Islam Makhachev Explains Caucasus Dominance in UFC and Why American Champions Are Disappearing in 2025

Back in the 1990s, when MMA first began to take off in the United States, American wrestlers and their ground-and-pound style were the key to success inside the Octagon. Over the years, the UFC produced a lineup of legendary U.S. champions, including Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, Randy Couture, Chuck Liddell, and Demetrious Johnson. But in 2025, that dominance appears to be fading. Today, Kayla Harrison, the women’s bantamweight (135 lbs) champion, is the only American holding UFC gold.

With Jon Jones’ retirement, there are now no male champions representing the U.S. Instead, the sport is being led by fighters from across the globe. Champions from Russia, Australia, and the UK now rule their divisions, signaling a major shift in the balance of power. According to Islam Makhachev, there’s a clear reason why American fighters are no longer holding onto titles, and he believes he knows exactly what has changed.

Islam Makhachev Credits the Mindset of Caucasus Fighters in the UFC

The former lightweight champion recently shared his thoughts on why the UFC currently has no male champions from the United States. Islam Makhachev believes the shift is largely due to the rising talent coming from the Caucasus region.

“They just started signing more of our guys. That’s the reason,” Makhachev explained in an interview with Ushatayka (h/t: Red Corner MMA). “I’m 100% sure there will be more champs from our region. From Caucasus, Dagestan, Chechnya…”

The Dagestani went on to describe the unique mindset and sense of responsibility that fighters from his region carry. “No brainer, our guys live for this, for this sport. In the USA, for example, they don’t worry even if they competed bad.”

He added, “But behind our guys, there is a family, the whole city, the whole republic. And he feels this responsibility and goes out with the full responsibility and wins.”

Islam Makhachev broke down why America no longer holds UFC gold. 👀 💥 According to him, the shift came when the promotion began signing more fighters from the Caucasus—Dagestan, Chechnya, the regions where combat sports are a way of life. These fighters carry not only their own… pic.twitter.com/eM5XoS0QiD — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) August 24, 2025

The Caucasus region has indeed become a powerhouse in MMA. After UFC 319, 4 of the active male UFC kingpins hail from that region. Georgia, part of the region, has produced current bantamweight and lightweight champions Merab Dvalishvili and Ilia Topuria. Moreover, ‘El Matador’ is also the first undefeated double champ in UFC history and has held the 145lbs crown before.

Meanwhile, Chechnya is home to the new middleweight champion, Khamzat Chimaev, who dominated Dricus Du Plessis in a lopsided contest in Chicago. ‘Borz’ sits just below Makhachev and Topuria in the pound-for-pound rankings. At light heavyweight, Dagestan’s Magomed Ankalaev brought an end to Alex Pereira’s reign and now rules the 205-pound division.

The Caucasus is taking over! 4 out of 8 UFC champions hail from the region: Ankalaev, Chimaev, Topuria, and Dvalishvili 💥🐺 #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/yMrvIu29YI — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) August 17, 2025

The region has already cemented its legacy in the lightweight division, having produced two of the greatest 155-pound fighters in UFC history in the form of Makhachev and the undefeated legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. It is safe to say that fighters from all parts of the world are now dominating inside the Octagon, with two champions from Australia (Alexander Volkanovski at 145lbs and Jack Della Maddalena at 170lbs), one from the United Kingdom (Tom Aspinall at heavyweight), and one from Brazil (Alexandre Pantoja at 125lbs) dominating their respective weight classes.