pounds, count on a Dubois vs Baumgardner showdown in 2027.

Terri Harper Enjoys Impressive Debut at 140 Pounds

🤯 Terri Harper #MVPW06 | LIVE NOW | Main Card 7PM BST | Prelims 4PM BST | Sky Sports 🇬🇧 | ESPN + pic.twitter.com/RSQGlPlCGZ — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) August 29, 2026

Terri Harper of Yorkshire (17-3-2, 7 KOs) is off to a good start in her quest to win a fourth weight division title. Harper looked right at home at 140 pounds, dropping Miranda Reyes of Texas (9-4-1, 3 KOs) twice in the second round before the referee waved off the fight for a stoppage win.

Harper was locked in, sharp, and powerful. She said before the fight she learned a lot from her loss to Caroline Dubois. She gets an A-plus from Saturday’s test.

Reyes has now lost three fights after decision losses to Dubois and Stephanie Han.

Featherweight Reina Tellez of San Antonio (14-1-1, 5 KOs) won a unanimous decision in an action-packed fight over Jessica Barry of Coventry (10-2, 2 KOs).

Tellez came off a loss to Amanda Serrano with a strong performance against a game Barry. It took two to make the fight. Neither woman took a step back and neither took a breath for ten solid rounds for the fight of the night. The referee score had it 96-94 for Tellez.

Tysie Gallagher of Luton, England (11-2) won another close contest over Brandi Robinson of Chicago (5-1, 1 KO) in an eight-round super bantamweight fight. Robinson took the fight on short notice, and while she didn’t win, she put up a good effort and will learn from the experience on a big international stage.

Terri Harper earned a £10,000 MVP Performance of the Night bonus and £5,000 OOOSCH Moment of the Night bonus.

Reina Tellez and Jessica Barry split an additional £10,000 Performance of the Night bonus

Caroline Dubois, Terri Harper, Jessica Barry and Tysie Gallagher each earned an additional £5,000 for Team UK’s victory bonus.