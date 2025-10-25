Tom Aspinall Net Worth Explodes Ahead of UFC 321 Title Defense vs. Ciryl Gane

Tom Aspinall isn’t just stacking wins in the heavyweight division. He’s stacking his leather bags, too. The British fighter’s net worth sits at approximately $3 million as of 2025, according to reports. This lion figure reflects his rise to stardom from an MMA prospect to undisputed heavyweight king.

As the Atherton native prepares for his first numbered PPV headliner at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi, his financial trajectory tells a story that’s as incredible as his fight record. From crying over a $50,000 bonus to pulling in seven-figure purses, Aspinall’s wallet has grown as fast as his knockout reel.

Tom Aspinall’s Net Worth Tells a Tale of UFC Payday Evolution

His monster earnings show a fighter who’s gone from surviving to thriving. The picture is crystal clear, though, with his recent earnings that fill in his bag.

For the unversed, he banked $1,542,000 for the Blaydes rematch at UFC 304, a massive jump from the $682,000 he earned against Pavlovich at UFC 295. Even more brain eating? His first Blaydes fight brought in only $61,000.

That’s the same guy who once admitted to crying over a $50,000 performance bonus. Now he’s clearing multiples of that in base pay alone.

Never forget Tom Aspinall’s emotional reaction to winning the $50,000 bonus after his win in 2021 🥹 Four years later, he is defending the undisputed heavyweight championship at #UFC321 🏆 (via @ufc) pic.twitter.com/DCkHoh9u2h — ESPN (@espn) October 23, 2025



The Tybura scrap brought in $375,000, while the Volkov fight earned him $154,500. His quick rise shows how fast a heavyweight’s earnings can grow when he’s finishing opponents in under a minute.

And the champion sponsors Beast Pharma and Drip Water alongside gaming partners Aviator and SPRIBE, adding steady streams outside the cage. These endorsement deals and Performance of the Night bonuses have significantly increased his net worth.

Following Jon Jones‘ retirement, Aspinall was elevated from interim to undisputed champion. The promotion didn’t just give him a belt; it gave him leverage. With an 8–1 UFC record, the English fighter now earns bigger payouts and stronger contract terms.

Now headlining UFC 321, Aspinall is expected to pocket between $2 million and $2.5 million, especially if he delivers another spectacular finish against Ciryl Gane. That’s a single-night payday bigger than his entire early UFC career combined.

Tom Aspinall’s Paycheck Beats Ciryl Gane’s by a Mile

While both heavyweights are elite strikers, their bank statements tell different stories. Gane’s net worth hovers between $1.5 million and $2 million, putting him firmly behind Aspinall’s $3 million valuation.

The Frenchman earned about $500,000 for his first title shot against Ngannou at UFC 270 and around $750,000 for his second against Jones. His most recent outing against Volkov at UFC 310 reportedly brought him about $360,000, following a controversial decision win.

This is the resume that made people think this guy can beat Jon Jones 😂😂😂😂 Tom Aspinall is the most overrated fighter in the entirety of the UFC. Bookmark this tweet for when he loses to Ciryl Gane pic.twitter.com/Gg3v39a8zT — MMA Joey (@MMAJOEYC) June 22, 2025



If he wins another title shot, Gane could take home between $800,000 and $1 million, plus a possible bonus if he defeats Aspinall.

Compare that to Aspinall’s projected UFC 321 payday, and the gap becomes obvious. Consistent performances and multiple Performance of the Night awards gradually increased his payouts.

UFC 321’s Abu Dhabi setting favors both fighters’ earning potential. But Aspinall enters as champion, which means better points on the backend. One spectacular KO could push his net worth past $5 million by year’s end.