Jaron Ennis Signs Longterm Deal With Matchroom Boxing

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis has signed a long-term multi-fight promotional extension with Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing, and its media partner DAZN.

The Philadelphia star first signed a deal with Hearn in April 2024. He returned home to Philadelphia for the first time in almost six years, defending his IBF Welterweight title for the first time at the Wells Fargo Center with a stoppage win over David Avanesyan. He returned to Philadelphia to defeat his mandatory challenger, Karen Chukhadzhian of Ukraine, for a second time in November.

Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) then unified the welterweight division with an impressive TKO win over WBA World Champion Eimantas Stanionis of Lithuania at the historic Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City in April. It was the first loss for Stanionis, a tough test Ennis passed with ease.

Watch highlights of Ennis vs Stanionis.

After the Stanionis fight, Ennis made a point of noting it was his last fight on his existing contract with Matchroom Boxing. It seemed to signal Ennis would shop himself around to another promoter. But he renewed with Matchroom after all.

Jaron Ennis To Compete at Super Welterweight

The 28-year-old Ennis will now move up to the super welterweight division at 154 pounds. Matchroom Boxing says news of his first step on the path to becoming a two-weight world champion “will drop soon.”

“Working with Eddie and Matchroom is just a great connection, I love how they’re willing to do whatever it takes to make me a superstar!” said Ennis in a written statement through Matchroom. “I’m ready to get going at 154 pounds, and I am hunting the big names and the belts. Now it’s time to shut everybody up!”

“I’m delighted that Jaron has committed himself to Matchroom and DAZN,” said Hearn. “Since we first started working with him last April, we’ve proved together that he is one of very few fighters in the U.S. that can draw huge crowds in the arena, with the three events we’ve staged with Jaron pulling in well over 30,000 fans at the gate, and that’s added to big numbers on DAZN.

“I’m so excited to see Boots set about the 154-pound division, where you are going to see a different beast and his full arsenal on display.”