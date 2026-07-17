Matchroom Returns To the War Grounds: Pacheco vs Aleem Card

What to Know

Famous for its run of Fights of the Year through the 2010s, Matchroom Boxing brings the first fight card to Carson, California in two years, featuring super middleweight Diego Pacheco.

Pacheco faces Immanuwel Aleem in a super middleweight matchup. Pacheco headlined the last card in Carson in August 2024.

The card airs on DAZN Boxing with undercard fights at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, and the main card at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Carson, California’s open-air arena opened as the Home Depot Center, became the StubHub Center, and now carries the name Dignity Health Sports Park. It earned the name most boxing fans use from its string of all-action Fights of the Year: The War Grounds.

Since its opening in 2003, Carson’s War Grounds have hosted 59 boxing cards. It will host its 60th on Saturday, July 18 when Matchroom Boxing returns to Carson. It is the first boxing card there in two years.

Deja Vu for Diego Pacheco on Saturday?

Matchroom Boxing also staged the last card on August 31, 2024. Super middleweight Diego Pacheco knocked out Maciej Sulecki in the sixth round of the main event.

Pacheco is also featured in Saturday’s main event. Now based in Renton, Washington, the Los Angeles native Pacheco (25-0, 18 KOs) will have many local fans on hand to see him face Immanuwel Aleem of Richmond, Virginia (22-4-3, 14 KOs).

Pacheco, age 25, was first signed by Matchroom Boxing at age 17. Matchmakers have moved him carefully, if not cautiously. They’ve seen no reason to rush him at a young age while the super middleweight division was under the control of undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez.

This is no longer the case. Now there are belts in play. The WBO ordered a title fight between Pacheco and then interim titleholder Hamzah Sheeraz for the vacant title. Pacheco and his team withdrew from negotiations.

This week, Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn acknowledged the situation, saying that Pacheco felt his recent performances weren’t up to snuff, and at age 24 he felt he would have a lot more to offer. “I’m like, very sensible,” said Hearn. “I think it could be a great decision. We’ll find out on Saturday night.”

Pacheco is now working with trainer Buddy McGirt to sharpen up his game. It’s still early in their partnership, but the chemistry seemed on point at Thursday’s pre-fight news conference. McGirt was candid as always about how much effect he’d have on Pacheco in just one camp.

“I believe in my heart that the world hasn’t seen the best of Diego,” said McGirt. “There’s more to him than meets the eye. He was getting by doing what he was doing, but there’s more to him.

“This camp we just added a little bit. We can’t do too much at once; you know what I mean? We just add a little bit more flavor to what he was doing and we’ve prepared for a tough fight.”

Pacheco Needs To Shine Against Aleem

Pacheco will face the durable, determined Aleem. Aleem lost a wide decision to WBC interim champion Lester Martinez in March, but he was never hurt and gave a solid account of himself. His only stoppage loss was in 2017 to Hugo Centeno. He got the nod to test whether Pacheco can pick up the pace and provide a point of comparison to the red-hot Martinez.

Martinez will be fighting on Saturday just an hour east in San Bernardino, where he got his win over Aleem. Pacheco’s performance will be held up against Martinez, and it matters not that he wins on Saturday, but HOW he wins.

After three decisions, Pacheco needs to shine. He’ll fight at the scene of his last knockout two years ago. Can Carson work its magic for Pacheco again?

Pacheco said the right things on Thursday. “Ever since I started boxing at 10 years old, you know, I’ve never let my foot off the gas. I’ve always done what I’ve had to do, and that’s why I’m here today. I didn’t get this far just to get this far. Aleem is in for a hell of a fight. Saturday night.”

Aleem, doing his best impression of Walter White from “Breaking Bad,” said, “This is hands versus hands, and I know these hands can do. They know these hands can do. That’s why the contract was signed, so that’s why we’re gonna get it on. And like I said, I’m dressed for the occasion.”

Knockouts Guaranteed On War Grounds Undercard

The co-main event features Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz of Florida (6-1, 3 KOs), who starts his comeback after a loss in January in just his seventh pro fight for the IBF World Lightweight title to Southern Californian Raymond Muratalla. He’ll face a late replacement opponent in Abraham Montoya of Mexicali (24-7-1, 14 KOs), a tough as nails journeyman who’s never been stopped.

The fight local fans are most excited about is featherweight Albert “Chop Chop” Gonzalez of Riverside, California (17-0, 10 KOs). They will be out in force to see Gonzalez against Aaron Lopez Almeda of Nogales, Mexico (31-3, 18 KOs).

Gonzalez, who is signed with Top Rank, has no backward gear. The 24-year-old is a lively personality with a big fan base. Almeda is stepping up a division. His losses have come in fights against top talents including Angelo Leo and Luis Nery. But his experience will not let Gonzalez phone it in, and the fans are sure to get a Carson classic here.

Also working his way back up the rankings is bantamweight Saul Sanchez of North Hollywood (24-4-1, 12 KOs) facing Bruno Rios Jr. of Los Angeles (8-0, 7 KOs). Rios Jr. hasn’t faced anyone with Sanchez’s experience and skills. It would be a shocker if Rios Jr. pulled the upset.

Heavyweights at the War Grounds: Yes, Please

On the before-the-bell portion of the card, Southern Californians will see exciting 19-year-old heavyweight prospect Leo Atang of Yorkshire, England (7-0, 6 KOs), in his first pro fight in the United States. Atang has the look of the real thing, with the same nimble footwork and power as another young British heavyweight, Moses Itauma. Stay tuned for Atang.

The other heavyweight on the card is Diego Pacheco’s younger brother, Federico Pacheco of Los Angeles (10-0, 7 KOs). He’ll face opponent Nick Jones of Oklahoma (9-5, 6 KOs). All five losses on Jones’ record are knockouts. To his credit, he’s faced Efe Ajagba, Gur Hovhannisyan, and Cassius Cheney. At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Pacheco may remind you of a young Andy Ruiz Jr.