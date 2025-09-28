Jon Jones Rubs Salt in Dominick Reyes’ Wounds After UFC Perth Disaster

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones delivered a savage blow to Dominick Reyes, but not with his strong fists. After watching Carlos Ulberg flatline Reyes at UFC Perth, “Bones” couldn’t resist twisting the knife on social media.

The heavyweight king crashed the UFC’s Instagram Live post-fight presser with a brutal question that cut extremely deep. His timing was too perfect, his delivery superbly ice-cold. Reyes was already down and out, but Jones made sure to torture Reyes using his best words.

Jon Jones Trolls Dominick Reyes After Brutal UFC Perth Loss

Dominick Reyes walked into UFC Perth riding high. The former title challenger had put together a solid three-fight win streak. He’d scraped past Ryan Spann, outworked Dustin Jacoby, and dominated Alex Pereira’s teammate Johnny Walker.

The 34-year-old looked rejuvenated after nearly washing out of the division. His record sat at 15-4 heading into Perth. This was supposed to be his ticket back to the big leagues. One more win over rising contender Carlos Ulberg would put him right back in title talks.

Instead, Ulberg turned his lights out cold in first round of the main event. A vicious left hook sent Reyes crashing to the canvas. The comeback story died in under five minutes. Three years of relentless grinding went up in smoke.

To rub salt in the wound, Jones joined the post-fight livestream and dropped a savage bomb against his ex-rival. “Did Dominick win again?” he asked and his voice dripping with sarcasm.

Jon Jones pulled up to the UFC IG’s post-fight presser 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #UFCPerth pic.twitter.com/itQs94zkO8 — Eddie Law 👊 (@ELaw32) September 28, 2025



Not surprisingly, the jab hit like a sledgehammer. Everyone got that Jones was referring to their close and controversial fight at UFC 247 in 2020.

Reyes had just suffered his worst nightmare in Perth. The comeback kid who’d won three straight was supposed to headline his way back to title contention. Instead, Ulberg put him to sleep in the opening frame.

White House Tensions Rise as Jon Jones Faces UFC Freeze-Out

But Jones has bigger problems than such old grudges. Dana White gave “billion-to-one” odds that Jones would be included on the July 4 White House card, essentially nixing the former champion’s chances.

The UFC boss isn’t playing games with Bones anymore. Jones said he remains “disappointed” after finding out he wouldn’t be part of the hypothetical UFC event at the White House next summer.

Conor McGregor has called on White to include Jon Jones on the White House card, showing support for his fellow superstar. Even Daniel Cormier, Jones’ bitter rival, is lobbying for his forever nemesis to land on the White House card.

The heavyweight division is in absolute chaos now. Tom Aspinall holds the interim belt. Jones keeps ducking that unification fight. White’s patience has run out completely.

Meanwhile, Jones keeps training and stays in the testing pool. He’s not retiring quietly. But without Dana’s blessing, that White House dream looks dead in the water.