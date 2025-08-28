Daniel Cormier Claims He Could Take Over Dana White’s Throne If UFC Trusts Him

UFC CEO Dana White has no plans to step down from his role anytime soon. Despite that, reporters often asked other executives and MMA personalities whether they would want to step in as his replacement. These questions mostly come up on podcasts, where show hosts put the question to veteran fighters.

Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier also recently faced a similar question, and he threw his hat into the ring for the top job at the world’s biggest MMA promotion with respect.

Daniel Cormier Wants Dana White’s Chair if Given the Chance

Speaking on the Club Shay Shay podcast, the 45-year-old Hall of Famer openly expressed his desire to become UFC leader if Dana White ever steps down. He didn’t hold back when asked about his UFC ambitions beyond commentating. The former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion sees running the company as the ultimate career goal.

“Of course, I would love to do something -if they ever trusted me with that, I would do the best job I ever could do. Dream job,” Cormier said during his podcast appearance.

His excitement sounded like it came from the soul, though he acknowledged an obvious obstacle. “Dream job. ..I can’t imagine the UFC without Dana White, but if not, absolutely,” he added, showing respect for the current president while making his interest clear.

“Dream job. … I can’t imagine the UFC without Dana White, but if not, absolutely.” – @dc_mma pic.twitter.com/BV44Y6vdmH — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) August 25, 2025



Cormier brings all the credentials in his resume to any future leadership discussion. After retirement, he’s remained deeply embedded in the promotion as a color commentator alongside Jon Anik and Joe Rogan. This role has kept him close to fighters, management, and the promotion’s insight workings.

Plus, he held titles in two weight divisions and competed at the highest level for years. He understands the fighter perspective in ways that traditional business executives cannot. More importantly, Fighters respect him, media trusts him, and fans still connect with his down-to-earth personality.

ALSO READ: Jon Jones Slams Daniel Cormier for Snubbing Him on MMA Mount Rushmore

However, there is no real chance to replace White practically. For the unversed, the 56-year-old president has joked about working until he “drops dead” and shows no signs of slowing down.

Daniel Cormier Names Hunter Campbell as Potential UFC Boss Over Dana White

Maybe now he thinks that he is suitable to lead UFC, but earlier this year, in January, the 46-year-old was not in the same position. In an interview with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, he identified someone else who he believed was actually being groomed for the top job.

It was Hunter Campbell who emerged as the promotion’s most visible executive behind Dana White. Cormier noticed how frequently Campbell’s name appears in fight negotiations and business discussions.

“When was the last time you heard an executive’s name called as many times as Hunter Campbell?” Cormier asked. “He has developed a way of relating to the athletes and their managers that makes fights that seem like they won’t happen, or can’t happen, come together.”

Daniel Cormier comments on Hunter Campbell’s role for the UFC in 2024 on The Bohnfire and agrees he’s being primed for an eventual takeover as UFC president. 👀 pic.twitter.com/NSuzBtcE0o — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) January 6, 2025



The key to Campbell’s success, according to Cormier, is his ability to simplify complex negotiations. “Then you develop this appreciation for making the negotiations easy because at times they can be so difficult,” he explained.

ALSO READ: Dana White Has More Faith in Conor McGregor Over Jon Jones for UFC Return

Campbell is often described as the third most important person in the UFC after White and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. He undoubtedly has the qualities of a potential leader and is frequently mentioned by Dana White as one of his best supports while spending hours scheduling bouts.

Main photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire