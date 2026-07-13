‘It Couldn’t Happen to a Better Guy’: Dustin Poirier Reacts to Conor McGregor Injury Before Rematch Callout

Dustin Poirier didn’t hold back when reacting to Conor McGregor’s latest injury blowout, and it didn’t take long for the former interim champion to turn his trash talk into a big fight offer that nobody saw coming. He put a clear number on the table: 170 pounds for a fourth fight with his old rival.

The timing is wild considering Poirier hasn’t fought since last summer and McGregor’s highly anticipated comeback just crashed down in seconds, but a callout from “The Diamond” instantly changes the entire landscape because he is officially a retired MMA fighter right now.

Dustin Poirier’s Shady Jab at Conor McGregor Followed by a Rematch Offer

McGregor’s massive comeback at UFC 329 lasted just 69 seconds. He threw a flying kick right out of the gate, landed horribly, and reportedly blew out his ACL.

It was his first time back in the cage since July 2021, and it ended the exact same way his last fight did — with a brutal leg injury stopping the fight before it even got started. The sudden injury completely blew up Dana White’s matchmaking plans and left the entire lightweight division scrambling.

Poirier didn’t waste any time dropping his words on the chaos. He mocked McGregor’s injury, calling the Irishman a “dirtbag” and saying it couldn’t have happened to a better guy. And this reaction hit hard as Conor recently went on the Smash Cast podcast to make fun of Poirier’s recent airport arrest for public drunkenness.

Then Poirier dropped the real bomb, adding, “Whenever he is healed up, hit me up Conor, I’ll come back and whip you again. I’d come back to whip him again. At 170.”

Dustin Poirier just called for a rematch against Conor McGregor 👀 “Whenever he is healed up, hit me up Conor I’ll come back and whip you again. I’d come back to whip him again. At 170.” (via @UFConParamount) https://t.co/Lij7PEU0cp pic.twitter.com/JYnKKv0H9Q — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 13, 2026



Poirier didn’t stop at the fight invitation, though. Speaking on Teddy Atlas’s show, he questioned McGregor’s lifestyle, noting that his face looked “bloated” and unhealthy during the walkout despite looking physically fit.

Poirier added that a torn ACL at this age, after five years away, likely means McGregor is done and will never be the same. He said he would hate to see someone with such a historic career turn into a freak show fighter, calling that “not real fighting.”

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor’s Rivalry Refuses to Die

The rivalry between Poirier and McGregor spans three fights, and it isn’t the even split that people sometimes think it is.

McGregor won their first match back in 2014, but Poirier completely took over the rematches, stopping Conor twice in 2021, including the infamous trilogy fight where Conor broke his leg. Poirier remains the last guy to beat McGregor inside the Octagon, and he still uses that leverage today.

Even though Poirier retired last summer after losing to Holloway at UFC 318, he intentionally stayed inside the UFC’s drug-testing pool just in case a massive opportunity came along. Stepping up to 170 pounds would be entirely new territory for him against a heavily diminished McGregor.

Whether the UFC actually wants to book a fourth fight is a different story, but the narrative is already there.