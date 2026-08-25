Bombs Away: Alycia Baumgardner Challenges Elif Nur Turhan at MVPW07

What To Know

Most Valuable Promotions announced its lineup for its MVPW07 card on ESPN on Sunday, November 8, featuring four world championship fights.

The main event features Alycia Baumgardner challenging one of the hardest punchers in women’s boxing, Elif Nur Turhan, for her IBF World Lightweight title.

The co-main features Tiara Brown vs former undisputed super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney for Brown’s WBC featherweight title.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced a quadruple world championship event set for its MVPW07 supercard at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas set for Sunday, November 8, live on ESPN and the ESPN App, headlined by one of its biggest stars, Alycea Baumgardner.

Baumgardner vs Nur Turhan Brings The Heat

The current featherweight world champion Baumgardner of Detroit (18-1, 7 KOs) steps up to the lightweight division to challenge MVP’s newest signee, undefeated IBF World Lightweight champion Elif Nur Turhan of Turkey (14-0, 8 KOs). Nur Turhan vs Baumgardner will be contested in a ten-round championship bout with three-minute rounds.

Baumgardner is the unified champion at super featherweight and now takes on one of the most dangerous punchers in women’s boxing in Turhan, nicknamed the Golden Turkish Warrior. She won her IBF lightweight world title with a stunning TKO victory over previously unbeaten Brazilian Olympic gold medalist Beatriz Ferreira, which earned her our Fighter of the Year honors for 2025. This will be her third title defense.

Nur Turhan said in a statement she knows Baumgardner never enters into a fight without feeling confident she will win. “I know I am proud to be representing Turkiye on such a major international stage as I face an opponent who steps into the ring solely for victory. I do not want to lose, either.

“As two boxers sharing a ‘win at all costs’ mentality, we guarantee a fierce, relentless battle where everything is left on the line. Two warriors, one fight, and only one winner.”

“When I set my mind to something, I see it through, and 135 will be no different,” declared Baumgarder of her next challenge, calling the matchup a superfight, “the kind of fight boxing deserves, and the beginning of my next chapter.

“I know what it takes to become undisputed. I’ve done it before, and I’ll do it again. To everyone in Dallas-Fort Worth and Arlington, this is my backyard, and I want you there with me. Come out to College Park Center, be part of the moment, and watch me make history.”

Three Additional Title Fights On MVPW07 Undercard

The November MVPW on ESPN card also features three additional title fights.

In the co-main event, WBC World Featherweight champion Tiara Brown of Ft. Myers, Florida (21-0, 11 KOs) will make a ten-round defense against her MVP stablemate and former undisputed champion Ellie Scotney of London (12-0), who moves up a division to featherweight seeking to become a two-division world champion.

“She may have been the youngest undisputed champion in UK history, but I’m not stepping into the ring to admire her history,” said Brown. “I’m stepping in to make my own. I’m a seasoned veteran who has been overlooked but never outworked. Come fight night, we’ll see who’s truly built for greatness.”

Scotney said she can’t wait for the next chapter at featherweight, “where I truly believe the world will see the best of me. It’s time to make more history on Sunday, November the 8th and become a two-weight world champion.”

Reigning WBC World Super Bantamweight champion and 2020 Olympian Skye Nicolson of Australia (16-1, 3 KOs) will make her delayed MVP debut in a 10-round title defense against Japan’s three-time, two-division world champion Miyo Yoshida (19-5, 1 KO).

Nicolson said being forced to withdraw from her previous scheduled debut was frustrating. “The focus now is completely on moving forward and taking on Miyo Yoshida in what I know will be a great fight. I’m looking forward to getting back in there, putting on a big performance and making sure everyone and anyone in my way is officially put on notice,” said Nicolson.

Yoshida says she understands why Nicolson is considered the favorite. “But I have dedicated my life to boxing and I am prepared to give everything for this opportunity. I promise the fans will see a fearless Miyo Yoshida. I will bring the heart of Japan, my experience as a three-time World Champion and everything I have into this fight,” said Yoshida, insisting she will leave the ring with the title.

The fourth of four world championship fights on the main card matches Somali-British boxer, activist, and high-fashion model Ramla Ali (11-2, 3 KOs) against highly regarded American Mikiah Kreps of Niagara Falls, New York (11-0, 3 KOs) in a 10-round championship bout for the vacant WBO and IBF super bantamweight world titles.

The two belts were vacated by undisputed champion Ellie Scotney as she moves up to the featherweight division to take on Tiara Brown in the co-main event.

Ali said her toughest fights have been outside the ring. “They lasted years. Some of them are still going. Every time a door closed, I found another way through. That’s the one true thing anyone could say about me. I’m relentless in my pursuit of anything I do.”

The two women are longtime sparring partners, but Ali said her respect for Kreps and her own journey won’t factor into the fight on November 8.

“What does sit heavy with me is that so many of the people who made this possible won’t be able to watch it happen live as a result of new travel bans on Somalis and people who have traveled to Somalia,” said Ali.

Kreps said this opportunity is what she’s been working toward ever since she was a little girl in the gym watching her mother training, and she’s ready. “Fighting for my first world title means everything to me, but I’m not coming just to fight for a championship. I’m coming to win it.

“I’m grateful to the WBO and IBF for the opportunity to fight for a unified title. I can’t wait to step in the ring and show the world what I can do.”

Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions, said in the card announcement statement, “MVPW-07 is one of the biggest championship events in boxing history, with four back-to-back world title fights, bringing together eight elite fighters from around the world with belts at stake in every matchup.

“Four world championship fights. One massive night for boxing, live on ESPN from Arlington, Texas.”