Matchroom Boxing Signs New 5 Year Deal with DAZN

DAZN, the worldwide sports entertainment platform, announced a new five-year deal with Matchroom Boxing in the United States and the United Kingdom. The deal extends the long-term partnership between the two boxing heavyweights.

The extended agreement underlines DAZN’s commitment to delivering the strongest schedule in world boxing and reflects Matchroom Boxing’s unwavering confidence in partnering with DAZN for its production quality, audience reach, and global capability.

DAZN will continue to deliver what its announcement calls “a non-stop calendar of premium events supported by year-round original content to take fans inside the stories, camps, and rivalries. Together, DAZN and Matchroom Boxing will continue to drive boxing’s evolution and deliver a premium experience to fans around the world.”

Upcoming Matchroom Boxing Cards on DAZN

At least 30 Matchroom Boxing fight nights are expected to be available on DAZN annually. The next card Matchroom card features an all-Mexican unification bout at super featherweight on Saturday, February 28, as IBF World Super Featherweight champion Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez (29-1, 27 KOs) faces WBO World Super Featherweight Emanuel Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) in a showdown between two knockout artists.

Also announced is a new partnership between DAZN’s Foxtel and Matchroom Boxing in Australia. This agreement will see seven major Matchroom Boxing events broadcast on Kayo Sports and Foxtel in 2026, bringing top-tier global boxing to Australian audiences. The new partnership with Matchroom Boxing strengthens Foxtel’s position as Australia’s leading sports and entertainment media company.

Matchroom Boxing’s roster currently includes Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor, unified light heavyweight king Dmitry Bivol and American unified champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez.

Its newest crowned world champions include Dalton Smith, Lewis Crocker, and Josh Kelly.

Super welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis, welterweight Conor Benn and light heavyweight Ben Whittaker are attracting international fans.

On the women’s side of boxing, Sandy Ryan, Elif Turhan, Skye Nicolson and Molly McCann draw major fan engagement.

Emerging talents include impressive cruiserweight Pat Brown, heavyweights Leo Atang and Teremoana Teremoana, British lightweight Georgio Visioli, British middleweight George Liddard, and American prospect Omari Jones express the current depth of Matchroom Boxing’s stable and the foundations of its legacy for the generations to come.

“Our new five-year deal with Matchroom Boxing builds on the success of our longstanding partnership and reaffirms DAZN as the global home of boxing,” said Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO. “Matchroom Boxing trusts DAZN to deliver the best experiences for the biggest fights for boxing fans everywhere. Together, we’ll continue to raise the bar.”

Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn added, “DAZN is the only partner that matches our ambitions for boxing. Their global platform, investment, passion and commitment to boxing make them the perfect partner for Matchroom Boxing’s fighters and events. This new, five-year deal in two of the world’s most important boxing markets reinforces our belief and trust in DAZN, and the scale of what we can achieve together.”

Whether American fans are delighted or irritated about this new deal, DAZN has taken over the lion’s share of boxing card broadcasts in the United States, at least for the time being. After Top Rank Boxing concluded its broadcast deal with ESPN, several key partners lost access to the platform as well, including Teiken Promotions in Japan and Eye of the Tiger Management in Canada.

Fortunately, Eye of the Tiger Management has signed a two-card deal to broadcast its fight cards in the United States on DAZN. Here’s hoping it becomes a permanent arrangement.

Meanwhile, Top Rank has done a good job of matching its key fighters against opponents with platforms, such as Top Rank talent Navarrete against Sugar Nunez.