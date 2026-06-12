Bam Rodriguez Auditions for Inoue on Saturday Against Antonio Vargas

What to Know

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez attempts to win a third division championship Saturday against current WBA World Bantamweight champion Antonio Vargas in Glendale, Arizona.

attempts to win a third division championship Saturday against current WBA World Bantamweight champion Antonio Vargas in Glendale, Arizona. The Matchroom Boxing card airs live on DAZN Boxing starting with preliminary fights at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

starting with preliminary fights at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The fight is considered a test for Rodriguez before a possible superfight showdown with undisputed super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue of Japan.

Who’s the best American boxer in mid-2026? With the retirement of Terence Crawford, a good argument can be made for Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez of San Antonio, Texas.

Rodriguez (23-0, 16 KOs) will make his case as he challenges WBA World Bantamweight champion Antonio Vargas of Kissimmee, Florida (19-1-1, 11 KOs) at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday. The card airs on DAZN Boxing at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

All fighters made weight Friday.

More than 10,000 fans are expected in Glendale, where Matchroom Boxing has staged multiple cards, many featuring Rodriguez. The six competitors in the three undercard fights are all undefeated, including a grudge match between two Arizona fighters and a title defense by one of the hardest power punches in women’s boxing.

But the card will have a lot of competition on Saturday, including the NBA Finals Game 5 where the New York Knicks could win their first championship in decades, along with World Cup soccer games, and an excellent Most Valuable Promotions card from Orlando featuring four womens’ title fights. Let’s not forget regional baseball on a summer night across the U.S.

This is what second screens were made for, yes? As an alternative, set yourself a reminder to catch the replay now. You’ll thank me later.

Bam Rodriguez Knows A Monster is Lurking

Winning a third division title offers plenty of motivation, but there’s another purpose. Rodriguez will test himself at the heaviest weight of his career. He and trainer Robert Garcia will assess whether his speed, power, and footwork carry up to bantamweight. It’s a vital pit stop on the way toward moving up another division to face pound-for-pound champion Naoya Inoue of Japan at 122 pounds.

The superfight between the world’s two top boxers pound for pound is the fight fans can’t wait to see, a sure sellout at the Tokyo Dome. But Rodriguez can’t get distracted by the chatter. He knows it, and so far, he and Garcia haven’t made a wrong move as Rodriguez progresses from prospect to contender to champion.

Both Rodriguez and Vargas weighed in at 117.5 pounds. But Vargas is a bigger man and a former Olympian. He is no one’s idea of an easy night. Rodriguez is the favorite, but if he loses, he risks blowing up the biggest payday of his career by taking on a champion in his first fight in a new weight division.

Rodriguez said after stepping off the scale, the three pounds made a big difference to him, saying he feels stronger and “That three extra pounds may not seem like a lot during training camp, but come fight week, it means a lot. I’m feeling stronger than 115, sharper, and I’m ready to go.”

Vargas said he needs to make sure he lands clean shots and dictates the pace to win rounds.

As Rodriguez has succeeded with every new challenge, he has taken on a new aura of confidence. It was on display at the pre-fight news conference.

“I feel like I haven’t even shown 50 percent of what I’m capable of, but the tougher the opponent, then the better my performance. Antonio is going to bring out another percentage of Bam Rodriguez, and I can’t wait to go out there and show it. I’m feeling much better at this weight class,” said Rodriguez.

This should strike fear into every potential opponent. Rodriguez has not struggled with a single opponent, although he did make a mistake and get caught by world champion Juan Francisco Estrada, suffering a flash knockdown. Rodriguez got off the canvas and knocked Estrada out in the next round.

“This is just another step in my career,” said Rodriguez “I never look past any opponent. I know each opponent is coming to take what I have, but I make sure that doesn’t happen. Every time I step inside the gym, I give 110 percent, and I’m just ready to go out there and give the fans a great fight.

“Just expect another spectacular performance, and I’m ready to go out there and make it happen,” promises Rodriguez.

Vargas has other ideas. “I’m looking forward to this fight because after I beat this kid, it’s going to put me where I want to be at. It’s going to be a good fight for me.”

“I remember the words of Eddie Hearn at the launch press conference when he said,‘You beat Bam, and you’re the man’. That fueled me to keep training hard and to give my best for this fight and to show the world who I am.”

Rodriguez vs Vargas Prediction

Garcia has worked with dozens of world-class boxers over the years. Seven years ago, when Rodriguez was 19 years old, Garcia said he was the best boxer in his gym, and he believes Bam is ready to compete at 118 pounds.

“Bam is incredible. His talent, his discipline, he’s so dedicated to the sport and to what he’s doing that I don’t know how far he can take it,” said Garcia. “I don’t think we’ve seen the best of Bam yet. The best is still to come, and our first step is Vargas on Saturday.”

Rodriguez will face an opponent who employs a tight shell defense. He will need to find a way to get to the bigger man. In the early rounds, Vargas will avoid any serious damage. But Rodriguez is not a one-punch KO artist. He will use his footwork and angles to pick away at Vargas, attacking the body, adding up damage.

If Vargas decides to exchange, he’ll be no match for Bam’s speed. If he adjusts his guard to protect the body, Bam will meet him upstairs. Just as he did with Estrada and Phumelala Cafu, he’ll wound them and then take them out. Results: Rodriguez scores a TKO win in eight rounds.

Undercard Stacked With Action Fights

In the co-main event, two Arizona fighters will fight a second time after battling to a split draw in February. At stake are local bragging rights and the WBC Continental Americas Super-Bantamweight title. Arturo Cardenas of (17-0-2, 9 KOs) calls Michoacan, Mexico, home, but lives and trains in Phoenix. He takes on Jordan Martinez of Phoenix (16-0-1, 15 KOs), who has stopped every opponent he’s faced until he crossed paths with Cardenas.

Count on nonstop action for as long as this fight lasts.

“This time I know I’m really well prepared mentally and physically,” said Cardenas. “So, last fight, I know I won that fight, but it happens. I’m more than ready for this fight.”

Martinez disagrees. “He didn’t win the last fight at all. I beat his ass with just a jab. That’s what I’m saying. I just beat him with a jab. And this time, he thinks he going to knock me out? He ain’t knocking nobody out. I expect him to apply more pressure, but he’s slow as hell. He can’t even touch me.”

Martinez and Cardenas agree on one thing: they both plan to go all out and deliver a war.

Elif Nur Turhan Takes On Gabriela Tellez

One of the hardest punchers in women’s boxing will defend her IBF World Lightweight title against an ambitious contender. Elif Nur Turhan of Turkey (13-0, 8 KOs) faces Gabriella Tellez of San Antonio (7-0, 3 KOs), a stablemate of Bam Rodriguez.

Nur Turhan scored a massive knockout upset over Beatriz Ferreira in 2025, becoming the NY Fights Fighter of the Year. She struggled in her first title defense, but is full of confidence against the 19-year-old Tellez.

“Discipline is everything on boxing,” said Nur Turhan. “She’s young, I know this, but we will see how great a fighter she is … Everybody (is) talking about this being an easy fight. I don’t think like this because she’s unbeaten. When I see her eyes, I can understand she is ready to fight. I must defend my belt with war.”

Tellez says she isn’t scared of any challenge. “Everybody’s got to take that step, and I feel like I’m ready for that.”

Local Phoenix Pride at Stake

In the televised opening bout, undefeated lightweight Adrian Rodriguez of Glendale (10-0, 6 KOs) faces Elias Terraza of Phoenix (13-0, 8 KOs). As we say in boxing, someone’s oh has got to go – and the loser will do it in front of the home crowd.

“This is everything to me right now,” said Rodriguez. “When you talk about this stage and this opportunity, a victory here and in style in front of 12,000 on Saturday night, I’m excited for this. I’m excited to get down and show the people who I am.”

Terraza promised a knockout. “Come Saturday night, you guys are going to see who’s going to get the knockout, and for sure it’s going to be me.”