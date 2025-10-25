MMA UFC

Ciryl Gane Net Worth Revealed Ahead of UFC 321 Championship Shot vs. Tom Aspinall

Ciryl Gane returns to the Octagon at UFC 321 with everything on the line after a ten-month break. The French heavyweight challenges Tom Aspinall for the most significant crown for the promotion. It’s his third crack at championship gold. But beyond the glory, there’s serious money at stake.

Gane’s bank account tells the story of a rise to stardom through the heavyweight ranks. From furniture salesman to multi-millionaire prizefighter in just seven years. Let’s break down exactly how “Bon Gamin” built his fortune.

Ciryl Gane’s 2025 Net Worth and Endorsements

Gane’s net worth sits around $2 million heading into UFC 321. The Lion figure built off roughly $2.84 million in MMA earnings. That’s a jackpot for someone who didn’t throw his first punch until 2018.

Prizefighting still drives most of the lion’s income, but endorsements add plenty of cushion. He’s partnered with G-Shock and represents lifestyle brand DFNS, along with the usual UFC deals with Venum and Monster Energy. He has built himself as a natural fit for sponsors in Europe’s growing MMA market. 


He has also stepped into Hollywood for the unversed, appearing in Netflix’s “KO” and making a cameo in “:Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.” Those side gigs keep his earnings consistent between the gp of his bouts. 

Financially, Gane is behind Aspinall, but the fact is that he entered the sport later. The British champ has banked roughly $3.79 million in UFC purses and could make another $2–2.5 million this Saturday night. The undisputed belt simply pays better. 

Ciryl Gane’s Fight Night Fortune Revealed for UFC 321 

His UFC debut in 2019 against Raphael Pessoa earned him only $20,000. By his second scrap against Don’Tale Mayes, Gane took home $113,500, including a $50,000 performance bonus. Since that night, the promotion started to pay him handsomely. 

Then the paycheck started to get real for a reason as Gane cracked the heavyweight rank. He got his biggest single payday at UFC 270, totaling $1,042,000 so far. Even after suffering a loss to Jon Jones at UFC 285, he cleared roughly $750k.

Most recently, Gane received about $360k for his split-decision win over Alexander Volkov. The amount was not bad, but in no way close to championship money. It seems like that changes at UFC 321.

With another championship opportunity ahead, Gane could walk away with $800,000 to $1 million against Aspinall. That number will jump even higher, adding in potential PPV points and performance bonuses if he scores a highlight-reel finish. 

The money’s there. Now Gane just has to take it.

A victory over Aspinall doesn’t just crown Gane the heavyweight throne. It positions him for massive paydays defending the belt. Aspinall’s reported $2 million-plus paycheck for the event shows what undisputed champions earn more than the requirement. That could be Gane’s reality after Saturday night.

The former interim champion has tasted championship money twice before, but he came up short both times. At UFC 321, he’s finally looking to cash in on the biggest prize of all — the multi-million dollar paychecks that come with it.

Main Photo Credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

