Albert Ramirez Gets SD Over Lerrone Richards In Montreal; Undercard Packed With KOs

What To Know

In an exciting Eye of the Tiger midweek card from Montreal, boxing fans enjoyed seeing six highlight reel knockouts on the undercard from rising stars and promising prospects

In the main event, light heavyweight contender Albert Ramirez survived a stiff challenge from Lerrone Richards, earning a split decision win

survived a stiff challenge from earning a split decision win Performance of the night belongs to super lightweight Jhon Orobio of Colombia , who stopped Jonathan Montrel six rounds quicker than Emiliano Vargas did in November

With six of eight fights ending in crowd-pleasing knockouts, there was plenty to like on the Eye of the Tiger card from the Casino du Montreal on Thursday. The fun evening ended in a judging controversy as WBA interim light heavyweight world champion Albert Ramirez of Venezuela survived a challenge from former British world champion Lerrone Richards of England, a fight even Ramirez expected to go the other way after the final bell.

But the nod went to Ramirez by scores of 115-113 twice, with the third judge seeing it for Richards, 116-112.

Ramirez (23-0, 19 KOs) struggled with the game plan from Richards (19-2, 4 KOs), who fought within his smart jab and ring generalship to produce a slick, effective effort. He had just enough pop to keep Ramirez honest. Ramirez attempted multiple times to swing for the fences, only to find nothing but air as Richards evaded harm, knowing Ramirez relies on a right hook and was ready for it.

Scouted for that right hook 🥊👀#RamirezRichards | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/25xKJDPvqK — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 5, 2026

Sigh of Relief from Albert Ramirez

As the scores were read with one ruling each, Ramirez looked downcast as Richards hoped to hear “And the new!” But instead, it was “And still!” for Ramirez. The Venezuelan was wise not to celebrate surviving the scare, congratulating Richards and leaving the ring in Montreal.

Before the fight, Ramirez was ranked second and fourth in his division by Ring Magazine. But he may find himself slipping a notch or two. It’s difficult for an opponent to win in the comforting surroundings of the Casino du Montreal, but Richards deserved the nod Thursday.

Khataev Makes It Quick In Co-Feature

Fortunately, the undercard delivered all the knockout thrills boxing fans could have asked for.

In the co-main event, NABF light heavyweight champion and Tokyo Olympic medalist Imam Khataev of Russia (12-1, 11 KOs), one of many Chechen fighters living and training in Montreal, produced some early drama when he suffered an early knockdown as Mickael “Le Bombardier” Diallo of France (21-3-2, 18 KOs) caught him off balance as they traded punches, with Khataev’s glove hitting the canvas.

HUGE RIGHT HAND IN ROUND 1 OMG! 🤯#RamirezRichards | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/VXkKwm59C8 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 5, 2026

But Khataev got his revenge quickly, punishing Diallo with a vicious right hook, ending the fight in one round. Khataev has much in common with his fellow Chechen champion and stablemate Artur Beterbiev. EOTTM may not want to pit them against each other, but it would be an exciting fight.

Jhon Orobio Making Case as Prospect of the Year

If there was a performance of the night, it goes to promising super lightweight prospect and WBC Continental Super Lightweight champion Jhon Orobio of Colombia (18-0, 16 KOs), who added the WBO Continental belt with his fourth-round TKO victory over Jonathan Montrel of New Orleans (19-5, 13 KOs).

If you like a body snatcher as I do and missed seeing Orobio, watch the DAZN replay or find the highlights. Orobio went to the body of Montrel early and often in combination with sharp hooks to the head and uppercuts, giving him space to go back to the body.

Listen to the sound of the body shots landing early in the fight.

HUGE SHOTS IN ROUND 2 #RamirezRichards | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/RRr7HuermR — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 5, 2026

Orobio also likes the downward chopping overhand right, although he comes close to rabbit punching and Montrel complained about this. But it wouldn’t have made a difference as it was the punishing body shots that knocked Montrel down three times before the referee finally stepped in to protect him at 2:15 of round four.

Orobio’s fourth-round stoppage looked especially impressive considering that 2025 Prospect of the Year Emiliano Vargas needed ten rounds to stop Montrel in November.

Dzmitry Asanau Ready For Bigger Names

Joining Orobio with a statement win, Two-time Olympian Dzmitry Asanau of Belarus (13-0, 7 KOs) stopped former world champion Roger Guitierrez of Venezuela (29-8-1, 22 KOs) in six rounds. He retains his WBC Continental and IBF Intercontinental lightweight titles.

The majority of Guitierrez’s losses have been decisions, and all but one of the stoppages were due to retirements in the corner, making it an impressive stoppage for Asanau, who continues to deliver for EOTTM. He’s ready to take on the bigger names at 140 pounds.

Canadian Olympic medalist Wyatt Sanford of Nova Scotia (7-0, 3 KOs) made it an early night by taking out Juan Pablo Ilharregui of Uruguay (11-2, 5 KOs) at the end of the second round of their super lightweight bout. Sanford is more a boxer than puncher, but he looked like a demon against Ilharregui.

Super lightweight Avery Martin Duval of Montreal (16-0-1, 8 KOs) defeated Jose Rodolfo Macias Enriquez of Mexico by unanimous decision, with scores of 100-90 on all three cards.

Two fights making their debuts with Eye of the Tiger made the most of their opportunity for a first impression.

HE CANNOT GET UP AFTER THAT BODY SHOT 🤯#RamirezRichards | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/lgR5VFdYkb — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 4, 2026



Super middleweight Keven Beausejour, a native of Haiti based in Montreal (3-0, 3 KOs) got right to it and knocked out Davorin Brajkovic of Croatia (3-6) at 2:25 of round one. Beausejour is a colorful character with a big personality who designs his own ring attire and is already building a serious social media following. He helped the broadcast team of Cory Erdmann and Morgan Campbell kill some time and he’s immensely likeable.

He celebrated his win with his good friend Christian Mbilli, taking a break from training for his fight with Canelo Alvarez to cheer on his EOTTM teammates.

DROPPED IN ROUND 1! 😤#RamirezRichards | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/jG0uefFqQp — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 4, 2026

Light heavyweight Nickenson Denis of Haiti (1-0, 1 KO) won his professional debut with a second-round TKO win over Lukasz Kucharski of Poland (1-3). Kucharski was right there to be hit by Denis, but he didn’t mess around, and he carried on calmly as if he was a seasoned veteran, not getting ahead of himself as he measured distance and landed his power shots.