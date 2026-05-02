Inoue vs Nakatani Recap: Champion’s Resilience Gets It Done

Key Fight Facts

In a tension-filled contest at the highest skill level, undisputed champion Naoya Inoue held back the charge from Junto Nakatani to win by decision and remain undefeated

to win by decision and remain undefeated Inoue vs Nakatani thrilled the 55,000 fans in a sold-out Tokyo Dome on Saturday

on Saturday Naoya Inoue won the early rounds. Junto Nakatani came back to even the scores, but it was Inoue’s push and determination in the final two rounds that secured his win.

The long-awaited Inoue vs Nakatani superfight between the two biggest stars of Japanese boxing and pound-for-pound talents had American fans watching boxing over breakfast, especially on the West Coast. The early wakeup call didn’t disappoint.

Naoya “The Monster” Inoue (33-0, 27 KOs) pushed back a spirited challenge in the middle rounds from Junto “Big Bang” Nakatani (32-1, 24 KOs), roaring back in the final two rounds with a champion’s determination to successfully defend his undisputed super bantamweight titles Saturday in front of 55,000 fans at a sold-out Tokyo Dome.

Scorecards were 116-112 (Morley), 116-112 (Pelayo), and 115-113 (Caiz Sr.) for Inoue, who needed the final two rounds to avoid a draw. As the fight reached its final 30 seconds, Nakatani smiled in rueful recognition that the fight had slipped through his talented hands. Hearing the decision announced, he was right.

“I called out to Junto to fight me one day, and a year later, it happened, and it happened because we both are undefeated for a year,” said Inoue of his victory, thanking the fans for their support.

“I just wanted to show you guys that I will be the winner, and I just did it, with everything I had to do. I went undefeated with Junto Nakatani in the ring for you,” said Inoue. “This victory is very valuable for me, because Junto Nakatani is also a top ranking athlete,” calling it a valuable and important win.”

Early Rounds Captured by Naoya Inoue

In a hushed, tension-filled Tokyo Dome, all 55,000 fans could clearly hear the shouted instructions from the corners as the fight got underway after an epic ringwalk from Inoue. It was no surprise to see both men showing enormous respect toward each other.

Inoue won the first four rounds on all judges’ scorecards by directing the tempo of the fight and through an exquisite, pinpoint control of the distance in the ring. His speed allowed him to land clean punches on Nakatani as the challenger assessed what he had to work with. He increased his work rate in the fourth round, landing sharp combinations.

Inoue also deployed exceptional defense with skilled upper-body movement and footwork to avoid incoming heat from Nakatani.

Junto Nakatani Finds His Way

Nakatani wasn’t in panic mode, calmly gaining ground and stepping it up at the urging of trainer Rudy Hernandez. In round six, Nakatani knew he had to get to work, and he did. Inoue was still landing hard shots, but now Nakatani was finding success with combination punches, taking more chances against Inoue. A bit of blood began to trickle from Nakatani’s nose but he paid it no mind.

“Now you’ve got to be a bit more aggressive, you understand?” said Hernandez after round six. Aim to the chest, if you aim to the chest you stop him. He’s going to come at you, aim for the chest.”

Rounds seven, eight, and nine were all Nakatani. He visibly gained confidence as he seized every chance to push Inoue back. Nakatani began letting shots rip. After the ninth round, trainer Shingo Inoue delivered energetic instructions to his son.

Nakatani practically lept off his stool to start the tenth round. The tempo of the fight had ratcheted up. Nakatani planted and landed, and the crowd began to lean in as Nakatani took charge. Inoue’s body language gave away his thinking. Was he fatigued, demoralized, or both?

Near the end of the tenth round, Nakatani suffered a cut over the left eye from a headbutt. While deep, it wasn’t in a terrible spot. It made Nakatani go for broke near the end of the tenth, and he smiled as he went to his corner. Both teams believed the final two rounds would determine the winner.

“Don’t let him get into your range, don’t get too close,” Hernandez warned Nakatani.

Naoya Inoue Shows Championship Determination

It’s one thing to have the perfect game plan when everything is going your way; it’s another thing entirely to have your world turned upside down and still find a way to win.

Resilience is the key intangible that often decides a true 50/50 fight like this one. Naoya Inoue has got a resume with plenty of resilience on display. This is where he showed the experience and determination of a champion who’s been through the fire before, exactly as we predicted.

With renewed energy, Inoue made it a firefight. Inoue worked behind solid precision power, while Nakatani’s reflexes were slowing, possibly due to the cut. Inoue gained ground, seizing the opportunity and turning it to his advantage. That’s what a champion does.

The Monster is coming…#InoueNakatani | Live now on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/qKfzdzubpL — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 2, 2026

In the final round, Inoue sealed the deal, looking aggressive and energetic. His five-year age difference showed up just once, as he stole a look at the clock midway through the 12th round. Nakatani exited the ring quietly after the scores were read. He’ll be back to resume his winning ways soon.

After the fight, Nakatani appeared only briefly, suspecting a broken orbital bone sustained in his defeat to Inoue.

Asked about the atmosphere, Inoue smiled. “55,000 people, this is an amazing view for myself, an amazing view. I definitely will come back to Tokyo Dome once again to fight for you guys. So please keep rooting for me. Support me, and I’ll come back.”

As for his plans, Inoue said he needed a rest after four fights in 2025 and Saturday’s title defense, saying he would talk with his promoter and father about his future. “I’ve been so busy and I’ve spent so many intensive days … So please wait,” said Inoue.

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Undercard Highlights: Takuma Makes It Two

Two-time bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue (22-2, 5 KOs), Naoya’s younger brother, made it two for two in the family with a successful first defense of his WBC title against countryman Kazuto Ioka (32-5-1, 17 KOs).

A faded version of the four-division world champion Ioka was no real match for Inoue, who dominated the fight from bell to bell. Inoue dropped Ioka twice, scoring a second-round knockdown on a flurry of hooks, followed by a third-round knockdown on a vicious uppercut. Ioka managed to finish the fight on his feet, going out as a warrior. Scorecards read 120-106, 119-107, and 118-108 for Inoue.

INOUE DROPS IOKA! 💥#InoueNakatani | Live now on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/HskPGwfaYf — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 2, 2026

“It was a very intense battle, but it was very fun, actually,” said Inoue. “He is a legend, and I looked up to him during my career. Because of him, this fight was gorgeous and great.”

Inoue said he would now like to fight to unify titles. “Shout out to all the fans around the world and here at the Tokyo Dome. This is me, not the brother of Naoya Inoue or anyone. But I am Takama Inoue, the champion.”

Former title challenger Jin Sasaki (21-2-1, 18 KOs) defeated Sora Tanaka (5-1, 5 KOs) by split decision. Each fighter saw a 96-94 scorecard, with the third judge scoring it 97-93 for Sasaki.

“I was truly happy to be able to fight on the grand stage of Tokyo Dome,” Sasaki posted online after the fight. “I’ll keep getting stronger; the world isn’t satisfied with this much, and being able to do the ‘Wait for me, world’ call was truly a joy. From here on out, we’ll keep fighting toward the world stage, so please continue to cheer us on!”

In the co-main event, former WBO bantamweight titleholder Yoshiki Takei of Yokohama (12-1, 9 KOs) defeated DeKang Wang of Kunming, China (9-2, 3 KOs) by majority decision. Scores were 77-75, 77-75, and one card even.

Though Takei won, Wang had strong moments in the fight, forcing Takei to rally and secure the victory. After taking the win, Takei appeared demoralized as if he’d lost, apologizing to the fans for his performance. “My fight wasn’t very good. I’m so sorry about that. All I can say is thank you so much for your support, everyone. There’s nothing more I can say at this moment.”