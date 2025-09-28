Conor McGregor Turns Tables on Dana White, Demands Jon Jones for White House Showdown

The Notorious One just threw a wrench into Dana White’s plans. While the UFC boss put Jon Jones‘ chances at “billion-to-one” odds for the White House card, Conor McGregor thinks something very different.

Surprisingly, no one had asked McGregor what he thought about Jones at the White House until now. It is safe to say that the Irish superstar believes Bones deserves a spot on what could be the biggest fight card in UFC history.

Conor McGregor Wants to See Jon Jones in White House Fight Card

McGregor made his stance clear after appearing at BKFC 81 in Manchester. The former two-division champ had just finished discussing his direct talks with President Donald Trump for a massive $200 million White House fight deal.

When reporter Ariel Helwani asked if Jones should join him on the July 4, 2026 card, McGregor simply nodded and gave a positive response before walking away to sign autographs. No big speech. No drama. Just a clear “yes” that cuts against his boss’s position.

This puts McGregor at odds with White, who’s been ice-cold on Jones for the historic event. Currently, it is open to everyone that White put Jones’ odds of fighting on his special card at a billion to one, citing the former light heavyweight king’s history of pulling out at the last minute.

The timing seemed too perfect to be dramatic. Jones recently retired instead of fighting Tom Aspinall for heavyweight unification. But the White House call-up has him interested again. “The moment I heard Donald Trump’s announcement, I started training again,” Jones said.

Meanwhile, Daniel Cormier has been pushing hard for his old rival to get the green signal from the UFC CEO. The former Olympian laid out his plan with specific dollar amounts to make sure Jones shows up next summer.

Daniel Cormier Offers Fix to Dana White for Jon Jones Drama

DC knows exactly why White won’t book Jones. Bones has a rap sheet longer than most fighters’ win streaks when it comes to pulling out of big fights. But Cormier has a bulletproof solution.

“If you put Jon Jones on the White House card and say something happens in the law and he has to be pulled off the card, a million dollars. Say he just says he doesn’t want to fight for a million dollars,” Cormier said. “Say he gets injured, then it should be less as long as the injury can be proven.”

😳👀Daniel Cormier says the UFC should let Jon Jones fight on the White House card “[Dana White] seems like he’s not going to back down and allow for [Jon Jones] to be on a White House card… I don’t know If I agree… I would let [Jon Jones] fight. At the end of the day, we’re… pic.twitter.com/GF6kNg2L8X — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) September 20, 2025



The math is simple but genius at the same time because it has been designed to hit Jones where it hurts most: his wallet.

However, the UFC boss now faces a tough choice. Trust Jones one last time for the historic event, or stick with his guns and risk missing out on a legendary matchup.

With McGregor and Cormier both pushing for Bones, it will be intriguing to see where things finally end up.