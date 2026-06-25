Mike Tyson’s Exhibition Creates Domino Effect, Manny Pacquiao-Floyd Mayweather Rematch Delayed Indefinitely

Boxing’s scheduling chaos just got worse because the much-anticipated Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather rematch will likely not happen this year, and Mike Tyson is reportedly the reason behind it.

The Pacquiao-Mayweather rematch was originally set for September at The Sphere on Netflix, but later moved to the T-Mobile Arena for September 25–26. However, Mayweather’s lawyers are now prioritizing a rescheduled exhibition with Tyson, aiming for September 12 if they can resolve current contract disputes.

While a three-week shift seems minor, it cancels the September window for the Pacquiao fight, pushing it back to at least January 2027.

Mike Tyson’s Broken Hand Triggers Cascading Delays in Floyd Mayweather’s Overbooked Schedule

According to boxing reporter Dan Rafael, the Pacquiao-Mayweather rematch will not happen in September. The delay traces back to March, when Mike Tyson broke his right hand during training.

He wrote, “Pacquiao fight is NOT happening in September. The lawyers said the date for Tyson exhibition is Sept. 12 if they work things out with Floyd. Pacquiao would be moved to January if it happens.”

Pacquiao fight is NOT happening in September. The lawyers said the date for Tyson exhibition is Sept. 12 if they work things out with Floyd. Pacquiao would be moved to January if it happens. https://t.co/t64hBHOf1E — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) June 24, 2026



This forced CSI Sports to postpone Tyson’s planned April 25 exhibition against Mayweather in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Promoters are now targeting an unclear Fall date for Tyson, leaving the rest of the boxing schedule in limbo.

The scheduling conflict stems from Mayweather signing up for three different fights at once. Along with the Tyson bout, he booked a June 27 exhibition against Greek kickboxer Mike Zambidis and the Pacquiao rematch. This overlap led CSI Sports to file a federal breach of contract lawsuit. The promotion alleges Mayweather took a $4.5 million advance and broke an exclusivity clause by booking other fights.

However, this delay is nothing new for the boxing community because their rematch has been 11 years in the making. Their first face-off in May 2015 became the highest-grossing event in boxing history, but only after six years of arguments over drug testing and prize money. More than a decade later, contract disputes and injuries have delayed their second fight until at least January 2027.

Manny Pacquiao Left in Limbo as Floyd Mayweather Deprioritizes Professional Rematch

Pacquiao’s team is adamant that the September fight isn’t just an exhibition. They say it’s a real, sanctioned pro fight with Mayweather’s 50-0 record on the line. According to Pacquiao, both guys already signed the paperwork and took advance money. But Mayweather’s lawyers are focusing on the Mike Tyson match instead, which leaves Pacquiao waiting for more time.

Honestly, fans are getting tired of the constant delays. It feels like every single date Mayweather sets ends up shifting. Even Pacquiao had to scrap his April fight with Ruslan Provodnikov at the very last minute. Boxing already has a massive problem delivering the fights people actually want to see, and this mess just makes the sport look bad.

At this point, nobody knows if Tyson’s hand will heal in time for the fall, or if we will even see Mayweather or Pacquiao enter a ring this year.