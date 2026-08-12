Boxing Briefs: Teremoana Gets KO2 Win, Teofimo Takes Over LA

What to Know

Australian heavyweight prospect Teremoana Teremoana thrilled fans in Queensland on Wednesday with a second-round knockout win over DeAndre Savage.

In the co-main, super welterweight Michael Zerafa also scored a stoppage win.

Ahead of his upcoming fight against Rolly Romero, Teofimo Lopez put on a workout for the boxing media in Los Angeles.

Teremoana Terrorizes DeAndre Savage

Heavyweight Teremoana Teremoana of Australia hoped to get a few more rounds in on Wednesday against DeAndre Savage of Flint, Michigan. Teremoana had never lasted more than two rounds in his 11 previous fights.

Teremoana (12-0, 12 KOs) failed in that quest, but thrilled his Queensland fans with another second-round knockout win over Savage (12-2, 10 KOs) in the main event of the Matchroom Boxing Card.

The Cook Islands native maintained his perfect record and 100% knockout rate as he simply had too much firepower for an overwhelmed Savage, who was never really in the fight.

Savage took heavy-handed punches midway through the first round, and the carnage continued until a combination ending in a hard right hook to the temple drove him to the canvas on his knees. Savage could not get to his feet and was counted out.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn is known for talking up victories, but this time his enthusiasm seems justified. “I promised you that Australia has the best chance it’s ever had to have a heavyweight superstar in Teremoana Teremoana,” said Hearn.

“I believe he can bring world heavyweight boxing here. If there’s ever someone that’s gonna crack the code of boxing in Australia to take it mainstream, I truly believe this is the man.”

Teremoana treated the fans around the world to his trademark haka dance after the win. He intends to be back in action soon, saying that he had been informed by Hearn he would get a spot on the undercard of the Joshua vs Fury card should it be successfully scheduled this fall.

“So it will be good to get us new generation there and just show them that us Aussies got the thunder from Down Under,” said Teremoana.

In the co-main event, Michael Zerafa of Melbourne (35-5, 25 KOs) had a successful return after taking a loss and being accused of quitting by fans, dominating Alejandro Ortiz of Venezuela (26-2, 25 KOs) and scoring an eighth-round TKO win.

Zerafa was hard on his performance after the fight, saying he had a tricky opponent in Ortiz. “He was a tough, awkward fighter. I haven’t been in the ring for that long, so it was good to get the eight rounds. This is the start of something great,” promised Zerafa. At the time of the stoppage, Zerafa was well ahead on the scorecards, 70-63, 70-63, and 69-64.

Will he now get his fight with American Tony Harrison? Harrison, who is DeAndre Savage’s trainer, hazed Zerafa throughout the fight week about a matchup.

Teofimo Lopez Takes Over Los Angeles

Two-division world champion Teofimo “The Takeover” Lopez held a media workout at the Fortune Gym in Los Angeles on Tuesday ahead of his title challenge against WBA World Welterweight champion Rolly Romero. Rolly vs Teofimo takes place Saturday, August 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A former two-division champion at super featherweight and lightweight, Lopez seeks his three-division championship against Romero at welterweight, a move up Lopez has discussed for several years. Lopez had once hoped to fight Terence Crawford at welterweight.

Romero and Lopez are longtime friends and former sparring partners, but Lopez promises it’s all about business on August 22.

“I’m fighting a big puncher at 147 and going up to that weight for the first time. We’re taking a risk, because it’s no risk, no reward. I’m just focusing on my objectives so I can come out victorious,” said Lopez.

“Every fight at 147 will be my biggest fight. I won’t say they’ll all be the most challenging. The best man will end up on top. Right now I’m only focused on Rolly Romero,” adding he’s now focused on the best opponents possible. Lopez has never been accused of ducking a tough fight, with names like Shakur Stevenson, Josh Taylor, and Vasiliy Lomachenko on his resume.

“I’m just going to keep going forward in my career. I’m so locked in on continuing to achieve bigger and better things one fight at a time. The fans can decide my legacy when it’s all over.”

Lopez offered compliments on his former sparring partner’s talents.

“I think Rolly’s skills are underappreciated. He controls the pace and makes it his fight. Everyone overlooks that. But he’s not underrated on the stature side. He’s a world champion for a reason.”