The Debate: Should Bam Rodriguez Fight Naoya Inoue Next?

What to Know

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez won a world title in his first fight at bantamweight with a sixth-round knockout of Antonio Vargas Saturday in Glendale, Arizona

The win fueled enthusiasm for a long-discussed superfight between Rodriguez and top pound-for-pound undisputed champion Naoya Inoue of Japan

There are pros and cons for the two approaches to the fight. We debate them here.

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez answered the questions in the air about his move up to the bantamweight division last Saturday when he stopped WBA World Bantamweight champion Antonio Vargas with a vicious sixth-round knockout at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Barely waiting long enough for BoxRec to update Rodriguez’s record to 24-0 with 17 knockouts, the boxing world shifted its focus to the looming potential of a pound-for-pound super fight between Rodriguez and the undisputed super bantamweight champion, Naoya “The Monster” Inoue of Japan, arguably the number one pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

The fierce debate is raging among trainers, promoters, boxers, and sports journalists, with opinions on both sides about the best path forward for the 26-year-old American star.

Let’s lay out the conflicting arguments, with key talking points on the different approaches that Rodriguez, trainer Robert Garcia, and Matchroom Sport promoter Eddie Hearn will need to consider.

The Case for Getting Inoue vs Rodriguez On

This is the argument fans love to hear for making Inoue vs Rodriguez as the next matchup for both champions. Naoya Inoue is 33 years old and is fresh off a historic, sold-out title defense at the Tokyo Dome in May, where Inoue retained his titles against Junto Nakatani by decision. After the fight, Inoue noted he had fought five times in just over a year and would sit out the rest of 2026.

It’s become apparent the Japanese superstar is looking down the road at the last few years of his career, contemplating the goals he still wants to accomplish. There is chatter that Inoue may want to move to the 126-pound featherweight division to become a five-division world champion.

If Rodriguez insists on another fight this fall at bantamweight, the timing may not line up if Rodriguez isn’t ready for a bout early in 2027. Inoue is likely to book another fight or perhaps vacate his titles and move up. Once Inoue transitions to 126 pounds, the challenge for Rodriguez becomes that much tougher.

The weight discrepancy from 118 pounds to 126 pounds for the smaller Rodriguez might be too great a hill to climb. It might not kill off the greatest matchup the lower weight divisions have seen in years, but it would be a disadvantage for Rodriguez.

If Team Rodriguez signals to Team Inoue that the young Texan will meet Inoue next in any venue on any date, it will avoid the problem. More fights have been ruined by hesitation than ambition, leaving everyone wondering what might have been.

Maximizing Interest and Earning Potential

Fighters and their teams are infamous for letting fights marinate, believing they can build up the hype for a big matchup. They’d be better served by capitalizing on the peak interest among boxing fans and leveraging it quickly. Attention spans are short in the digital age, and there is a lot competing for the entertainment dollar.

A fight against Inoue will draw a massive audience in Japan, where Inoue is a superstar, giving Rodriguez a career-high payday. Less likely but still possible is the involvement of Riyadh Season, paying big to stage the super fight in Saudi Arabia

Rodriguez has said more than once that he’d like to retire from boxing by age 30 while he is still healthy and at the peak of his skills. The clock is ticking for the 26-year-old Rodriguez. Taking on the immediate fight with Inoue locks in the big payday for Rodriguez, estimated to be up to five times larger than any other bout available at bantamweight. Rodriguez is making excellent money, but not the life-changing generational wealth of the heavyweight stars or men like Canelo Alvarez.

Legacy and Pound-for-Pound Greatness

For an ambitious athlete like Bam Rodriguez, who has met every milestone and every challenge put in front of him, the chance to dethrone the consensus pound-for-pound number one boxer in the world is an achievement he can’t find anywhere else. Beating Inoue would vault Rodriguez to the top of the sport.

Taking more time to acclimate may dilute interest and the impact of the victory. It also introduces the element of risk inherent in boxing. Injuries happen during training, and they certainly happen in fights. A minor injury might delay a fight by months; a serious injury for a year.

What’s more, although no one expects Rodriguez to be seriously challenged even if he faces one of the other titleholders at bantamweight (and likely Christian Medina, who has four losses), upsets happen. If Rodriguez were to lose, the superfight fizzles.

Advantages of Rodriguez Striking Now

An immediate fight allows Rodriguez to catch Inoue at the right moment in boxing history. Inoue remains a dominant force, but those subtle signs that the champion may have reached peak performance and is due to start declining are there. If Inoue is good to his word, he will have taken the longest break of his career since suffering an orbital bone injury in his first fight with Nonito Donaire in 2019.

Opening negotiations now for a fight at the end of this year or in early 2027, Rodriguez can use his youth, activity rate, and peak skills to catch a legend between weight classes after multiple battles. Waiting too long gives Inoue time to adjust, rest, or move to a more comfortable weight class, taking away several advantages to Rodriguez.

The Case for Patience With Inoue vs Rodriguez

Let’s turn now to the argument in favor of more preparation before Bam Rodriguez steps into the ring with Naoya Inoue, starting with weight classes.

Rodriguez has spent the majority of his career competing between light flyweight (108 pounds) and super flyweight (115 pounds). Rodriguez jumped up a division on short notice to take on champion Carlos Cuadras in February 2022, considered a big gamble for Rodriguez. He defeated Cuadras in an upset and never looked back.

Rodriguez took on world champion Antonio Vargas in his first appearance at the 118-pound bantamweight limit. He answered questions about whether his speed, footwork, and power would successfully carry up. But Rodriguez took a lot of hard shots from Vargas, and he admitted Vargas had more pop than he expected. Inoue’s power is on another level and up another division. He’s been knocked down by Luis Nery and more recently by Ramon Cardenas, but he made both pay the price with wicked knockout losses.

Trainer Robert Garcia has openly advocated for Rodriguez to take one more fight at 118 pounds. Speaking on the BoxingScene Today talk show on Tuesday, Garcia repeated his desire for Rodriguez to defend his new title at 118 pounds.

After the fight, Garcia said, “Bam felt good, felt strong. During training camp, everything was good,” but admitted Vargas caused a little trouble for Rodriguez.

“Vargas was a champion. He’s a legit fighter. We can’t underestimate him. On the other hand, same thing with Bam. He was moving up in weight. He knew it wasn’t going to be easy. He was able to adjust quick and follow instructions and took care of business. That’s what a real champion does. When the fight is not that easy and getting a little difficult or awkward, you figure it out.”

Robert Garcia: Moving Too Fast Is a Mistake

Garcia believes jumping up to 122 pounds to face a champion with serious power and handspeed like Inoue is a dangerous mistake. “After the Vargas fight, one more at bantamweight, I’d like to have a fight in October if possible to get him accustomed. We’ll build up our bodies and get stronger.” Garcia likes the prospect of facing Medina but wouldn’t object to a matchup with Inoue’s younger brother, Takuma Inoue, who fights at bantamweight.

“It’s not like we don’t want to fight Inoue. I think Bam’s good enough to possibly beat Inoue, but one more fight would be a good thing for me as a trainer. It’s not like we’re changing the date or asking for six months later. I’m just asking for another fight against a solid 118-pounder sometime in September or October.”

The scheduled “Mexico Against the World” card on September 12 in Saudi Arabia, headlined by the super middleweight title fight between WBC champion Christian Mbilli and Mexican star Canelo Alvarez, offers some potential for a Rodriguez vs Medina undercard fight. But it would be challenging to find the money necessary to pay Rodriguez what he’s now accustomed to earning in a main event that sells out arenas in Arizona and Texas for an undercard fight in Saudi Arabia as a supporting player.

Working Out The Kinks

After witnessing Rodriguez settle in, weather a bit of incoming fire, and then use footwork, angles, and his fluid power punching to deck Vargas in the fifth round and knock him out a round later on Saturday, no wonder fans are eager to see Rodriguez and Inoue get down to it.

But Bam’s technical experience at higher weights remains limited. He has completed exactly six rounds of professional boxing above the 115-pound limit. Inoue is a four-division world champion who has spent years dominating opponents at bantamweight and super bantamweight.

Even Rodriguez and Garcia must acknowledge that Rodriguez will need to refine his defense against a power puncher with more height and reach. One more fight at bantamweight against an elite contender gives Rodriguez more rounds of valuable experience. Jumping directly into the ring with a master tactician like Inoue without solving these structural weight-class issues could ruin his undefeated record.

Maximizing Long-Term Interest and Value

Waiting to make the super fight does not diminish its financial potential. It may even increase the commercial value of the fight. Asked what he wants to do after his victory over Vargas on Saturday, Rodriguez repeatedly insisted he would look to Garcia and Hearn, and would fight whoever they put in front of him.

But Rodriguez has expressed interest in going after Takuma Inoue with his WBC World Bantamweight title in play. He likes the storyline and the satisfaction of beating Inoue’s younger brother. For fans, it adds some spice to the storyline to fight the older brother keen on family name revenge.

By capturing another world title at 118 pounds against Takuma Inoue later this year, Rodriguez could turn a massive fight into an international blockbuster. Assuming he wins, Rodriguez gains leverage for his team in purse negotiations.

Our Take: In Garcia We Trust

We admit it, we would love to see this fight take place right away. Waiting any amount of time introduces the potential for unanticipated roadblocks.

But the person I trust to make the call is the same man who told anyone who would listen, including me, seven years ago that the best fighter in his impressive stable of professional boxers at the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy was this 108-pound, 19-year-old named Jesse Rodriguez.

Garcia has made the right decisions for Rodriguez throughout his career so far. He put him in against Carlos Cuadres, Srisikat Sor Rungvisai, and Juan Francisco Estrada. Rodriguez was an underdog in all these bouts.

In Garcia We Trust. Tee up that unification fight this fall in San Antonio in front of Bam’s hometown fans, and let’s enjoy the (brief!) journey to Inoue vs Rodriguez in Tokyo in early 2027.