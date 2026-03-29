Maycee Barber Posts Reassuring Update After Chilling Knockout Loss at UFC Seattle

UFC Seattle delivered one of the most brutal and unforgettable finishes in recent memory, as Alexa Grasso stopped Maycee Barber in their co-main event clash. The former UFC women’s flyweight champion entered the bout looking to secure her second win over Barber, having previously defeated her at UFC 258. This time, however, Grasso made an even louder statement.

The finish came just 2:42 into the opening round. Barber initially appeared composed on the feet, trading strikes comfortably, but Grasso quickly turned the tide with sharp combinations. A perfectly timed left hand landed flush on Barber’s jaw, instantly staggering her. Sensing the moment, Grasso moved with urgency, securing the back of a visibly compromised opponent and locking in a rear-naked choke.

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While the submission officially ended the fight, Barber was already unconscious from the strike before the choke was fully applied, making the sequence all the more chilling. Referee Mike Beltran stepped in immediately to stop the contest. In the aftermath, Barber instinctively clung to the referee before collapsing onto the canvas, where she remained motionless for several tense moments as medical staff rushed in.

In a particularly unsettling scene, she lay with her eyes open for nearly a minute while Grasso knelt nearby, and commentators looked on in visible concern. The knockout not only stands as one of the most frightening finishes in UFC history but also snapped Barber’s seven-fight winning streak, one that began after her first loss to Grasso in 2021.

Despite the severity of the moment, Barber showed resilience. She recovered enough to participate in the official decision announcement and shared a respectful embrace with Grasso, who secured her first victory in over three years.

Following the bout, Barber was transported to a hospital for evaluation. Later that night, a reassuring update came via her boyfriend, Oscar Herrera, who posted on Instagram, “Part of the game. Congrats to Alexa, we got caught but are OK. Will be back soon, thanks for everyone checking in.”

Her striking coach, Guilherme Faria, also reflected on the setback and said, “Not our night. This is the fight game, and sometimes things don’t go our way. No blame, no excuses, just lessons. We learn, we grow, and we come back stronger. God is good all the time.”

On Sunday, Barber took to Instagram to provide a reassuring update following her frightening loss. Showing a visibly swollen and cut lip, Barber confirmed she was doing well while reflecting on the experience and expressing gratitude.

She wrote in the caption, “God Is Good All of the Time. No place else I would have rather been last night, even tho I don’t remember much🤦‍♀️😂 This is just another piece of the story. Thank you to the @ufc for the opportunity, and congratulations @alexa_grasso ✨🫶🏼 Love you all, I will be back!!”

In the accompanying video, Barber candidly admitted she had hoped to win the rematch but got caught in the decisive moment. She revealed that she remembers very little from the fight and even joked about seeing her almost dead expression circulating on social media. Despite the setback, Barber remained positive, emphasizing her gratitude for the opportunity to compete inside the Octagon.

As the video progressed, emotions began to surface. Barber grew visibly emotional while promising fans that she would return soon, thanking them for their unwavering support during a difficult moment in her career. The bout marked Barber’s second appearance after a lengthy layoff caused by serious medical concerns.

She had been sidelined for over a year and a half, including a particularly alarming incident in May 2025 when she collapsed backstage moments before a scheduled walkout against Erin Blanchfield. After receiving the necessary treatment and recovery time, Barber made her return this past December, earning a unanimous decision victory over Karine Silva to extend her winning streak to seven fights.

That momentum led her into a highly anticipated rematch with Grasso, who had previously defeated her by decision more than five years ago. Saturday’s devastating loss ultimately brought that streak to an end. For now, Barber’s focus shifts to recovery, but her message was clear: this is only a chapter in her journey, not the end.