Joseph Parker Blasts Out Martin Bakole

The co-main event ended in dramatic fashion, as WBO interim champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand (36-3, 24 KOs) drilled replacement opponent Martin Bakole of the Congo (21-2, 17 KOs) with a roundhouse right hook to the temple, dropping the big man hard to the canvas for a stunning second-round knockout win. Joseph Parker needed to avoid power punches from the massive Martin Bakole. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing Bakole strode into the ring and seemed ready. He put himself in front of Parker and landed a few hard shots to catch the Kiwi’s attention. Parker suffered knockdowns and came back to win as he did against Zhilei Zhang, but he didn’t want to make a habit of it. Martin Bakole fell to the canvas in slow motion after taking a hard right to the temple from Joseph Parker. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing In the second round, the experienced Parker saw the opening he was looking for and he didn’t hesitate to pull the trigger, firing a massive roundhouse right hook. It landed perfectly on Bakole’s temple. It stunned Bakole momentarily, who then crumpled to the canvas in a 310-pound heap. Martin Bakole tried to get up, but referee Steve Gray decided his night was over. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Bakole attempted to beat the count, but referee Steve Gray saw he was in no condition to continue and stopped the bout at 2:17 of round two.

Joseph Parker and Andy Lee Make Ideal Team

Joseph Parker credits trainer Andy Lee for his resurgence.Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

“I just went out there and listened to (trainer) Andy (Lee), stayed calm, structured, and composed,” explained Parker.

“When I came back to the corner (after the first round), Andy gave me the instructions just to be patient, and when the other hand right comes, when he walks in and attacks, that’s when you have to take your shot. That’s the best way, is to catch them when they’re coming in.”

“I’m strong, I’m healthy, I’m sharp. Thanks for these two men,” pointing to trainer Lee and his strength and conditioning coach George Lockhart, “and my hard work as well.”

Parker said he trusts Lee to break fighter down for him. Lee’s advice? Be patient. Nevertheless, Parker seized on the opening presented to him and made Bakole pay the price.

Parker Thanks Bakole For Fight

Martin Bakole congratulates Joseph Parker for his win, retaining his WBO interim heavyweight title. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

“Martin Bakole, thank you very much for accepting the challenge of flying all the way here on short notice. You gave me a good fight,” said an appreciative Parker. When IBF World Heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois fell ill, Bakole took the fight on two days’ notice and hopped on an Ethiopian Airlines flight Friday, barely making it to Riyadh at 2 a.m. on the day of the fight. Joseph Parker was well trained and conditioned for his fight with Martin Bakole. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Parker didn’t hesitate to say yes to the replacement opponent despite Bakole’s impressive performance in August against Jared Anderson. However, he and trainer Andy Lee knew he had the right tools and game plan to handle Bakole, and they were right. It was the most prepared and best version of Parker facing the least prepared version of Bakole. It was the perfect time to take the big boogeyman on.

Credit to Bakole for seizing the opportunity. He’s a big banger, but he’s not especially fast. Parker has defanged several big punchers in his career, including Derek Chisora, Andy Ruiz Jr., Zhilei Zhang, and Deontay Wilder. Bakole was one more. Joseph Parker and his team want to fight for a full championship title, which they deserve. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Parker has steadily worked his way back from his long ago losses in 2018 to Anthony Joshua and Dillan Whyte, and his more recent loss to Joe Joyce in 2022. He hasn’t ever been the biggest or flashiest heavyweight, but with the addition of Lee and his training regime, the 2025 version of Parker is a threat to anyone.

“I want to say, like, who’s next?” asked Parker. “How do I fight for the world title next? How can I fight for the world title?” Parker called out to Queensberry Promotions chairman Frank Warren, imploring “Uncle Frank” to lock in a fight with current unified champion Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk was an interested observer ringside. “I want to be heavyweight champion of the world again,” said Parker.

