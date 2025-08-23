Jon Jones Slams Daniel Cormier for Snubbing Him on MMA Mount Rushmore

It’s no secret that Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier share one of the fiercest rivalries in UFC history. Their bitter feud over the light heavyweight title, spanning their iconic clashes at UFC 182 and UFC 214, was filled with personal digs, heated exchanges, and unmatched competitiveness. In recent years, though, it seemed the animosity had cooled. Cormier retired from the sport in 2020, transitioned into a role as an analyst and commentator, and even sat down to interview Jones after his heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, which many saw as a sign of mutual respect. But just when it appeared that the two legends had buried the hatchet, a recent incident has reignited the flames of their storied rivalry.

Daniel Cormier Leaves Jon Jones Off His UFC Mount Rushmore Over PED Controversies

Cormier recently appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, where he was asked to name his MMA Mount Rushmore. Cormier’s list included Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and either Chuck Liddell or Randy Couture in the fourth spot. Notably, he left out Anderson Silva and Jones, citing their histories with failed performance-enhancing drug tests.

“I don’t believe that he (Jones) should be considered the greatest of all time,” Cormier said. “Steroids in fighting is much different than anything else in the world. You just can’t have that tied to your name, especially in fighting, and people call you the greatest of all time.”

Jon Jones reacts to Daniel Cormier leaving him out of his ‘MMA Mount Rushmore’ due to him testing positive for steroids “A lifetime of loss, victories and sacrifice and this guy wants to write it all off as steroids. Honestly, it’s insulting. But I can’t help but laugh, knowing… pic.twitter.com/aSVEBmbxMY — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 21, 2025

Cormier weighed in on Jones’ resume and acknowledged his greatness, but remained adamant on his word. “He’s the greatest talent the sport has ever seen. In terms of his length, his skills, his mind, he’s the most talented guy we’ve ever had.”

As expected, Jon Jones fired back on social media with two sharp responses. First, he tweeted: “When DC tells his story, somehow I’m always the co-star. Thanks @ShannonSharpe84 for the invite, even if I was only there in spirit. #Airbnb.”

When DC tells his story, somehow I’m always the co-star. 😂 Thanks @ShannonSharpe84 for the invite, even if I was only there in spirit. #Airbnb — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) August 21, 2025

Then followed it up with: “High school state champ, JUCO national champ, youngest UFC champion, greatest in MMA history. A lifetime of loss, victories, and sacrifice, and this guy wants to write it all off as steroids. Honestly, it’s insulting. But I can’t help but laugh, knowing it was God given abilities that made him feel so inferior.”

High school state champ, JUCO national champ, youngest UFC champion, greatest in MMA history. A lifetime of loss, victories and sacrifice and this guy wants to write it all off as steroids. Honestly, it’s insulting. But I can’t help but laugh, knowing it was God given abilities… — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) August 21, 2025

For context, Anderson Silva tested positive for steroids following his 2015 bout with Nick Diaz. Jones, meanwhile, has faced multiple PED controversies throughout his career. He defeated Cormier twice during his light heavyweight heyday, though their rematch at UFC 214 was overturned to a no-contest after Jones tested positive for a turinabol metabolite.

In 2016, after defeating Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 197, Jones also tested positive for estrogen blockers clomiphene and letrozole. In both cases, an independent arbitrator concluded that Jones did not knowingly cheat. Jones may boast one of the greatest careers in MMA history, but his legacy has long been clouded by controversies outside the cage. And it seems those issues are finally catching up with him.

After announcing his retirement following UFC Baku and allegedly avoiding a unification bout with Tom Aspinall, Jones recently revealed plans for a comeback at the historic UFC White House event in 2026, set to take place on America’s 250th Independence Day, as announced by President Donald Trump.

However, UFC President Dana White has firmly dismissed the idea, making it clear that Jon Jones no longer has the same level of conviction he once enjoyed. White even went so far as to suggest that Conor McGregor is more dependable when it comes to handling such high-profile opportunities. Despite the setback, the former double champ remains optimistic about redeeming himself and hopes to proudly represent his nation on the grand stage next year.