Callum Smith Beats Joshua Buatsi In Action Fight

The experience and pedigree of former WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith of Liverpool (31-2, 22 KOs) was the difference in a rugged action fight over Joshua Buatsi of London (19-1, 13 KOs). Smith a unanimous decision and the interim WBO light heavyweight title.

The scores were 119-109, 116-112, and 115-113. We scored it 115-113, the outcome meeting our prediction save for the lack of a knockdown. But it wasn’t for lack of opportunity.

Showing swelling outside both eyes along with a cut after the fight, Smith said, “I knew I had plenty left. Against domestic heavyweights, I’ve always felt a league above them all,” said Smith. “I felt I had to prove a lot of people wrong tonight,” said Smith.

Smith and Buatsi Buzz Each Other

Callum Smith’s right hand caught Joshua Buatsi throughout the fight, knocking his mouthpiece off twice. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Both Smith and Buatsi seemed on the brink of stopping their opponents. Smith started off boxing smartly in the first two rounds, and in the end, it might have been the difference. But when Buatsi stepped up his activity in the third round, it was game on.

Smith successfully landed to the body and nailed Buatsi with right hooks to the head, knocking his mouthpiece out twice in the fight, including the final round.

In the sixth round, Smith hit Buatsi with a sharp right cross, which left Buatsi wobbled. But Buatsi chose to use his offense to defend himself and caught Smith with a left hook that reminded Smith that Buatsi remained dangerous.

As the pair came into the championship rounds, both knew it was a close fight and needed to bite down. Buatsi got Smith on the rope and returned the body shots that had hurt him earlier. Smith fought back and avoided a knockdown.

Buatsi was coming on strong, and it seemed he might get a knockdown or late stoppage. Smith’s legs were beginning to show their age. But in the final round, Smith dug down and landed a flush right hand, the money punch that served him well throughout the fight.

Smith: ‘It wasn’t a perfect performance’

Callum Smith celebrates his victory with his team including his fighting brothers Liam, Paul, and Stephen. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Buatsi cut Smith with a cut over the left eye, but Smith’s experience saw him through, and he did well to ignore it. “My vision’s a little bit impaired, but that’s boxing. You just have to get on with it.

“It wasn’t a perfect performance. I took off a few rounds toward the end, I lost my rhythm a little bit. Joshua Buatsi’s a very, very good fighter. I knew I needed to be back toward my best tonight, and I believe I was,” said Smith.

Sitting ringside observing the fight was David Benavidez, who has the WBC interim title and the WBA “regular” title. Benavidez hopes to face the winner of the Beterbiev vs. Bivol rematch. But if a third fight is in the works, Benavidez could take on Smith in a terrific action matchup.

After the fight, Buatsi left the ANB Arena to be examined at a local hospital.