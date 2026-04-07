Amanda Serrano Defends Unified Titles In MVPW-03 Main Event

Key Takeaways

Amanda Serrano makes a 10-round unified WBA and WBO featherweight world title defense vs. Germany’s top-ranked contender Cheyenne Hanson in a double main event alongside the highly-anticipated Stephanie Han vs. Holly Holm world title rematch.

makes a 10-round unified WBA and WBO featherweight world title defense vs. Germany’s top-ranked contender in a double main event alongside the highly-anticipated world title rematch. Desley Robinson defends her unified middleweight world titles against Canadian challenger Mary Spencer.

defends her unified middleweight world titles against Canadian challenger Mary Spencer. Yokasta Valle shoots for her seventh world title across three weight divisions against WBC light flyweight world champion Lourdes Juarez.

shoots for her seventh world title across three weight divisions against WBC light flyweight world champion Tickets for MVPW-03 go on sale on Wednesday, April 8 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.com

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and ESPN confirmed the lineup for the upcoming MVPW-03 card set for Saturday, May 30 at the El Paso County Coliseum, featuring unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano of Brooklyn (48-4-1, 31 KOs) making her return to the ring to face contender Cheyenne “Pepper” Hanson of Germany (17-2, 13 KOs) in the double main event.

Alongside Serrano vs Hanson, MVPW-03 features a rematch between WBA World Lightweight champion Stephanie Han and dual combat sports champion Holly Holm

Serrano vs Hanson will be a ten-round championship bout for the unified WBA and WBO World Featherweight titles.

MVPW-03 Middleweight and Light Flyweight Title Fights

Two additional championship fights are in the main card lineup.

Unified middleweight world champion Desley Robinson of Australia (11-3, 4 KOs) will defend her belt against Mary Spencer of Ontario, Canada (10-3, 6 KOs).

WBC World Light Flyweight champion Lourdes “La Pequeña Lulu” Juarez of Mexico (39-4, 5 KOs) will also make a 10-round defense against three-division champion Yokasta Valle of Costa Rica (34-3, 10 KOs). If Valle is successful, she will win her seventh world title.

MVPW Partners with ESPN

MVPW on ESPN has pledged to feature a main card composed entirely of female fighters, with an undercard including a mix of female and male bouts. MVPW-03 is part of MVPW, a new year-round global platform for women’s boxing from MVP, showcasing the sport’s most elite female fighters with championship bouts on every card.

MVPW-03 will begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on ESPN.

Serrano vs Hanson

Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano is the first-ever Puerto Rican undisputed world champion and the most-decorated fighter in women’s boxing history, recognized by Guinness World Records as the female boxer with the most world championships across different weight classes.

Serrano, currently the unified featherweight champion holding the WBO, WBA and Ring Magazine titles, is Most Valuable Promotions’ first signee, who also signed the first ever lifetime combat sports contract with MVP and will become Chairwoman of MVP’s women’s boxing initiatives to lead the company’s efforts in identifying, signing, developing and marketing the promotion’s growing roster of female athletes post her in-ring retirement.

Among Serrano’s multiple accomplishments is her trilogy with Katie Taylor of Ireland, making history with their first fight in 2022 as the first women’s fight to headline Madison Square Garden, with the rematch in November 2024 becoming the most-watched professional women’s sports event in U.S. history with 47 million average viewers in the U.S.

Her October 2023 title defense against Danila Ramos was the first-ever women’s unified world championship contested over 12 three-minute rounds, equal to a men’s championship fight. She threw a career-high 1,103 punches in the bout. Serrano was named the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) Female Fighter of the Year for 2023.

In her most recent fight, Serrano made her long-awaited homecoming to Puerto Rico in a unified featherweight title defense of her WBO and WBA featherweight titles in January 2026, defeating challenger Reina Tellez.

“When MVP told me that Han and Holm were going to rematch in Stephanie’s hometown of El Paso, I said I want to get on the card to support these two queens,” said Serrano. “Women’s boxing is growing on a global level, and fights like this, now on ESPN and contested in three-minute rounds, are proof of how far we’ve come.

Cheyenne “Pepper” Hanson, age 28, is a hard-hitting pro with an impressive 76% knockout ratio. Hanson is currently the #4 WBO and #6 WBA contender in the featherweight division. Hanson scored TKO wins in her last two fights in December and March. Hanson recently signed with MVP.

“I’m really excited and grateful for this fight,” said Hanson. “It means a lot to be representing Germany on this stage. Training camp is going to be hard, but I’m focused. I respect my opponent, but I’m coming to make a statement.”

“I respect every opponent who steps in the ring, and I know Hanson is coming to win and she has KO power,” said Serrano. “I’m also continuing to hunt the all-time knockout record, so that’s always on my mind, but everything starts with discipline, execution, and performing at the highest level on fight night.”

Robinson vs Spencer

Unified middleweight world champion Desley “Destroyer” Robinson has emerged as one of Australia’s top boxing talents. After losing her first title fight in a narrow majority decision loss against Lani Daniels in December 2023, Robinson rebounded by fighting through a fractured foot to capture the vacant IBF female middleweight title with a unanimous decision over Kaye Scott in December 2024.

Robinson unified titles in April 2025, defending her IBF belt and winning the vacant WBO title with a dominant performance against Chloe Chaos. Robinson recently defeated challenger Logan Holler by second-round TKO in her promotional debut on MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects 16 in October. She is also a single mother of three children.

“I am so excited to be part of MVPW-03, after watching MVPW-01 on the weekend,” said Robinson. “I cannot wait to get back in there. I need a big win on a big stage against a big opponent, and that is what I’m going to do.”

Mary Spencer is known for her physically imposing style, strong inside game and pressure fighting, all while serving as a leader and pioneer for Indigenous and Canadian women in boxing as a proud member of the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation. Her impressive amateur resume includes three world championships, Pan American Games gold medalist, a multiple-time Canadian National Champion, and a 2012 Canadian Olympian.

Spencer held the WBA Super Middleweight title and, after a successful first defense, put the belt on the line in a unification fight for the vacant WBO and WBC titles against Mikaela Mayer in October 2025, losing to Mayer by decision.

Spencer remains focused on capturing and defending world titles while continuing to represent Canada and her Indigenous heritage.

“I didn’t come this far to admire champions. Respect yes. Admire no! I came to take everything they have,” said Spencer. “Belts don’t intimidate me. They motivate me. But on fight night, it’s not about rankings, records, or titles. It’s about who’s willing to go to a darker place. And I promise you… I live there.”

Juarez vs Valle

Two-division world champion Lourdes “La Pequeña Lulu” Juarez is the younger sister of Mexican legend Mariana “La Barby” Juarez. Her sister Patty is also a world champion in bare-knuckle boxing. A pro since 2013, Juarez was undefeated for eight years, first becoming the WBC World Super Flyweight champion in December 2020. In November 2024, she moved up to light flyweight to win the then-vacant WBC belt. Juarez recently defended her title against Yesica Nery Plata in October.

“This will be a great war,” said Juarez. “I won’t give away my belt, no way. I’m preparing for the fight of my life. I won’t go down. I don’t believe in good luck. I will go out there blasting.”

Yokasta Valle is a three-division world champion boxer born in Nicaragua and raised in Costa Rica. Valle won her first world title in 2016 and has gone on to conquer six world titles across three weight divisions, establishing herself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. She is the current WBC World Minimumweight champion. Valle is currently BoxRec and Ring Magazine’s and ESPN’s #9-ranked pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

“Moving up in weight to challenge a champion for her title is exactly the kind of opportunity that motivates me,” said Valle. “I know it’s going to be a war, because fighting a Mexican always means heart, toughness, and a great battle.

“I believe Lulu Juárez is the best Mexican fighter right now, so this is a huge test for me. Champion versus champion. That’s what women fighters always want, to face the best, and that is what makes women’s boxing even bigger. The opportunity to win my seventh world title motivates me in a special way, because I want to prove that I am the best.”

MVPW-03 Making A Statement

“MVPW-03 is absolutely stacked as we deliver a quadruple world championship card, highlighted by the highly anticipated ESPN debut of Amanda Serrano,” said Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, co-founders of MVP.

“Amanda continues to set the global standard for women’s boxing and matching her in a title defense against a dangerous knockout artist like Cheyenne Hanson creates a blockbuster double main event alongside Stephanie Han vs. Holly Holm. This is a powerful statement about where women’s boxing stands today.

“Add in the return of Desley Robinson and the expected war in the Mexico vs. Costa Rica matchup between Lourdes Juarez and Yokasta Valle, and this night is going to be fireworks in El Paso.”