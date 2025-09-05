Alexander Volkanovski Turns Fan’s Fantasy Into Heartbreak With Cold-Blooded UFC Prank

Alexander Volkanovski has built his reputation on surgical precision inside the Octagon. However, the reigning UFC featherweight champion just proved he is equally dangerous when it comes to psychological warfare outside of it. As a champion, he is everyone’s favorite, and fans wish to meet him. A lucky superfan got the chance, but ‘The Great’ orchestrated one of the most brutal pranks in recent MMA memory. It is safe to say that the Aussie literally turned the superfans’ dream meeting into an absolute nightmare that had the internet in stitches.

Alexander Volkanovski Crushes UFC Fans’ Dreams in Fake Injury Prank

The Unscripted Show shared the elaborate setup involved in the cold-blooded prank. They were the masterminds behind the fun operation, and their video editor, named Ben, was the superfan who was the actual victim in this story. The moment started as a happy surprise meeting. However, it quickly became emotional terrorism when the Australian champion agreed to participate in some friendly grappling before faking a devastating neck injury that left his biggest supporter questioning everything.

Ben, the self-proclaimed biggest Volk fanatic on the planet, believed he was getting the surprise of a lifetime. What he didn’t realize was that Volkanovski had already agreed to turn that dream into psychological torture through some friendly grappling. Their main plan was to perform a fake injury to crush Ben’s soul.

After hearing that Ben trains jiu-jitsu and competes in tournaments, he suggested a light rolling. They started grappling, but the champion suddenly went for a takedown and immediately called off the scramble. The reigning 145lbs kingpin grabbed his neck in a way as if he were hurt.

A tense conversation followed after that between Volk and Ben: “Nah, sorry. Yeah, it’s just the neck. It’s not your fault, I just got a cortisone in it. It was my fault anyways, I was shooting, I shouldn’t have done that.” Everyone in the room was sold on the fake injury by that time.

The crew played their parts perfectly, acting panicked and discussing calling Volkanovski’s management team. Ben’s face transformed into absolute devastation as he had seriously injured his hero. After letting the tension marinate, Volkanovski broke character from his Oscar-worthy conviction and said, “Nah, I’m just joking.”

This playful act is one reason why Volk’s personality remains loved by fans despite him being one of the UFC’s most ferocious fighters. However, the champion’s upcoming fight may not be smooth, as his next opponent is busy studying tape and identifying Volkanovski’s real weaknesses.

Lerone Murphy Targets Exploitable Gaps in Volkanovski’s Game

While Volkanovski was busy crushing dreams with fake injuries, Lerone Murphy was taking his practice seriously. Volkanovski vs. Murphy is potentially set to feature at UFC 323 in Las Vegas on December 13, a fascinating clash between a champion and a challenger. The Manchester native earned his title shot with a knockout of Aaron Pico at UFC 319, landing a spinning back elbow that put him in contention. The win extended his streak to nine fights, and he called out ‘The Great’ for a title shot.

The British striker believes he’s identified specific areas where he can exploit the champion. The spinning elbow knockout he used against Pico is the creative striking that could really trouble Volkanovski’s typically tight defensive game. He said, “I’m a technician. I watch a lot of tape on guys, I already see holes in Volkanovski’s and I’m gonna exploit them.”

Still, the card is a few months away, giving both fighters enough time to recharge. It remains to be seen whether the featherweight title changes hands or not.