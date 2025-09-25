UFC Perth Fighter Payouts: How Much Will the Headliners Earn?

The UFC’s streak of action-packed non-numbered cards in September will wrap up with UFC Perth, set to take place at the RAC Arena in Western Australia on September 28. The event is headlined by a pivotal light heavyweight clash between Dominick Reyes and Carlos Ulberg, coming just one week before the division’s title is back on the line at UFC 320. In the co-main event, Ibo Aslan was originally scheduled to face Junior Tafa in what promised to be a banger, but the fight was scrapped after the Australian 205-pounder suffered an injury.

The card will still deliver plenty of local flavor, featuring fighters like Jake Matthews, Jimmy Crute, Tom Nolan, and Colby Thicknesse. Alongside the action inside the Octagon, fans will also be watching closely to see who walks away with the biggest payday from this memorable night in Perth.

UFC Perth: Projected Earnings for Dominick Reyes & Carlos Ulberg

New Zealand’s Carlos Ulberg has been on a tear at 205 pounds, riding an impressive eight-fight win streak since dropping his UFC debut. Along the way, he’s notched victories over former champions and contenders like Jan Blachowicz and Volkan Oezdemir. A win against another ex-title challenger in Dominick Reyes could put him in line for a shot at Magomed Ankalaev.

Reyes, meanwhile, is in the midst of one of the division’s better comeback stories. The man who many believe beat Jon Jones back at UFC 247 snapped out of a rough skid with a first-round finish of Dustin Jacoby in June 2023. Since then, he’s added stoppage wins over Anthony Smith and Nikita Krylov, building a three-fight win streak and re-establishing himself as a real contender.

With Jiri Procházka and Khalil Rountree Jr. also circling the title picture at UFC 320 alongside Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev, the stakes in Perth couldn’t be higher. Both Reyes and Ulberg will be looking to make a statement with a decisive finish this weekend. Reyes has already seen some big paydays in his career.

ALSO READ: Dana White Offers First Look at How UFC’s Historic White House Event Will Unfold

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC on TNT Sports (@tntsportsufc)

In his 2020 title fight with Jon Jones, he earned $380,000, followed by $370,000 in his loss to Jan Blachowicz for the vacant gold later that year at UFC 253. After a long slump, Reyes bounced back in 2023 with a KO win over Dustin Jacoby at UFC Louisville, pocketing $250,000, his first victory in five years.

His two most recent PPV wins at UFC 310 and UFC 314 brought in $361,000 and $161,000, respectively. Now, headlining another Fight Night card, Reyes could be looking at around $225,000 if he can take out Ulberg. On the other side, Ulberg’s earnings have skyrocketed since his UFC debut in 2021.

He made just $12,000 in his first fight, a TKO loss to Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC 259. But as he racked up wins over Fabio Cherant and Ihor Potieria, his pay climbed into the $36,000–$76,000 range. His first six-figure payday came at UFC on ESPN 56, where he earned $120,000.

That jumped to $150,000 against Volkan Oezdemir and $170,000 in his most recent win over Blachowicz at UFC London. If the #3-ranked light heavyweight can secure another big victory in Perth, not only could he punch his ticket to a title shot, but he may also cash in around $200,000

UFC Perth: Projected Earnings for Jimmy Crute & Ivan Erslan

After losing its original co-main event, UFC has elevated Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan into that slot, a light heavyweight clash that looks fairly straightforward on paper. The matchup pits Australian fan favorite Crute against a hard-hitting Croatian. Crute snapped a 19-month layoff earlier this year at UFC 312, battling Rodolfo Bellato to a draw.

That result extended his winless streak to five, but he bounced back in the summer, earning a sharp first-round submission win over veteran Marcin Prachnio in New Orleans. Erslan, meanwhile, is still searching for his first UFC victory. A two-time title challenger under the KSW banner, he has dropped his first two fights in the Octagon.

Last fall, he was on the wrong side of a split decision against Ion Cutelaba, and in May, he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Navajo Stirling at UFC 315 in Montreal. The Aussie light heavyweight has steadily increased his earnings inside the Octagon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC Australia & New Zealand (@ufcanz)

He pocketed around $220,000 in his last fight at UFC 318, after collecting $101,000 at UFC 312, also held in Australia. At UFC 290, he earned about $53,000, and at UFC 284, he took home roughly $90,000. Now, with a co-main event slot in Perth, Crute could be looking at another solid payday, potentially around $100,000 if he secures a big win.

For Erslan, UFC Perth marks just his third appearance with the promotion. The Croatian has lost both of his previous bouts, most recently falling to Navajo Stirling at UFC 315, where he earned about $24,000. This weekend presents a chance not only to get his first UFC victory but also to bump his earnings closer to the $30,000 range.