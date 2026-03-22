Khabib Nurmagomedov Stands Firm Behind Movsar Evloev’s 145lbs Title Push After UFC London Triumph

UFC London may have finally brought clarity to the featherweight title picture, as Movsar Evloev edged past Lerone Murphy via a closely contested majority decision in the main event at the O2 Arena. Despite being docked a point for a low blow in Round 4, the unbeaten Russian extended his record to 20-0 with scorecards of 48-46, 48-46, and 47-47.

Unsurprisingly, Evloev wasted no time in calling his shot at 145lbs gold against reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski. During his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Evloev said, “[Alexander Volkanovski] mentioned my name a lot of times, I’m accepting his challenge. let’s fucking fight. UFC, there is no excuses to not let me fight for the title.”

That sentiment has long been echoed by UFC legend and former lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov. Following Evloev’s latest win on enemy territory, ‘The Eagle’ showed his support by congratulating him on Instagram with a brief but powerful message: “The best.”

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For the unversed, Nurmagomedov has previously suggested that the promotion has been hesitant to allow Russian fighters to dominate across multiple divisions. Speaking to Hustle Show in July 2025, he said, “I think that feeling started in the last couple of years, when they didn’t give Evloev the shot at 9-0.”

There may be some weight to that claim. Magomed Ankalaev, for instance, had to go the extra mile to secure his opportunity, eventually earning a light heavyweight title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 313. Meanwhile, flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev was released by the promotion last year while on the cusp of title contention, despite being on a strong run.

Now riding a 10-fight win streak inside the Octagon, with notable victories over Diego Lopes, Arnold Allen, Aljamain Sterling, Dan Ige, and Murphy, Evloev’s case for a title shot appears undeniable. Yet, Dana White stopped short of confirming him as the next challenger during the UFC London post-fight presser.

Interestingly, Volkanovski himself has long welcomed the matchup, eager to test himself against an undefeated opponent. Whether the UFC finally grants that fight following Saturday’s result remains uncertain, especially with Jean Silva also making a strong push for his own title opportunity.