MF PRO Stages First US Card Friday With Diaz vs Sylve

What To Know

The professional division of Misfits Boxing, known as MF PRO , makes its U.S. debut on Friday in Long Beach, California

, makes its U.S. debut on Friday in Long Beach, California Former world champion JoJo Diaz and contender Ashton Sylve both need a victory in their main event to continue boxing at the top level.

and contender Ashton Sylve both need a victory in their main event to continue boxing at the top level. The entire fight card airs on DAZN Boxing starting at 8 p.m ET/5 p.m. PT.

With so much attention turned toward the World Cup, it’s a light boxing weekend. But that doesn’t mean a lack of action, with a handful of cards on hand for devoted boxing fans, starting with the MF PRO card from Long Beach, California this Friday.

The new professional boxing arm of Misfits Boxing offers a card with a pivotal main event between former two-time world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz of South El Monte, California (34-9-1, 15 KOs) and a promising contender who also needs a win to move forward in Ashton “H2O” Sylve of Long Beach, California (13-1, 10 KOs).

The pair will meet in a scheduled 10-round super lightweight bout at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California. It will stream live on DAZN Boxing starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Both fighters made weight, with Diaz at 139.6 pounds and Sylve at the limit of 140 pounds.

“I really cut all the bullcrap out of my life and stayed devoted for my kids, to get back to where I was in the boxing game,” said Diaz Jr. after the weigh-in. “I’ve been dreaming about this, praying to God to give me another opportunity. I always thought I was God’s exile but he made a way,” crediting his new partnership with Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach.

“This fight means everything. I got to put on for my family and my people from here, to put me back where I left off,” said Sylve. “H20 always adapts, comes with a crazy knockout,” promising a stoppage in the seventh rounds.

JoJo Diaz: Experience Is His Edge

At this week’s media workout, Diaz said he believes his experience will be a major factor when the opening bell sounds.

“I’ve been in big fights throughout my career, and I know exactly what it takes to perform under pressure,” said Diaz. “I respect H2O and what he’s accomplished, but I’m still motivated to compete at the highest level. I’m coming to Long Beach focused, disciplined, and ready to remind people that I can still compete with anyone. Every fight is an opportunity to write a new chapter, and I’m excited for this one.”

Ashton Sylve: Hometown Motivation

Sylve is eager to shine in front of his hometown fans.

“There’s nothing like fighting in front of your hometown,” said Sylve. “I’ve worked hard to get to this stage, and I understand what’s at stake. JoJo Diaz is a former world champion and someone I’ve respected for a long time, but this is my moment to show how far I’ve come as a fighter.

“I want to give the fans a performance they can be proud of and continue proving that I belong among the best fighters in the division. Every day in training camp has been about preparing for this challenge, and I’m ready to leave everything in the ring.”

The pair had plenty to say in a faceoff interview ahead of Friday night’s fight.

Diaz vs Sylve: Everything Is On The Line

Sometimes the best fights aren’t between world champions at the top of their game, but between athletes with everything on the line and everything to lose.

After winning a world title at super featherweight, Diaz Jr. has struggled with the biggest opponent he’s ever faced: his own demons. Diaz Jr. has been open about his troubles making weight, substance abuse, and mental health challenges. Since his loss to Devin Haney, Diaz Jr. has lost eight of his last ten fights. But Diaz Jr. comes back to boxing as the anchor amid the storm.

Diaz Jr. is clear about the significance of this matchup at age 33 against the 22-year-old Sylve, fighting in front of his hometown fans. The former champion is determined to prove that he still belongs among boxing’s elite and convince the skeptics he’s for real.

Diaz Jr. says he is putting in one of the most productive and disciplined training camps of his professional career at the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, California under the eye of Freddie Roach, and expressed confidence in the work he has put in behind the scenes.

“This training camp has been exactly what I needed,” said Diaz Jr. in a statement. “I’ve gotten back to doing the little things right and focused on improving every part of my game. At this age, I’m still hungry to succeed, and if anything, I’m more motivated now because I know how important this fight is for my career.

“Sometimes you have to take an honest look at yourself and make changes, and that’s what I’ve done. I feel energized, focused, and ready to remind everyone that I still have a lot left to give in this sport,” added Diaz Jr.

Diaz knows he faces a dangerous and ambitious opponent in Sylve, a younger fighter in rebuilding mode himself after a devastating knockout loss to Lucas Bahdi, which was the Knockout of the Year in 2024. Sylve has won two return fights since then and would love to make a statement in his return against a former world champion.

None of Diaz’s losses have been knockouts (except the loss to Oscar Duarte, which was stopped on cuts), and he was competitive in most of those losses. But they were rough bangers, including his last two fights against Regis Prograis and Alexis Rocha.

Diaz can’t merely win. He needs a statement victory to continue getting matchups. Diaz Jr. is approaching this fight as the start of a new chapter.

“I know some people have counted me out because of some tough losses, but I’ve never lost faith in myself. I’ve been through ups and downs before, and I’ve always found a way to come back stronger.

“Sylve is a young fighter with a lot of ambition, so beating him would prove that I can still compete with the new generation of fighters. More than anything, this fight is a chance for me to get my career moving in the right direction again. I still have big goals, and I believe I have a lot left to give to boxing.”

Mercado Brothers Highlight Undercard Lineup

Super lightweight contender Ernesto “Tito” Mercado of Pomona, California (18-0, 17 KOs) will have his fans ringside to watch him continue his rise through the division. Mercado has gained attention beyond his loyal following with his impressive offense.

“I want every fight to show growth and improvement,” said Mercado. “My goal is to become a world champion, and that means taking every opportunity seriously. The fans deserve excitement, and that’s what I plan to deliver. I’ve had a great camp, and I’m looking forward to showcasing my skills on a major platform. Of course, you guys know I’m going for the knockout!”

Mercado’s younger brother, Daniel “One Time” Mercado, will make his professional debut on the card. The 21-year-old has fought as an amateur for a decade, wrapping up in January with a win in the middleweight division (75kg) at the USA Boxing International tournament in Pueblo, Colorado. Mercado crossed paths with Abdullah Mason and Floyd Diaz during amateur competition. He will debut at super welterweight.

“This is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time,” said Mercado. “All the hard work, sacrifices, and preparation have led to this moment. I know making my professional debut is just the beginning, but I want to start my career the right way with a strong performance, especially alongside my brother “Tito”. I’m excited to finally step into the ring as a professional and show what I can do.”

MF Pro President Amer Abdallah talked this week about MF PRO’s first event in the United States.

“From established names like JoJo Diaz to rising stars such as H2O Sylve, Amir Anderson, David Lopez, Ernesto Mercado, and the rest of this talented lineup, every fighter on this card understands the importance of this opportunity,” said Abdallah.

“The fans in Long Beach are going to witness a tremendous night of boxing … June 19 is shaping up to be a memorable evening filled with action, drama, and world-class competition.”