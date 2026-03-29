Joe Pyfer’s Shocking Mental Health Revelation After UFC Seattle Leaves Dana White Concerned

It’s safe to say that Joe Pyfer delivered the biggest win of his career with a stunning knockout victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC Seattle. The 29-year-old stopped the former two-time middleweight champion at 4:18 of the second round via a brutal barrage of ground-and-pound strikes.

The finish came after Pyfer rocked Adesanya on the feet, dragged him to the canvas, and unleashed relentless strikes from the back, forcing the referee to step in. The emphatic outing also earned him a $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus. Entering the bout as the #14-ranked contender against the division’s #4-ranked fighter, and a future Hall of Famer, Pyfer faced immense pressure.

However, the challenges he battled weren’t limited to the Octagon. During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Pyfer made a deeply emotional revelation, sharing that he had struggled with suicidal thoughts just weeks before the fight.

He revealed, “It’s like I could see this moment happening. I almost took my own life a couple of weeks ago. I found God, and I hate crying, man. So, I’m going to keep it together. God restored me, baby. That’s the only reason I’m here … All glory to God for this victory, or else I’d be dead in a ditch somewhere.”

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Later, during the post-fight press conference, Pyfer opened up further about his difficult upbringing and personal struggles, admitting he had been caught in destructive patterns. He said, “I had lust issues. I had just this toxic cycle of coping. Nothing drug-related or anything like that, but I had a dream where I was disgusted about who I was. I broke a lot of people’s hearts around me, and particularly one person that I will never hurt again.”

Such raw honesty highlighted the mental and emotional battles fighters can face outside the cage. Dana White was among those who recognized the gravity of the situation. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, the UFC CEO admitted he had not heard Pyfer’s comments during the broadcast and appeared stunned when informed.

He reacted and said, “He said he was considering suicide a couple of weeks ago?” White clarified – seemingly bemused – at which point Oscar Willis confirmed. “Holy shit! Yeah, that is unfortunate to hear.”

For the unversed, Pyfer spoke at length about the spiritual transformation he underwent heading into the bout, describing himself as a born-again Christian. During an interview with Full Send MMA, he revealed, “I feel like I’ve had a complete resurgence — a full 180 — when it comes to my faith and God and Jesus Christ.”

He further shared that he experienced what he described as an out-of-body moment, which helped him find a renewed sense of direction in life. Pyfer also credited much of this transformation to his longtime partner, Ashlyn, who has been a steady presence throughout his journey.

Pyfer revealed, “Her name’s Ashlyn — she’s been my girlfriend for over six years. Thinking about marriage, family, and putting God at the center of everything — that’s what I feel like my true legacy is. Before, I thought fighting was everything. I didn’t know who I was outside of it.”

Now, with a statement win over Adesanya in UFC Seattle, Pyfer is set to break into the division’s top five rankings, improving his Octagon record to 7-1. Another strong performance could firmly position him as a leading contender for a shot at the middleweight title.