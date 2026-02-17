Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. Set on Collision Course in Historic Throwback

Three months after his bout with Jake Paul, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is set to return to the ring in a widely billed super fight. In a long-rumored clash that has hovered over the combat sports world for months, “Iron” Mike will face fellow American icon Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Unlike Mayweather’s recent exhibitions, including his rematch with John Gotti III, or Tyson’s crossover bout with Paul, this April showdown is expected to take place overseas in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, evoking memories of Rumble in the Jungle.

Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Jr. set for ‘Rumble in the Jungle 2’

Alas, after receiving massive traction and the eventual dismal fallout since September last year, Tyson vs Mayweather is set. The Ring Magazine has confirmed the tentative date and further details. Scheduled for April 25, 2026, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (formerly Zaire), two of boxing’s illustrious figures will clash in a highly anticipated exhibition bout.

Although TMZ broke the story last year, early talks failed to produce an agreement, casting doubt over the matchup. That uncertainty faded when Tyson reaffirmed his commitment, declaring, “You think I’d give that up? I was minding my business. He challenged me.”

At one stage, uncertainty resurfaced when reports linked Floyd Mayweather to a potential June bout with kickboxing standout Mike Zambidis, briefly casting doubt over the Tyson matchup. However, boxing insider Mike Coppinger has since confirmed that the Tyson-Mayweather exhibition has received the green light, clearing the way for one of the sport’s most anticipated showcases.

Tyson (50-7, 2 NC) last fought on November 15, 2024, against Jake Paul in a high-profile Netflix event. The eight-round contest, which Tyson lost by unanimous decision, reportedly drew 108 million viewers worldwide and earned the Hall of Famer an estimated $20 million.

The Brooklyn native previously faced Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition in 2020 that ended in a draw. Despite remaining active in recent years, Tyson has not won since 2003, when he defeated Clifford Etienne.

🚨 The Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather exhibition is tentatively set to take place on April 25th in the Congo, sources have told @MikeCoppinger. pic.twitter.com/xdz5PsI44t — InsideRingShow (@InsideRingShow) February 16, 2026

Meanwhile, “Money” Mayweather (50-0) has remained active on the exhibition circuit, taking part in several high-profile events. His recent outings include matchups with Logan Paul and Deji Olatunji, as well as a rematch with John Gotti III in August 2024. The Democratic Republic of the Congo occupies a revered place in boxing history as the host of the iconic “Rumble in the Jungle” in October 1974, when Muhammad Ali knocked out George Foreman in the eighth round of one of the sport’s most celebrated contests. Staging Tyson-Mayweather in the same nation appears designed to evoke that historic legacy, even if this bout carries exhibition status. An official broadcast partner has yet to be announced. However, reports indicate that multimedia firm CSI Sports is expected to promote the event alongside Mayweather Promotions and Mike Tyson Promotions.