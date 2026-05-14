Rematch, Move Up, or Settle It: Only 3 Paths Khamzat Chimaev Can Take Now After Losing His UFC Middleweight Title

For three years, Khamzat Chimaev was one of the most dominant and decorated fighters in MMA. He used elite wrestling and aggressive finishes to build a massive fan base while remaining undefeated. But that streak broke at UFC 328 as Sean Strickland gifted Chimaev the very first defeat of his career.

Strickland defeated Chimaev by split decision at UFC 328 to reclaim the middleweight title. With the win, Strickland joined Israel Adesanya as the only fighters in UFC history to win the 185-pound belt twice. Just to recap, he won it first against Robert Whittaker, lost it to Alex Pereira, and won it back in their rematch.

Chimaev entered the bout as a 4-to-1 favorite. He controlled the first round with his wrestling but slowed down in the later rounds. In round three, Strickland out-landed him 43-29 in significant strikes, while Chimaev failed to attempt a single takedown.

While the close scorecards left room for debate, Chimaev is now 15-1 and fights without a UFC title for the first time since winning it. Following the bout, Dana White stated Chimaev no longer wanted to compete at middleweight.

But many things happened in the process, with “Borz” now facing three potential paths for his next career move.

Khamzat Chimaev Camp Demands Sean Strickland Rematch, But Two More Paths Remain on the Table

Following the bout, Chimaev’s camp disclosed that a forced weight cut contributed to his underwhelming showing against Streickalnd as his body shut down from oxygen deprivation and training had to stop for an hour. Chimaev himself also said he didn’t know how he’d fight in that condition.

He was originally preparing for a light heavyweight bout against Jiří Procházka. But UFC redirected him to defend his middleweight title against Sean Strickland. This forced him to drop from 231 pounds to 185 with very little time to adjust his camp.

That context shapes all three options now in front of him.

Option 1: The Sean Strickland Rematch

His team told ESPN that a second fight with Strickland is the only matchup Chimaev will accept right now, despite the beating he absorbed on May 9. Because the split decision was so close and Chimaev endured a brutal weight cut, their appeal for an immediate rematch makes sense from every angle. The 32-year-old also asked Strickland on social media when he would be ready for a rematch.

🤔🐺 What is the next step for Khamzat Chimaev after losing his middleweight title to Sean Strickland? 🇺🇸 Rematch Sean Strickland for the title 🇨🇿 Move up to light-heavyweight to fight Jiri Prochazka 🇧🇷 Settle the feud between Paulo Costa pic.twitter.com/Dfo7ng8LRI — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) May 14, 2026



However, Strickland publicly stated he prefers to defend his belt against top contender Nassourdine Imavov to respect the official rankings. Additionally, he worsened a pre-existing shoulder injury during the fight, leaving his return timeline in serious doubt.

Option 2: Moving Up to Light Heavyweight

UFC CEO told reporters at the post-fight press conference that Chimaev approached him backstage and said, “I want to move up. I don’t want to fight in the weight class anymore.”

At 6’2″ and walking around at 231 pounds, Chimaev’s frame is much healthier for the 205-pound division. Because the Procházka fight was already planned before the Strickland detour, shifting back to this matchup seems pretty much logical.

So, moving up is likely the smartest long-term call for his physical health, even if it means leaving unfinished business at middleweight.

Option 3: Settling Khamzat Chimaev’s Feud with Paulo Costa

A bout against Paulo Costa offers the lowest ranking stakes but carries years of genuine bad blood. They have targeted each other publicly for a long time.

This fight could take place at either middleweight or light heavyweight. If held at 205 pounds, it serves as an entertaining bout that keeps Chimaev active without forcing another dangerous weight cut.

However, there is a clear downside to this booking. Because Costa is currently outside the immediate title picture, beating him does little to quickly restore Chimaev to a world title shot.