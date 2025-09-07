Sugar Núñez Survives Challenge By Pitufo Diaz

IBF World Super Featherweight champion Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Núñez delivered the victory his devoted Sinaloa fans wanted in a homecoming fight Saturday night, but it wasn’t a cakewalk. Instead, it will be on the shortlist for 2025 Fight of the Year.

Núñez of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico (29-1, 27 KOs) got a stiff challenge in his first title defense from three-time title challenger Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz of Orlando, Florida (30-6, 19 KOs). Fans at Centro De Usos Multiples and those watching on DAZN were treated to an old school action packed thriller with several plot twists along the way.

Thanks to two knockdowns in the seventh round and the significant swing on the cards, Núñez pulled out the decision win. Scorecards read 117-109, 117-109, and 116-110.

“I think what we can say is that hopefully the fans went away very happy with what they saw in the ring tonight,” said Núñez.

Pitufo Diaz Brings Best Out Of Núñez

Núñez was forced to work hard for the victory, but the credit for this thrilling FOTY belongs to Pitufo Diaz. Although he was a significant betting underdog, he was the most dangerous kind of opponent: a man with nothing to lose. He had left empty-handed in two previous title fights, and he was willing to do whatever it took to prevent the same outcome a third time.

While Diaz wasn’t able to do it, he gained tremendous respect and a lot of fans for his effort. This fight will join the history of great Mexican style guerras. Diaz would be welcome back in the ring anytime, despite his six losses.

Diaz still has good power, and he let it rip against Nunez. Nunez felt plenty of hard shots, especially in the later rounds when Diaz and his team knew he was likely behind on the scorecards. Nunez was more than willing to stand and exchange, and drilled Diaz to the body, to the head, and never let up.

In the seventh, Núñez scored the first of his tw0 knockdowns on a looping right hook to the head. Diaz was thrown off balance by the force of the shot, putting a glove down on the canvas. The second knockdown one minute later was a glancing overhand right by Núñez to Diaz’s shoulder, and he flew across the ring like a tornado blew him down.

But Diaz survived four knockdowns in his fight against Emanuel Navarrete, and he survived to the bell Saturday. After the ninth round, Diaz’s corner urged him on. “This might be the last chance you have!”

Nevertheless, the accumulation of punches by Núñez had taken just enough steam off Diaz to allow him the victory. Even without the two knockdowns, Núñez would have won the fight.

Núñez said his corner told him to work to the body, and it made all the difference. “Pitufo was coming with absolutely everything, landing shots all over the place. But as I said before, he’s a warrior. We did that work in the end, and ultimately we got the result that we needed.”

Núñez got off to a cautious start, and it took him a bit of time to get moving. He admitted being nervous fighting at home in front of family and friends.

“You know, we’re used to going fighting away from home and doing our work … I feel like I had a duty to my people tonight. I’ll take this opportunity to once again to say thank you to you. Bless you all. What I say at the end is, Sugar Núñez is here to stay.”

Núñez vs Navarrete: Mexico Deserves It

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn was giddy over what he had witnessed. “That fight was everything about boxing. Mexico against Puerto Rico, an all-out war. Respect to Diaz.”

Watching ringside was current WBO World Champion Emanuel Navarrete. Hearn said a fight between Núñez and Navarrete needed to be made, waving Navarrete up into the ring. El Vaquero didn’t need much encouragement.

“I enjoyed the way (Nunez ) fought tonight. That was a good fight,” calling it a 100 percent war. “It would be a pleasure to fight Sugar Núñez. More than anything, Mexico wants that fight.

Núñez replied, “It’s a real honor to have you here and it’s great to hear you say you want to fight me as well. I admire you a great deal, and I’d love to share the ring with you. So let’s give Mexico that fight!”

Near Upset Ends In Draw Between Guevara and Molina

The Sinaloa fans got a thriller in the co-main event, cheering the nonstop action between veteran Pedro Guevara of nearby Mazatlán and late replacement Alexis “Chapito” Molina of Culiacan in the ten-round super flyweight bout.

Guevara (43-5-2, 22 KOs) got more than he expected from Molina (13-1-1, 5 KOs), who is ten years younger at 26 than Guevara. He used to watch the former champion on television as a boy. Molina wasn’t going to let his opportunity get away from him. He delivered a terrific effort, battering Guevara and backing him up. He nearly scored a knockdown in the ninth round.

By the end of this Mexican Style classic, most media observers had Molina up on the cards. But Guevara managed to escape with a split draw. Scores were 97-93 for Molinda, 96-94 Guevara, and the third card even at 95-95.

Guevara said he thought he won. “He’s a good fighter. He surprised me. Thank you, man, for the opportunity.”

“As soon as I found out I was going to get this fight, I knew it was a big challenge I was facing.” said Molina. “Such a great fighter, I didn’t underestimate him at all. I just tried to go into this fight and make it competitive.”

Asked about a rematch, both men said they are up for it. “I would love to have a rematch if he would grant me a rematch,” said Molinda. Guevara shook Molinda’s hand, and replied, “Of course no problem. We shook on it, we’re both warriors. Let’s do it!”

Yoali Mosqueda Adds TKO To Resume

Flyweight prospect Yoali Mosqueda of Mexico City (14-0, 11 KOs) says his favorite fighter and role model is two-division Hall of Fame champion Ricardo “Finito” Lopez. If Lopez was watching, Mosqueda did him proud, dominating a game German Valenzuela of Sonora (17-8, 12 KOs).

Mosqueda turned up the heat round by round with excellent footwork, speed, and solid power punching, forcing the referee to stop the fight in the sixth round of a scheduled ten round fight. Time of the stoppage was 1:42.

Hector Beltran Opens Show With A Bang

Super welterweight Hector Beltran of Dallas (4-0, 4 KOs) said he could tell from the opening bell his opponent, Moises Martinez-Zumaya of La Paz, Baja California (2-1, 1 KO) didn’t want to fight, so he accommodated him with a knockdown and a first-round knockout win at 2:03 of the right. The exciting 20-year-old Beltran did the deed with a right hook to the body followed by an uppercut.

After the fight, Beltran thanked his Robret Garcia Boxing Academy stablemates Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez for the inspiration. “RGBA is the best gym in the world,” said Beltran.