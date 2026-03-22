Joe Rogan Calls Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s UFC London Clash One of the Worst Ever, but Highlights Crucial Matchmaking Flaw

While UFC London appeared to bring clarity to the featherweight title picture, with Movsar Evloev extending his unbeaten run to 20-0 after defeating Lerone Murphy and positioning himself as a strong contender for 145lbs gold, the same cannot be said for every fighter on the card. Michael ‘Venom’ Page unfortunately found himself on the opposite end of that spectrum.

Competing for the first time since UFC 319, the Englishman made his highly anticipated Octagon debut on home soil. However, his clash with Sam Patterson turned into one of the most underwhelming bouts in recent memory. Across three rounds, the pair combined for just 39 significant strikes, producing a largely uneventful contest that frustrated fans inside the O2 Arena.

As the fight dragged on with minimal engagement and a noticeable lack of impactful offense, the crowd responded with a chorus of boos both during and after the bout. Known for his slick counter-striking, Page struggled to impose his usual style, while Patterson offered little in return. Even referee Rich Mitchell stepped in between rounds to urge more activity, though no points were deducted.

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Despite the backlash, Joe Rogan believes the blame doesn’t fall entirely on Page. Speaking on his Fight Companion podcast, Rogan pointed to the stylistic familiarity between the two fighters, who have trained together, as a key factor behind the lackluster showing, ultimately placing responsibility on the matchmakers.

In the latest segment of his podcast, he said, “It’s interesting that they didn’t think of this when they booked this fight. They didn’t think, ‘These guys are training partners, this might be a stinker.’ Maybe it’s like, you can’t get anybody to fight Venom Page in London? That might be a problem, too. It might have been [that] a bunch of dudes said no, and Patterson was like, let’s go.”

To make matters worse, Rogan went as far as to label the bout one of the worst in UFC history, ranking it just behind the infamous heavyweight showdown between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis at UFC 226 in 2018.

He explained, “This might be the least action of any fight, ever, next to Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou. This is crazy bad. That’s a crazy bad fight. That’s a crazy matchup. It’s literally the last guy you want to fight a style like that, someone who understands it. It’s the last thing you want! Don’t you want excitement? Don’t you want as real as it gets? Don’t you want ‘Just Bleed?’”

Rogan continued by doubling down on the stylistic mismatch, echoing the long-standing issue Page has faced in finding willing opponents. According to him, Page’s unorthodox, karate-based approach often discourages fighters from taking the risk, especially those unfamiliar with his rhythm and distance control.

He added, “I bet it was one of the things where there’s not a lot of guys lining up to take that fight, because he makes you look so stupid. But this dude is like, ‘I’ve been in there with him 100 rounds, I know how to fight it.’ It’s a big advantage, man. Giant advantage. Knowing what that distance and speed is like.”

Beyond the immediate disappointment, Rogan also expressed sympathy for the 39-year-old veteran, suggesting the fight ultimately did more harm than good at this stage of his career. With Page bouncing between welterweight and middleweight, his already slim path to title contention has only become more complicated.

Rogan concluded, “I think it’s bad for him. It’s not good. But also, here’s the problem: now people know how to fight him. People are going to watch that and go, ‘Oh, just don’t engage. Make him engage.”

Despite being one of the most entertaining fighters outside the UFC, boasting an impressive finishing rate of 80% during his Bellator run, Page has yet to replicate that same magic inside the Octagon. Since debuting at UFC 299, he has gone 4-1 against notable names like Kevin Holland, Ian Garry, and Shara Magomedov. However, all of those victories have come via decision, with no finishes to show.

In fact, Page’s last knockout dates back to 2019 during his Bellator tenure, though he did secure a rare stoppage via leg kicks against Goiti Yamauchi in 2023, which was his final fight before making the jump to the UFC.

Dana White wasn’t impressed with MVP’s performance tonight: “I didn’t think it was a great fight. It was a bad fight. He won, so we’ll see what’s next.” #UFCLondon https://t.co/LKXTFUs5tq pic.twitter.com/yZmfaFunDu — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 21, 2026

Unsurprisingly, the criticism wasn’t limited to Rogan. Dana White was reportedly so unimpressed that he got up and walked out during the fight. He later doubled down at the post-fight press conference, openly criticizing the bout and making it clear he was far from pleased with what unfolded inside the cage.