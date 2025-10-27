Tom Aspinall’s Father Calls for Data-Driven Crackdown on UFC’s Eye Poke and Groin Strike Offenders After Bloody UFC 321 Fight vs. Ciryl Gane

Tom Aspinall‘s first undisputed heavyweight title defense ended in disaster Saturday night at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi when Ciryl Gane accidentally poked him in both eyes with 25 seconds left in the opening round. The bout was ruled a no contest. Aspinall couldn’t see out of his right eye and was rushed to the hospital for further evaluation.

However, the bloody incident has now resurfaced bombshell details about the champion’s future in MMA. Surprisingly, it involves a major exit strategy that his father dropped just days before UFC 321 because he was never happy with the promotion’s safety system.

Tom Aspinall’s Dad Calls Out the Crackdown That Put Son’s Career in Danger

After the main event, Team Aspinall shared a video of his longtime coach and father Tom Aspinall who stayed composed but appeared visibly shaken as he opened up about what happened on Saturday night. His tone shift from a longtime coach to a protective father was pretty quick.

“Mike Bisping, he lost his eye. It’s horrendous to think of, apparently,” Andy said. Making his position crystal clear as a father, he continued, “And I know what it’s like these days with people saying what they want, but if it’s just your son, then he could lose an eye through somebody who constantly pokes eyes.”

He quickly clarified he wasn’t accusing Gane specifically of being a dirty fighter. His beef was with the system. Andy believes the UFC needs to track repeat offenders and implement real consequences not just slaps on the wrist during fights.

“I think it would be useful to analyze the people who do it and not get them out of the sport, but have them tidy up the game so they don’t go and kick people in between the legs, and they don’t keep constantly poking people in the eyes because a lot of fighters do it and get away with it in the fight,” Andy explained.

In backstage footage released Sunday, Aspinall told Daniel Cormier, “They’re both bad. He got warned twice before it.” The champion believed Gane had already been cautioned for extended fingers during the opening round.

So, there is a severe frustration inside Aspinal’s team following the disaster at UFC 321. If he chooses boxing next, then at least he and his father won’t need to worry about eye pokes because fighters use gloves in that combat sport.

Tom Aspinall’s Father Urges Him to Reject New UFC Contract

In a video posted to X by RMC Sport Combat just two days before UFC 321, Andy revealed explosive plans for his son’s career trajectory.

“Boxing, for sure. More money, why not? He’s got three more fights on his contract now, and I don’t want to sign a new contract,” Papa Aspinall stated bluntly.

Tom Aspinall’s father doesn’t want him to sign a new UFC contract — he wants him to switch to boxing instead! 🥊😳 “He’s got three fights left on his contract… I don’t want him to sign a new one.” — Tom’s father 👨‍👦 Via: @RMCSportCombat pic.twitter.com/Nl2a1AYHnw — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) October 24, 2025



The heavyweight champ still has three fights left on his UFC contract. It’s not clear how the rematch with Gane will fit into that deal, since Dana White confirmed the fight ended in a messy way on Saturday night.

However, Papa Aspinall doesn’t want Tom re-signing with the promotion after those fights expire. He wants his son chasing boxing paydays instead.

Andy doubled down in a separate interview, explaining: “If you get into the top percentage of that sport, the UFC don’t pay anywhere near as much as boxing does… and I know from being around Tom every day when he spars good boxers, he spars good”.

Aspinall himself previously stated he doesn’t intend to make the boxing switch anytime soon, but his father’s public pressure adds another layer to an already complicated situation.

Now, this pre-UFC 321 revelation takes on new significance. The eye poke that robbed Aspinall of his big moment has amplified his father’s concerns about fighter safety and long-term health, which tie directly to his work in boxing advocacy.

This is in no way a coincidence. He’s watched his son get sidelined for 15 months waiting for Jon Jones, finally get elevated to undisputed champ after Jones retired, and then have his first defense torpedoed by an illegal strike.

So, as a father, he has every right to put the alternate career option on the table.