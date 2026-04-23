What Did Donald Trump Really Tell Joe Rogan Cageside at UFC 327?

There was a time when Joe Rogan and Donald Trump were far from aligned. As recently as 2022, Rogan had made it clear he didn’t want to support Trump electorally, even describing him as an existential threat to democracy. That stance, however, shifted following Trump’s appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience in 2024, after which the UFC commentator went on to publicly endorse him ahead of the elections.

Their evolving relationship, further reinforced by Dana White, a longtime Trump ally dating back to the early days of the UFC, has now carried into 2026. Most recently, Trump was spotted cageside at UFC 327 in Miami, where he greeted Rogan, who was on commentary duty as usual. When the 47th president approached Rogan during the event, it quickly sparked speculation among fans about what the two were discussing.

That curiosity was amplified by the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 card at the White House, an event closely tied to Trump’s vision. Rogan, however, has been openly critical of the idea. He has expressed discomfort with the timing of the event, particularly given the ongoing tensions involving the United States and Iran, and has even labeled the White House card a gimmick.

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While he confirmed he will still serve as a commentator, Rogan has made it clear he isn’t entirely on board with the concept. In a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan shed light on his conversation with Trump at UFC 327, and it had nothing to do with the controversies fans were expecting.

For context, Rogan had recently attended an executive order signing aimed at accelerating medical treatments for serious mental illness through the use of psychedelic substances. According to him, that very topic formed the basis of his exchange with Trump during the event, rather than discussions about geopolitical tensions or the upcoming White House fight card.

Rogan explained that he had texted Trump the day before the fights about ibogaine, a psychoactive compound he believes has helped veterans dealing with PTSD and other conditions. He added that some fighters have also benefited from it, despite the drug not being approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Recalling the interaction, Rogan said, “I told him about (Ibogaine) and how effective it is, and he said, ‘What are you looking for? He said, ‘let’s do it’, and so literally he sees me at the UFC the next day, shakes my hand and says, ‘it’s done’. That’s what he was saying. And I said, ‘Thank you, sir. It wasn’t like he was mad at me at all, it was the opposite. That’s exactly what happened.”

Rogan admitted he was taken aback by how quickly things moved forward. He revealed that Trump held a press conference at the White House the following weekend, which Rogan attended as stated above. During the signing, Trump even joked about Rogan being a bit more liberal while the podcaster stood behind him in the Oval Office.

The president ultimately signed an executive order easing restrictions on psychedelic research, something Rogan has long advocated for. He later praised the move, noting that such research had been heavily restricted since policies introduced during the administration of Richard Nixon.