MMA World Reacts as Israel Adesanya Suffers Heartbreaking Fourth Straight Loss at UFC Seattle

Israel Adesanya will have to wait to snap his disastrous run after running into a freight train at UFC Seattle. The former two-time middleweight champion was knocked out by Joe Pyfer in the second round, courtesy of brutal ground-and-pound at the Climate Pledge Arena.

Returning after more than a year away, Adesanya looked sharp early on. He controlled the distance with a crisp jab, mixed in punishing leg kicks, and effectively neutralized Pyfer’s initial clinch and takedown attempts with composed defense. However, that approach eventually proved costly.

Adesanya was clipped during exchanges and later dragged into deeper waters on the mat, where Pyfer’s grappling began to take over. Through the opening seven minutes, Izzy defended multiple takedowns and even appeared to hurt Pyfer briefly in the second round. But the momentum shifted decisively moments later.

Despite success with his leg kicks, Adesanya was forced onto the back foot after Pyfer landed a sharp counter left hook that visibly rocked him. Sensing the opening, Pyfer took full control, overwhelming Adesanya with relentless ground-and-pound. Advancing methodically, Pyfer took the back, transitioned to mount, and unleashed a barrage of elbows and punches that forced the referee to step in at 4:48 of the second round.

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The loss marks Adesanya’s fourth consecutive defeat dating back to September 2023, and his third straight stoppage. During this skid, he was knocked out by Nassourdine Imavov in Saudi Arabia, submitted by Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305, and dropped a shocking decision to Sean Strickland at UFC 293, a result widely regarded as one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

His last victory came in April 2023, when he reclaimed the title in his rematch against Alex Pereira. Despite the latest setback, Adesanya made it clear inside the Octagon that retirement is not on his mind.

For Pyfer, the emphatic finish serves as a breakout moment, firmly establishing him as a serious threat in the middleweight division while dealing another blow to Adesanya’s hopes of returning to title contention. Even in defeat, the former champion drew respect from fans and fellow fighters alike, with many acknowledging his legacy while recognizing that his prime years may now be behind him.

What the fuck man 🤦🏿‍♂️ Keep your head up @stylebender 🤴🏿🙅🏿‍♂️ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 29, 2026

Izzy still got it — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 29, 2026

Izzy is the man. That’s it. — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 29, 2026

Man got feel bad for Izzy but Joe Pyfer is the real deal wow 🤯 #UFCSeattle — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 29, 2026

Joe Pyfer is now tied with Gregory Rodrigues for most UFC middleweight finishes since 2022 with six. #UFCSeattle — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) March 29, 2026

I don’t like to say it, but Adesanya’s era may be over… #UFCSeattle — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) March 29, 2026

Izzy come out like Oba Femi!!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 29, 2026

Adesanya teve ego

Tava ganhando tranquilo e quis provar que é homem na porradaria

💔💔💔 — Mairon “The Legend” Santos (@Maironsantoss) March 29, 2026