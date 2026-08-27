FOTY Saturday at MVPW06? Mikaela Mayer and Chantelle Cameron Say So

What To Know

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Sky Sports created a card lineup made up entirely of UK vs USA fighters on Saturday, August 29 at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England, airing on ESPN

The main event features the 2025 BWAA Fighter of the Year, unified WBA and WBC World Super Welterweight champion Mikaela Mayer facing MVP’s WBO World Super Welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron in a title unification fight.

facing MVP’s WBO World Super Welterweight champion in a title unification fight. Fight coverage starts with prelims Saturday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on ESPN2. The main card is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

Mikaela Mayer predicts her fight against Chantelle Cameron will be the Female Fight of the Year for 2026. Who could doubt it?

The super welterweight title unification fight headlines the Most Valuable Promotions MVPW06 card full of impressive female boxing firepower Saturday in Birmingham, England. All four main-card fights feature UK vs USA matchups.

Two top ten pound-for-pound talents will put their three belts on the line in the main event, WBA/WBC champion Mikaela Mayer of Colorado Springs (22-2, 5 KOs) and the UK’s WBO champion Chantelle Cameron of Northampton (22-1, 8 KOs), scheduled for ten rounds at super welterweight. The fight is being contested at an agreed-upon catchweight of 148 pounds.

Unified WBC/WBO World Lightweight champion Caroline Dubois of London (13-0-1, 5 KOs) faces challenger and two-time national champion and reigning NABF lightweight champion Amelia Moore of Colorado Springs (4-0, 1 KO) in the 10-round co-main event.

Mikaela Mayer Building on Big Year in 2025

How does Mayer top herself after becoming a three-division champion in 2025? She says it’s by taking the toughest fights and most challenging opponents possible.

“I’m in that stage of my career where these are the only type of fights that I really want. I think [Chantelle] Cameron feels the same way,” said Mayer as Cameron nodded her agreement.

Cameron has long called out Mayer, and she means it as a compliment. “I think Mikaela [Mayer] is very good and that’s why I’ve always wanted this fight. I think she’s brilliant and I’m actually a fan of hers.

“Even though I’m coming up against her, I’d watch Mikaela [Mayer] and enjoy her fights. That’s why I want to fight her, because I want to fight the best,” said Cameron. “I think our styles just gel for a really good fight.”

Mayer’s only losses both came on British soil to Natasha Jonas and Alycia Baumgardner, both razor-thin split decisions. She said she learned from both fights what needs to happen on Saturday, answering a question from an unexpected source.

“Oh Alycia!” Alycia Baumgardner has a question for Mikaela Mayer… pic.twitter.com/4SYhmvZ8TA — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 27, 2026

“When I go in there this weekend, I’m going to start quick, start fast, start from round one, not let anything get away from me, and not leave it in the hands of the judges because you can’t always trust the judges,” pointed out Mayer.

Chantelle Cameron: ‘Let’s Grab Female Fight of the Year’

Cameron has earned enormous respect both in and out of the ring. She is the only woman to defeat Katie Taylor as a pro. Her only loss was to Taylor in their rematch. She has fought on the biggest stages, and she says she is ready to go.

“I’m doing everything that’s been asked of me, and I think I’m in the prime actually,” said Cameron. “I think obviously I’ve had a few ups and downs, but I’m in a good place.

“As long as I know that I’m winning my fights and I’m doing what I want to do and what I’m set out to do, everything else is just noise.” Turning to Meyer, Cameron said, “Let’s go grab female fight of the year!”

Tale of the Tape: Mayer vs Cameron

Mikaela Mayer is the betting favorite at around -270, while Chantelle Cameron is the underdog priced at approximately +200 to +215 according to FanDuel. It’s perhaps an even closer fight than this.

Mayer and Cameron share a lot of qualities: both have solid amateur backgrounds and are willing to come forward and engage. Mayer is happy to box, but she’s not above getting into a banger.

Mayer believes she’s a better, smarter, and stronger athlete at age 36 than she was at 26. Cameron says the tougher the challenge, the better she performs.

“I shine when I have those opponents in front of me. The best comes out of me and I think I’m unstoppable,” promised Cameron.

Keys to Victory

Mayer can beat Cameron by disrupting her forward movement with a solid jab and footwork to land clean blows, preventing Cameron from pressuring her inside.

Cameron has a high work rate, but Mayer can put up a high punch output. But if Mayer can slow her down and control the tempo, it’s a plus for her.

But if it comes down to it, Mayer is physically strong and loving it at super welterweight. She won’t hesitate to make it a firefight. Cameron must be willing to go through the fire and show a good chin. She’s done it before against the relentless Katie Taylor in a career-defining win.

Cameron’s home-field advantage is a concern. Sometimes the intangibles are the difference, and Mayer has two losses on English soil. Will it swing the edge to Cameron?

Prediction: Mayer is on an impressive win streak and has all the momentum behind her with the confidence it confers. We see Mayer and Cameron delivering that fight of the year as promised with Mayer winning a close decision

Caroline Dubois Defends Title Against Ambitious Amelia Moore

Caroline Dubois is focused on becoming an undisputed champion, but opponent Amelia Moore is in her way with her own ambitions.

Dubois has made no secret of her desire to face Alycia Baumgardner, but she needs to take care of her business with Moore. She also needs to prove her move to Los Angeles to train under Manny Robles was the right decision.

‘I’m 100% confident. I’ve come so far. I’ve changed my team. I’ve moved to LA. I’ve dedicated myself as always,” said Dubois. “My mind, my heart, and my soul are set on becoming undisputed. Nobody is going to stop me from achieving that.

“In terms of me overlooking anyone, I don’t see that as even a possibility because I see respect as training as hard as I absolutely can. I respected Amelia Moore in this camp because I’ve trained like an absolute animal,” promised Dubois, saying the fight is another opportunity to “come out, show up, and show out.”

Don’t Ignore Amelia Moore

While Moore has just four pro fights, she carries herself with confidence. “Every day is another stepping stone towards building more of myself and digging deeper into the camp. So, I’ve had a brilliant camp. I feel amazing. The weight cut has been easy. My endurance is insane. My volume’s up. I’m ready to go!” said Moore.

Moore said she will not allow people to overlook her. “I have such a skill level when it comes to being creative, adapting, and really seeing the things in real time and being able to adjust as you move forward … I have a ton of tools in my toolbox, and you never know which one I’ll pull out.”

While Moore’s pro record is thin, she has long been involved with Team USA and has competed across three Olympic cycles. “If they’re only looking at BoxRec, it’s lazy journalism,” said Moore. She’s not wrong. Colleagues, please take note.

Terri Harper Still Has Big Goals

Terri Harper of Yorkshire (16-3-2, 6 KOs) intends to create history for herself as she begins working toward becoming a four-division world champion on the MVPW06 card against Miranda Reyes of Texas (9-3-1, 3 KOs).

Harper believes she’s in for a pressure fight against Reyes, and that it’s a must-win fight after suffering a loss in her last fight against Caroline Dubois. Reyes comes in on a two-fight win streak after decision losses to Dubois and Stephanie Han.

Harper said she learned from her loss to Dubois and said she’s taking the fight against Reyes seriously. “I think if I had a pound for every time someone said they’re going to retire me, I could have probably retired off that money by now. So, you know, you’re not getting rid of me that easy.”

Reyes made it clear she respects Harper, but promises a great fight and a knockout victory. “If it has to go to deep waters, we’ll take it there.”

Featherweight Reina Tellez of San Antonio (13-1-1, 5 KOs) fights Jessica Barry of Coventry (10-1, 2 KOs). Tellez suffered her first loss in January to Amanda Serrano by decision. Tellez missed the weight limit and was unable to compete for Serrano’s title. She’d like to erase that with a good performance Saturday.

Tysie Gallagher of Luton, England (10-2) fights Brandi Robinson of Chicago (5-0, 1 KO) in an eight-round super bantamweight fight. Robinson took the fight on short notice and she has a golden opportunity to impress.