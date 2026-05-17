Jon Jones Admits Kicking Rampage Jackson in the Balls – Shocking Truth After 15 Years of Brutal Beef

The bad blood between Jon Jones and Rampage Jackson started long before they fought in the Octagon, fueled by months of intense trash talk in the media.

They finally buried the hatchet in a viral video filmed backstage at a recent event. Instead of an awkward confrontation, the two legends shared a handshake and a hug, officially ending their 15-year rivalry.

Rampage even joked that his knees are still damaged from Jones’s infamous oblique kicks and both men cracked up.

Jon Jones and Rampage Jackson’s Rivalry

Just to recap, the bad blood between the two fighters turned personal fast during the pre-fight media buildup in 2011. Rampage publicly accused Jon Jones of being fake and disrespectful, saying Jones “said the wrong thing to a veteran fighter” and had zero respect for what Jackson had built in the sport. Rampage even accused Jones of planting a spy inside his training camp to report back with intel ahead of their fight.

At UFC 135, Jones submitted Rampage in the fourth round. Throughout the fight, Jones used heavy oblique kicks. Jackson later claimed that those aggressive hits permanently damaged his left knee.

The tension lasted for years. Rampage regularly criticized Jones, calling him the dirtiest fighter in MMA and arguing that the UFC needed to change its rules to stop him.

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In the viral video, Jones finally responded to all of it in his own way. Addressing every accusation Rampage had spent 15 years making publicly, Jones delivered his “apology” with zero remorse.

The 38-year-old said, “Yeah I cheat. I poke you in the eyes, kick you in the balls, stomp the knees. My bad, I’m sorry.” Rampage also complained that his knees are still ruined, but the two shared a warm hug and ended the long-running feud.

Jon Jones apologized to Rampage Jackson for cheating after 16 years of beefing 😭 “Yeah I cheat. I poke you in the eyes, kick you in the balls, stomp the knees. My bad, I’m sorry.” pic.twitter.com/CzjkYGKrMB — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 17, 2026



However, the clip leaves everyone wondering whetherJones offered a genuine apology or if the two legends were just sharing a comic moment.

Comedy or Closure? What the Viral Moment Actually Shows About Jon Jones’ Legacy

The debate over whether Jon Jones crosses the line between aggressive fighting and outright cheating has defined his entire career. For years, fans and fighters have criticized his use of oblique kicks to target an opponent’s knees. His eye pokes were so frequent that the UFC eventually changed its rules on hand positioning to stop them.

Drug testing suspensions further complicated his career. He is also likely the only fighter who has given UFC CEO Dana White such a difficult time. So, when Jones expressed interest in competing on the historic White House card, White immediately poured cold water on his fantasy.

Outside the cage, his record is horrific. He pleaded guilty to a 2015 hit-and-run involving a pregnant woman, went to jail briefly for a 2016 probation violation, and faced battery charges in 2019. Despite being an incredibly talented fighter, he carries a long track record of legal trouble.

With Rampage at 47 and Jones near the end of his career, their bitter rivalry is finally over. Though it is hard to believe given their history of bad blood, this friendly encounter made the peace official.