Jan Błachowicz Shaves Head for Cancer Fighters, Proposes Charity Rematch With Glover Teixeira

Earlier this month, Jan Błachowicz was forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout against Bogdan Guskov at UFC 328 on May 9 in New Jersey after suffering a torn meniscus during training. The setback marked another difficult moment for the former light heavyweight champion, who is in the latter stages of his career with limited opportunities left inside the Octagon.

Despite the disappointment, Błachowicz has turned his focus toward making a difference outside the cage. The Polish veteran recently launched a cancer awareness campaign, allowing a fan to shave his head as part of a fundraising initiative. He shared the moment on social media, revealing that he would push for an unofficial rematch with Glover Teixeira if donations crossed $50 million. Moreover, the head-shaving milestone came as the campaign reached $45 million.

He wrote, “Together for Cancer Fighters ❤️👊🏻. At 45 million, I shaved my head. At 50 million, we’re setting up an unofficial rematch with Glover Teixeira. We’re proving that the real strength lies in people. Łatwogang, thank you for moving so many hearts into action. This is where the magic happens.”

Together for Cancer Fighters ❤️👊🏻 At 45 million, I shaved my head. At 50 million – we’re setting up an unofficial rematch with @gloverteixeira. We’re proving that the real strength lies in people. Łatwogang thank you for moving so many hearts into action. This is where the… pic.twitter.com/Es7p4aKlFL — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) April 25, 2026

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Błachowicz has consistently been involved in charitable efforts, particularly supporting cancer patients. He has worked closely with the Cancer Fighters Foundation in Poland, raising funds, visiting children in oncology wards, and promoting awareness campaigns. Often joined by fellow Polish star Joanna Jędrzejczyk, he has used his platform to inspire young patients and encourage fans to contribute to meaningful causes.

His mention of Teixeira also revisits unfinished business. Their first encounter at UFC 267 saw the Brazilian submit Błachowicz to claim the 205lbs title, ending his championship reign without a rematch. While Teixeira has since retired and shifted his focus to coaching, most notably working with Alex Pereira, Błachowicz’s comments suggest the chapter still lingers in his mind.

Across the UFC, fighters have increasingly stepped up to support cancer-related causes. Carlos Ulberg recently pledged his entire fight purse following his title win at UFC 327 to aid cancer patients, particularly children.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, a three-time cancer survivor, has long used his platform to inspire others, including visits to pediatric wards and involvement in awareness campaigns. Even UFC CEO Dana White contributed by matching a $50,000 donation from Jiří Procházka ahead of UFC 311, with the Czech fighter also shaving his head in solidarity with a fan battling cancer.

Coming back to Błachowicz, the 43-year-old was set to run it back with Guskov following their majority draw at UFC 323 in December last year. In that fight, Guskov appeared close to victory after a dominant second round, but Błachowicz rallied late with a knockdown to even the scorecards.

The past few years have been challenging for the Polish veteran. Since his win over Aleksandar Rakić in May 2022, Błachowicz has endured a mixed run, fighting to draws against Guskov and Magomed Ankalaev, while suffering losses to Ulberg and Pereira. As questions linger about his fighting future, Błachowicz continues to show that his legacy is being defined not just by wins and losses, but by the impact he makes beyond the sport.