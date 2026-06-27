Main Event Prediction: PR Prodigy or Philly Phenom?

What to Know

Prediction time: Unified super welterweight champion Xander Zayas risks his titles against highly regarded challenger and former welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis in Saturday’s main event

risks his titles against highly regarded challenger and former welterweight champion in Saturday’s main event Zayas vs Boots airs on DAZN Boxing PPV with the main card starting at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

NY Fights expert Matt Pomara makes his final prediction for the winner of Zayas vs Boots

The Setup: Zayas vs Boots has the big fight feel of yesteryear: two undefeated, elite talents colliding in their prime.

Somewhere, the Four Kings are smiling. At just 23 years old.

Xander Zayas of Puerto Rico (23-0, 13 KOs) has fulfilled his massive potential. He unified the WBA and WBO Super Welterweight titles this past January in Puerto Rico, becoming the youngest unified ruler in the sport. Now, the Puerto Rican prodigy returns to his second home in New York for his ninth fight in the City that Never Sleeps, looking for a signature career-defining win.

Standing across the ring is a generational talent, Jaron “Boots” Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs). The 28-year-old Philadelphia star thoroughly cleaned out the 147-pound division, unifying welterweight titles before moving up to 154 pounds.

Ennis made his super welterweight debut a short one, crushing Uisma Lima in a single round. Now, in just his second fight at the weight, Boots is looking to become a two-division unified champion and cement his status as a top-three pound-for-pound king.

The only thing keeping him from the pound-for-pound spot is the level of competition. That will no longer be the case if he takes out Zayas.

The Prediction Verdict

This is a masterclass in contrasting styles and intense pride. Zayas is the clinical, composed champion who thrives in front of the raucous Brooklyn crowds. He uses angles, a brilliant jab, and relentless bodywork to break opponents down.

Ennis is a switch-hitting deadly weapon. He possesses terrifying one-punch knockout power from both stances, elite speed, and a nasty, finishing instinct.

For Zayas to retain his belts, he must control the distance, use his superior size at the weight, and avoid trading power shots in the pocket.

For Ennis, the key is cutting off the ring, walking through the Brooklyn hostility, and testing how well the young champion can take a barrage of power punches from a generational talent.

Great fighters beat very good fighters. This is no different. Ennis can absolutely bring it, and I don’t see Zayas keeping him off and fighting a perfect fight for 12 rounds.

Jaron Ennis wins over Xander Zayas by late stoppage.