Dricus Du Plessis Issues First Statement Since UFC 319 Title Loss to Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis’s dream of solidifying his legacy as the greatest middleweight in history came to a harsh halt at UFC 319, where Khamzat Chimaev delivered a dominant performance to claim the title. The South African lost his belt in what many now call one of the most one-sided title fights in company history. Chimaev showcased his relentless grappling, controlling Du Plessis on the ground for an astonishing 21 minutes and 40 seconds, securing 12 takedowns and landing 529 significant strikes.

His suffocating wrestling left DDP with little room to respond as ‘Borz’ stormed his way to the championship. Despite the devastating loss, Du Plessis showed nothing but class in his post-fight interview, praising Chimaev’s skills inside the Octagon. Chimaev also showed respect to the former champion, calling him a “true African lion” for stepping up and never backing down. Nearly a week after the crushing defeat, Du Plessis has finally broken his silence, addressing fans with a heartfelt message on social media about the loss, his future, and his determination to rise again.

Dricus Du Plessis Weighs In on His Shortcomings and Promises to Return Stronger

Taking to Instagram, Du Plessis released a heartfelt and lengthy statement after coming up short at the latest Chicago pay-per-view. The former champion admitted that he is “not a good loser,” but vowed to come back stronger and reclaim his place at the top of the division, even though a rematch doesn’t appear to be in the UFC’s immediate plans after such a decisive win for the new champion.

“It’s been just over a week and I have spent some time with my family and friends, those closest to me who will be with me win or lose,” Du Plessis wrote. “I embrace this loss with open arms, because believe me, as much as I hate losing, it’s as much part of life as part of our game — and I believe it’s necessary in my pursuit of greatness. ‘Without the bitter, the sweet wouldn’t be as sweet.’”

While embracing the lessons that come with defeat, Du Plessis made it clear that losing is never something he will accept lightly. “Make no mistake I’m not a good loser, because a good loser becomes a frequent one. I am however, an avid learner of the arts and of life itself.”

“This loss has exploded a desire in me that will have the consequence of an onslaught bigger than the original domination – my return to glory and pursuit of greatness will be unimaginable for the average-minded.”

Showing class and humility, Du Plessis offered no excuses for the loss and instead congratulated Khamzat Chimaev on the victory, even as the fight drew criticism from some fans who felt Chimaev was reluctant to go for a finish, even after securing a crucifix hold on three separate occasions.

“I have absolutely no excuses for my performance,” he continued. “I was beaten by a better fighter on the night, congratulations to my opponent, and thank you for the honour of sharing the octagon with you.”

He closed his statement by expressing gratitude to his fans, sponsors, and, above all, his faith, promising to repay those who doubted him with a triumphant return.

“Thank you for all the love and support from fans all over the world, and my sponsors that has always and will in the future play a critical role in my success. AND SINCERELY thank you to all those who enjoyed to see me fall, because I will return the favour, like I always have.”

“I believe in the plan of my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, for He knows best, and I can’t wait to see what He has planned for me going forward.”

While this was Du Plessis’s first public statement since UFC 319, his coach, Morne Visser, has been far more vocal on social media. Visser criticized referee Marc Goddard for what he believes was poor officiating and downplayed Chimaev’s performance, calling it underwhelming and comparing it to “blanket grappling” rather than the display of a dominant challenger.

Visser also confirmed that Du Plessis will not pursue an immediate rematch. Instead, the former champion plans to take time off to recover and focus on improving his wrestling. According to Visser, it will take roughly 12–16 weeks to address those gaps before ‘Stillknocks’ is ready to make another run at the world title.

Despite the setback, Du Plessis’s credentials speak for themselves. The 31-year-old has already built an impressive resume with victories over former champions Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya, and Sean Strickland (twice). Fans will be watching closely to see how he bounces back in his quest to reclaim middleweight gold.