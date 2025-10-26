“Tom Didn’t Want to Continue”: Dana White’s Shocking Claim After Ciryl Gane Leaves Tom Aspinall Bloodied at UFC 321

Before UFC 321, everyone expected Tom Aspinall to steamroll Ciryl Gane on the mat within one round. But the Frenchman surprised everyone by leaving Aspinall bloodied before the fight ended in a no contest.

Now UFC CEO Dana White admits he was really impressed with Gane’s showing at UFC 321. While the heavyweight champion couldn’t make the press conference, the UFC boss didn’t hold back praising Bon Gamin’s toughness.

Dana White Fires Back at Critics Who Doubted Ciryl Gane Before Tom Aspinall Fight

In Abu Dhabi, Gane bloodied Aspinall’s nose within the opening minutes, as he went to work with a consistent jab and leg kick. The Frenchman controlled the range brilliantly, surprising everyone in the crowd.

Gane’s jab stayed on point throughout those crucial four and a half minutes. His footwork kept the king of Throne literally frustrated. Then, at the media availability, what the UFC boss said hit like a truck

“I think that because of the Jon Jones fight, I think everybody was sleeping on Ciryl Gane and kind of wrote him off,” White explained. The boss saw something most fans missed.

Dana White thinks people were sleeping on Ciryl Gane coming into the Tom Aspinall fight: “He had Tom bloodied up. Tom didn’t want to continue in the fight. The rematch is very interesting.” #UFC321 pic.twitter.com/8WnAsvlKB7 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 25, 2025



“I feel like, I’m sure in his camp he was training like an animal for this fight and it’s unfortunately that it ended the way that it did,” White said. The UFC boss clearly rated Gane’s preparation, which was clearly visible in Saturday night’s main event.

Then White dropped the bomb that pinched hard to every Tom’s fan because Gane fought like an animal. “I think that there probably will be a lot more interest in the rematch after they saw he had Tom bloodied up. Tom didn’t want to continue in the fight,” he said.

Later, the 56-year-old confirmed that they’re running it back, obviously. He was quick to dub the main event “a nightmare.” But his praise for Gane stayed consistent. The UFC president saw Gane as a better fighter than people expected, but his strong opinion led to endless chatter online.

Fans Furious Over Dana White’s Bold Comments

The MMA world exploded after White’s press conference. His choice of words generated absolute outrage on social media, as fans immediately caught the shade.

One fan wrote, “Damn, Dana said he didn’t ‘want’ to continue, not he ‘couldn’t’… basically Dana is calling tom a quitter.” The distinction matters. White questioned Aspinall’s heart.

Another fan added, “Can’t help but think this is his way of getting back at Tom’s dad for wanting to leave UFC to box.” Andy Aspinall has been frequently vocal about pushing his son toward making a potential boxing debut. The timing feels deliberate.

A third explained, “S### comment by Dana. Tom COULD NOT continue the fight. He was eye gouged. The bloke doesn’t pay his fighters what they should be paid, and he takes BS shots at his fighters, let alone the champion, like that? We know he’s on Team Jones, but pull your head in, Dana. Go get paid elsewhere, @AspinallMMA. Boxing pays better.”

Meanwhile, some fans saw through the business angle because White got a havoc business mind. One penned, “Dana is already selling the re-match That’s why he’s one of the best promoters.” White knows how to work an angle. The controversy builds interest.

A fifth noted, “Dana talking like Aspinall quit but conveniently forgets the double eye poke that had him seeing 4 Ganes. Real fans saw what happened, not what Dana’s selling. Stop the cap.”

The rematch is already set. But White’s comments changed the narrative of how people will see the fight. What an irony! Before the bout, Gane was the underdog, but now Tom is the underdog.