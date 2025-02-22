Revenge Sweet for Dmitriy Bivol In Beterbiev Rematch

Dmitriy Bivol of Indio, California (24-1, 11 KOs) is now the unified, undisputed world light heavyweight champion. Bivol delivered a scintillating performance in another close fight with his foe Artur Beterbiev of Montreal (21-1, 20 KOs).

Bivol won by scorecards of 116-114, 115-113, and 114-114. We scored it for Bivol 115-113.

Bivol reacted with equal parts elation and relief as his entire team, led by manager Vadim Kornilov and Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn, erupted in cheers. Dmitriy Bivol celebrates his victory with his entire team including manager Vadim Kornilov and promoter Eddie Hearn. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

“I’m just so happy,” said Bivol with a broad smile, thanking his team and Turki Alalshikh of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority for staging the rematch.

Asked what made the difference between the first fight and this one, Bivol said, “Just me.”

“Between last (fight) and this one, just me. I was better. I was pushing myself more. I was more confident. I was lighter, and I just wanted to win so much today,” said Bivol.

Beterbiev Bivol 2 Meets High Expectations

Artur Beterbiev took control in the first half of the fight against Dmitriy Bivol. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Expectations were high for another close, tension-filled fight in the rematch. It delivered, with a few plot twists added into the mix.

The big questions focused on which man would best be able to exploit or adjust what happened in the first fight. Beterbiev won in part because Bivol was less active than in previous fights.

In the first half of the fight, it seemed Beterbiev would capitalize on what worked in the first fight, coming out much more quickly. While Bivol won the first few rounds as both men settled in, Beterbiev took over through the middle rounds. Bivol looked flat-footed and couldn’t settle into his preferred range, with Beterbiev pushing him around. Artur Beterbiev remained dangerous to the final bell. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

In the sixth round, Beterbiev stung Bivol with a hard right hand, visibly wobbling him. Bivol weathered the shot. In so many fights, feeling the shock of surviving a knockdown both wakes up and settles down a fighter. Bivol survived the worst Beterbiev could deliver and took heart from it.

Second Half Turnaround For Dmitriy Bivol

Dmitriy Bivol’s punch accuracy and footwork improved in the second half of the fight. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

The second half of the fight belonged to Bivol. Bivol’s fluid movement returned. He wasn’t afraid to stay in and throw pretty, effective combinations. It was the textbook demonstration of sticking and moving. Bivol’s jab is so damaging, redness erupted on Beterbiev’s face. The Chechen champion’s punch output slowed down.

It was the narrative change Bivol needed, and he seized it. After the seventh round, Bivol’s team shouted, “You’ve got to take it from him!” Dmitriy Bivol’s textbook jab returned to form on Saturday. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

As the 40-year-old Beterbiev began to show signs of tiring, Bivol pressed through his own fatigue and found the reserves he needed to keep up the pace. His footwork and accuracy were on point. He was the fresher fighter, and in a close fight, it’s a major asset.

Nevertheless, Bivol also recognized that Beterbiev remained dangerous. Beterbiev proved it and reminded everyone watching why he’s instilled so much fear in his opposition. He landed a hard right-hand counterpunch with a minute left in the 12th round.

Bivol clenched as Beterbiev tried to follow up and pin him against the ropes. It was the right tactical move, giving Bivol enough time to avoid a disastrous end.

Lessons Learned by Dmitriy Bivol

Dmitriy Bivol learned he needed to be busier in his loss to Artur Beterbiev six months ago. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

“I just told myself he could start from the beginning to distract me, to disturb me, you know. But it was hard to be honest, to keep him at the distance (the) first four rounds.

“And then I saw that he’s tired also. I’m tired, but he’s tired also. And I have to be smarter. I have to punch more clean punches. And I did,” concluded Bivol.

Bivol learned after his first loss in a close fight just how much he hates to lose. It both relaxed him and motivated him. He better understood what he’d be up against and what it would take to change the outcome of the first fight. Mind you, this writer and many observers felt Bivol won the first fight as well.

“I lost, and I feel a little bit easier,” said Bivol looking back on the first fight with Beterbiev. “Maybe, you know, I didn’t pressure too much this time, like before last fight. I just wanted to work from the first round till the end of the 12. And i hope i did enough, and I win this.” And the new: Dmitry Bivol is the IBF, WBC, WBA and WBO Undisputed Light Heavyweight champion of the world. Photo: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing. Dmitrii Bivol celebrates his win with all the belts. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

“Every person in my camp, he helped me a lot,” said Bivol as he thanked every member of the team for playing a vital role in the win. “Everything was on my side. Everything is important on my team. And thank you so much for everyone.”

While we caution against statistics telling the story of a fight, it’s worth noting today’s numbers. According to CompuBox, Bivol landed 170 of 547 punches thrown (31%), against 121 of 688 punches for Beterbiev (17%). Bivol landed seven jabs per round and 40% of his power punches. Bivol’s 170 landed punches were most ever landed by a Beterbiev opponent.

Time for Bivol Beterbiev 3 Trilogy?

Bivol was asked the inevitable question about a third fight. He said he would be ready “for any challenge” in the future, but said he wanted to rest. He alluded to nagging injuries that required anti-inflammatory medications to see him through the rematch.

Asked about the loss and what happened, Beterbiev shrugged. “I don’t know. I think this fight better than first fight, but it’s my time to come back.”

Beterbiev declined to talk about the decision, congratulating Bivol on his win. Beterbiev revealed he didn’t really want the rematch. “It’s not my choice. But we’re going to do third fight.”

READ MORE: Our full undercard recaps below