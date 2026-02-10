Daniel Cormier Pushes Back on Jon Jones’ “Private” Arthritis Confession Claim

If UFC fans were still holding out hope for Jon Jones’ return to the Octagon, that optimism may now be fading. The reality became clearer after a surprising admission from the widely regarded MMA GOAT during a recent public appearance. While speaking backstage at Dirty Boxing’s DBX 5 event in Houston alongside Joaquin Buckley, Jones revealed that he has been dealing with severe hip issues.

When asked about the possibility of grappling longtime rival Daniel Cormier at an event like RAF, Jones disclosed that his hip is covered in arthritis and that he has already qualified for surgery. He also admitted that he was in significant pain throughout his fight camp for UFC 309. Despite the revelation, Cormier doesn’t appear convinced, casting doubt on Jones’ claims as speculation about the former champion’s fighting future continues.

Daniel Cormier Believes Jon Jones May Truly Be Finished After Medical Revelation

Jon Jones recently claimed that his arthritis revelation came during what he believed was a private conversation. According to the former UFC double champion, someone wearing AI-powered smart glasses recorded the exchange without his knowledge or consent and later posted it online.

Daniel Cormier, however, isn’t entirely convinced. While DC does believe his longtime rival could be dealing with a serious issue, he remains skeptical that Jones was unaware he was being recorded when discussing his hip condition.

“Here’s where I have a little bit of an issue with [Jon’s comments]. It’s very easy to tell if you’re being recorded with the Meta glasses,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel.

“They’ve got a white light on the side of the glasses the moment they start recording,” Cormier questioned how someone in such close proximity could fail to notice what was happening. In his view, it’s difficult to be unaware in those situations, especially for someone like Jones, who has spent the majority of his life in the public eye.

Years of constant attention, Cormier suggested, tend to create a kind of sixth sense, making high-profile athletes more alert to when cameras are pointed at them. He also implied that sensitive information of that magnitude wouldn’t typically be shared so casually.

He added, “Information like that, if it’s that close to the vest, you don’t share it with some random, either. I think Jon Jones knew what he was doing. I think he wanted people to know he’s injured, and I think that’s exactly the way he wanted it to happen.”

Daniel Cormier thinks Jon Jones intentionally leaked that he has arthritis because he’s done competing in MMA 😳 “It’s very easy to tell if you’re being recorded with Meta glasses. How could he have missed that? I think Jon Jones knew what he was doing, I think he wanted people… pic.twitter.com/337YhK6mNT — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 10, 2026

ALSO READ: Tom Aspinall Undergoes Double Eye Surgery Four Months After UFC 321 No-Contest Nightmare

The former double champ further said, “For the first time, I actually believe that he might have some true issues with his hips. I believe Jon Jones is hurt. That was the video that made me believe that Jon Jones doesn’t have anything left.”

He concluded it with, “There will be no wrestling match between him and I. So, I think that people should start to get ready for.”

For context, Jones had previously expressed interest in returning to the Octagon later this year, potentially at the proposed White House event in June, even floating the idea of a superfight against Alex Pereira. However, after the footage of his arthritis admission went viral, Jones also conceded that retirement may be imminent, casting serious doubt over whether he will compete again.

Meanwhile, UFC CEO Dana White has largely poured cold water on the comeback talk, particularly after Jones withdrew from his scheduled heavyweight title unification bout with Tom Aspinall and ultimately vacated the belt.